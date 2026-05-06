by Vernon Coleman

Dr Vernon Coleman



The diagnosis, treatment and reporting of dementia is a massive and previously unrecognised scandal. The staggering fact is that most cases of dementia could probably be cured in a week or two – maybe a little longer with some patients. Anyone who says otherwise is either woefully misinformed or a drug company mouthpiece.



Around the world there are estimated to be around 50 million people suffering from dementia – though this figure is probably on the low side. One half of all the patients admitted to nursing homes are said to be suffering from dementia of one sort or another.



Millions of patients who have been diagnosed with dementia are being looked after by their families. Many family members have had to abandon their jobs and their normal lives in order to find the necessary time to provide care for their loved ones. Millions more patients have been dumped in hospitals and nursing homes where they sit or lie, waiting to die.



No one knows how many millions of as yet undiagnosed individuals are struggling to cope with dementia, either alone or with the help of relatives, friends and neighbours.



The commonest diagnosis for all these patients is Alzheimer’s disease. It is widely reputed that two thirds of patients with dementia are suffering from Alzheimer’s. Indeed, Alzheimer’s has in many countries become the default diagnosis. If a patient has dementia then they will be assumed to be suffering from Alzheimer’s and little or no effort will be made to find any other diagnosis. The drug companies, the big charities, the media and even some doctors seem to promote the view that the words ‘dementia’ and ‘Alzheimer’s’ are pretty well interchangeable.



The prognosis for those diagnosed as suffering from Alzheimer’s disease is a gloomy one for, despite many promises, there is still no cure for this disease, nor is there any sign of a cure on the horizon. Drug companies have produced a number of prescription only drugs recommended for use with Alzheimer patients, and alternative health care practitioners produce new remedies on an almost daily basis.



Despite all the promotion given to Alzheimer’s disease, there is however, clear evidence that many so-called dementia sufferers who have been diagnosed as suffering from Alzheimer’s disease have been misdiagnosed. They are suffering from something quite different and could be cured – often completely and frequently within weeks or even days.



This short book is intended simply to draw attention to this scandal and to provide pointers for those who feel that a loved one may have been misdiagnosed. My aim is not to provide a comprehensive guide to any of the diseases which cause dementia but, rather, to offer direction for those who might otherwise be led into a fateful diagnosis when other more hopeful possibilities might exist.



Some patients who have dementia will, of course, have Alzheimer’s disease, and will be incurable. But if just one patient can be rescued from a faulty diagnosis and returned to an active, productive life then writing this book will have been well worthwhile.



Some people believe that dementia is a normal part of the ageing process (hence the term ‘senile dementia’), but it is not. That is one of the many myths about dementia.



There are hundreds of thousands of people in their 80s and 90s who still have all their mental faculties intact; thousands have gone on to achieve great things in their advanced years. Dementia is neither a natural nor an inevitable consequence of ageing. (I wrote a short book called Climbing Trees at 112 which list the achievements of a variety of elder citizens.)



The second myth is that dementia is not itself a disease. The word ‘dementia’ is a general word for the symptoms displayed as a result of a number of different diseases. (In much the same way that ‘cancer’ and ‘infection’ aren’t specific diseases.)



When someone displays symptoms of dementia, it’s the doctor’s job to identify the underlying cause.



Besides Alzheimer’s, other disorders that can cause dementia include: advanced syphilis, vitamin B12 deficiency, Huntington’s disease, Down’s Syndrome, Pick’s disease, strokes, Lewy Body disease, late-multiple sclerosis, brain tumours, hormone deficiencies, chronic alcoholism, drug abuse (of both illegal and prescription drugs), head injuries, and idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus.



Nearly half of all individuals with Parkinson’s disease develop dementia, though this usually occurs about 10 or 15 years after the disease has first been diagnosed. Dementia can also occur in a condition called Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. Dementia also sometimes occurs in the late stages of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). And there is dementia pugilistica, also known as chronic progressive traumatic encephalopathy. This is a disorder which develops in people who have repeated head injuries – boxers and American football players, for example – and which produces symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease. The boxer Muhammad Ali may, in my opinion, have been suffering from this disorder for the last years of his life. These individuals may also develop normal pressure hydrocephalus. And there is a condition known as vascular dementia.



Quite a number of the less common types of dementia are treatable. So, for example, patients who have developed dementia as a result of having a treatable brain tumour, patients who are suffering from poisoning (as a result of toxins such as lead or mercury), patients who have syphilis, Lyme disease and other infective disorders and patents who have myxoedema (an underactive thyroid gland) may all recover when their conditions are treated. Patients who develop dementia after a sudden head injury may also make a good recovery.



Some of these are disorders about which many doctors, including specialists know next to nothing. Relatives and friends of patients with dementia need to push hard to make sure that alternative causes of dementia are not ignored or forgotten for it is crucial to remember that some of these disorders are treatable and a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s should never be made until all other disorders have been excluded.



To find the underlying cause of a patient’s symptoms, a doctor needs to do quite a battery of tests. She or he may refer the patient to a neurologist at a hospital or he or she may make a diagnosis based on symptoms and medical history alone. Whatever happens, the diagnosis should not be made without certain basic investigations being conducted, and treatable conditions must be excluded before a diagnosis of (for example) Alzheimer’s disease is made. It is sloppy and unprofessional to make a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s as a default diagnosis.



To claim that dementia is incurable is as absurd as saying that all people with broken legs will never walk again or that all patients with chest infections will die. It is cruel, manipulative scaremongering, and those who repeat this nonsense should be ashamed of themselves and their ignorance.



As I pointed out above (but make no apology for repeating), the truth is that ‘dementia’ is a word like ‘cancer’ and ‘infection’.



There are many causes of cancer.



There are many causes of infection.



And there are many causes of dementia. And some of those causes are curable or, at the very least, controllable if they are properly diagnosed and well-treated.



Parkinson’s disease can cause dementia but drugs may help. Huntington’s disease can cause dementia and although it is not curable, there are medicines available which may help reduce the severity of symptoms. Alcoholism can cause dementia but, as millions can confirm, alcoholism is a controllable disease. Then there is dementia caused by vascular disease. This is estimated to affect around 150,000 people in the UK alone and although there is no cure, there are drugs available which can slow down the progress of the disease. Many patients who are depressed show signs of dementia which will disappear when their depression lifts. Patients who have normal pressure hydrocephalus show clear signs of dementia but they can be permanently cured with a simple operation. Hundreds of thousands of patients appear demented because they have been over-dosed with tranquillisers and sedatives. These patients will recover completely if their unnecessary medication is stopped or reduced. And hundreds of thousands of patients who have all the symptoms of dementia, and who may have been given the default diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, will show a dramatic improvement in a couple of weeks if all they have wrong with them is an undiagnosed vitamin B12 deficiency – treatable with simple injections of the missing vitamin.



And there are many other causes of dementia.



The point is that dementia is not the same thing as Alzheimer’s disease and anyone who suggests otherwise is grossly irresponsible – whether they are a doctor, a nurse, a charity worker or a drug company employee.



The dementia/Alzheimer’s disease scandal is one of the biggest medical scandals in history and I suspect that current policies are laying doctors, hospitals and laboratories wide open to the largest class action lawsuit in medical history.



Though ignorance and laziness on the part of doctors, and as a result of deliberate misinformation spread by a deadly combination of drug companies and specialist charities, hundreds of thousands of patients have been given a default diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease without proper investigations ever being conducted.



The hidden, underlying problem is that medical policy relating to the classification, diagnosis and treatment of dementia is defined and directed by drug companies which have for some years controlled the medical establishment and which run medicine so that their own commercial interests are best served. And that means encouraging doctors to make diagnoses which are commercially advantageous and then promoting and selling large quantities of drugs which are expensive and profitable but often largely useless. (Making a profit is, of course, the raison d’etre of the drug industry. The medical establishment, which has sold out to the drug industry, is far more culpable.)



I will return to the question of dementia in a moment but I need a short diversion here to point out that it is not, of course, merely in the diagnosis and treatment of dementia that drug companies have established advantageous principles.



The massive increase in the number of children diagnosed as suffering from asthma is a direct result of drug company propaganda. Most of the children so diagnosed have merely suffered an isolated incidence of wheezing. But, once diagnosed as asthmatic they will be given regular supplies of tablets and inhalers and they will become life-long profit bases for the industry.



Most patients who have high blood pressure would find that their blood pressure levels returned to normal if they lost excess weight and learned to deal more effectively with the stress in their lives. But in order for the drug companies to make profits, general practitioners must prescribe daily drugs. And so that is the default form of treatment.



Patients who are overweight are given pills rather than dietary advice. Patients who are anxious or suffering from stress are given endless repeat prescriptions for tranquillisers or anti-depressants despite the availability of evidence showing that these drugs are dangerously addictive. Patients who suffer from mild pain are given repeat prescriptions for addictive opiate drugs. And so it goes.



My first book, published in 1975, was called The Medicine Men and in it I explained how the drug companies control the medical profession. Since then the situation has changed only in that the hold the drug industry has over the medical establishment has tightened.



The majority of senior doctors working in medicine have received substantial amounts of drug company money – either in cash or gifts, and a couple of decades ago I exposed the astonishing fact that at that time just about every doctor appointed to supervise the profession’s use of drugs, and its relationship with the drug industry, had received money or gifts from drug companies. I doubt if things are any different today.



Medical journals exist only because of the huge amounts of money they receive from drug companies in the form of advertising. Medical lectures and symposia are organised with the financial help of drug companies. Most postgraduate education is influenced, controlled or organised by the pharmaceutical industry.



That’s the end of the diversion into the background explanation of the extent of the influence of the pharmaceutical industry.



Now, I’ll go back to dementia.



The result of the fact that the drug industry controls the medical profession is that the diagnosis and treatment of patients with dementia is completely controlled by a ruthless industry which, via clever marketing campaigns and the crafty use of charities, has quite different aims to those of patients.



And so, around the world, we have the tragic situation in which millions of patients who currently have symptoms of dementia, who have been dismissively labelled with the default diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, and who are living out their days in institutions where they have no freedom and no responsibility for their own lives, could have been cured and could be enjoying the final years and decades of their lives.



The drug companies get away with this for two primary and simple reasons.



First, medical school departments are largely run by specialists in obscure and often untreatable diseases who often ignore disorders such as vitamin B12 deficiency and normal pressure hydrocephalus because these are relatively common and straightforward to treat disorders. Doctors who specialise in these conditions are likely to find that they don’t merit drug company sponsored invitations to foreign conferences in fascinating places. These are not disorders which merit massive drug company investment. Drug companies have a particular affection for common, chronic and incurable diseases such as arthritis, diabetes and high blood pressure because they are exceptionally profitable. And so, for example, drug companies make far more money if young patients who are suffering from vitamin B12 deficiency are diagnosed as suffering from multiple sclerosis. (Multiple sclerosis and vitamin B12 deficiency produce almost identical symptoms.) Drug therapy for multiple sclerosis is enormously expensive (and profitable) whereas the profits involved in the treatment of vitamin B12 deficiency are measured in pennies.



Second, the post graduate medical education of general practitioners is effectively controlled by the pharmaceutical industry which sponsors lectures and buys absurdly over-priced advertising in medical journals.



As far as dementia is concerned, the result is that millions of patients who are now spending the remaining years requiring constant nursing care could and should be living independent, full lives.



Millions of people who are bedridden in hospital, or living vegetative, sedated lives in nursing homes could be working or enjoying the retirement years to which they no doubt looked forward.



And millions of relatives who have chosen to abandon their own lives in order to provide adequate, loving care for their relations should now be continuing with their own lives.



The cost to individuals, and to the community at large, is too large to measure. The emotional cost is phenomenal. And the blunt financial cost is horrifying and has to be measured in tens of billions. There is the cost of providing home or institutional care for patients requiring constant attention and there is the cost of purchasing the largely useless pharmaceuticals sold by the greediest and most ruthless industry man has ever created. (I have previously pointed out that the international pharmaceutical industry makes the Columbian drug barons look positively caring and philanthropic.)



All this happens because venal and easily influenced medical practitioners have betrayed their profession and misdiagnosed millions of patients. And they have misdiagnosed those patients because they have been misled (brain washed would, perhaps, be a better word) by the international pharmaceutical industry.



Is that not a scandal of brobdingnagian proportions?



Medicine today doesn’t need more innovation, more research, more technology or more digitalisation. It needs, desperately needs, more integrity and more honesty.



And until the medical profession breaks free of drug company control, and acquires a little integrity and honesty, then patients are on their own and must take control of their own lives and their own illnesses.



Today, the result of the propaganda efforts of the pharmaceutical industry (and the charities with which the industry is now linked) is that there is no doubt that if you asked 1,000 people to name the commonest cause of dementia at least 999 of them would say ‘Alzheimer’s disease’. Indeed, most of the 1,000 would probably tell you that ‘dementia’ is just another word for ‘Alzheimer’s’ and that the two are synonymous.



Alarmingly, a similar result would be obtained if you asked 1,000 doctors to name the commonest cause of dementia



And, of course, much the same result would be obtained if you asked the same question of 1,000 specialist medical journalists working for print and broadcast media.



They would, of course, all be completely wrong.



Despite the widespread consequences of the propaganda machine, Alzheimer’s disease is not the same thing as dementia.



And, despite everything we have been led to believe, Alzheimer’s disease isn’t even the commonest cause of dementia. (I confess that I used to believe this assertion. But it simply isn’t true. It is a convenient piece of marketing propaganda. Many of those doomed with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease have something else wrong with them. And the ‘something else’ is usually curable.)



As I have pointed out, these myths about dementia and Alzheimer’s disease have not come into being by accident. On the contrary, they are the result of a very deliberate campaign of propaganda and misinformation. And the propaganda has been managed very deliberately and ruthlessly and with absolute no regard for the health of patients. I make no apology for repeating this assertion. The fact is that the myths about dementia are frighteningly deep rooted and devastatingly shocking and the rebuttal of the lies cannot be over-emphasised.



The cheats and fraudsters in the drug companies and the big charities have doubtless been helped by the fact that there is no test for Alzheimer’s disease. The drug companies love diseases, especially chronic diseases, which cannot be proven because there is no specific, reliable diagnostic test.



This absence of a simple and incontrovertible test is very convenient for the drug companies and for the large charities which tend to work alongside them. The absence of a single, reliable test has made it damnably easy for the drug companies and the charities to ensure that Alzheimer’s is the default diagnosis made by doctors.



For purely commercial reasons, the drug companies are desperately keen to convince people that Alzheimer’s and dementia are the same thing. It is in the interest of the drug companies to diagnose every case of dementia as Alzheimer’s disease.



The blunt bottom line fact is that drug companies don’t want patients to be diagnosed with disorders such as vitamin B12 deficiency or with normal pressure hydrocephalus because they won’t make money out of those patients.



It is, of course, all about the money.



There are a number of drugs on the market for the ‘treatment’ of Alzheimer’s disease. The drugs available are expensive and in my view they do little or no good; they certainly don’t ‘cure’ patients. But obviously, drug company profits will rise as the number of patients being treated rises.



Doctors are easy to bribe for several reasons.



First, I am afraid that most modern doctors have little sense of vocation. You can see this in the way that GPs in the UK leapt at the chance to avoid providing their patients with night time and weekend cover. If doctors really cared for their patients they would have happily continued with the established system which ensured that patient care was provided around the clock. Today, medicine is a business and most doctors are in it for what they can get out of it rather than what they can put into it. (This means, inevitably, that patients must take control of their own lives and take a real interest in their own healthcare. It is no longer safe for a patient to be a passive patient; allowing themselves to be treated, as required, and to be swept along by the system.)



Second, doctors who dare to question the way the system works are likely to be crushed. So, for example, doctors who question the power of the pharmaceutical industry, or any aspect of the provision of medical services, are quickly destroyed so that the system (profitable for drug companies and doctors) can continue unchanged. I find it difficult to think of a profession which suppresses original thought more efficiently or more ruthlessly than the medical profession. I have shown elsewhere in this book precisely how doctors can be crushed if they try to rock the boat.



Third, and probably most important of all, medicine is designed and practised to treat sick patients. It isn’t designed to keep patients healthy and to prevent illness. And it isn’t designed to get them well again. It is designed to provide treatment. If the modern medical system were an individual human being, it would be disappointed if a patient got better because a patient who gets better no longer needs treatment. The system exists, is fed and grows by the extent of the people needing treatment. This may sound pedantic but it isn’t. And it is a result of the fact that the medical profession is controlled by the pharmaceutical industry. Remember: the pharmaceutical industry doesn’t ever want people to get better. If the pharmaceutical industry found a secret pill that would cure everyone in a day then it would destroy the recipe for that pill. The pharmaceutical industry would be ruined if someone found a cure for cancer, a cure for heart disease or a reliable cure for infection.



Every time a doctor stamps a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s on a patient’s records, she or he increases the official incidence of Alzheimer’s and helps to turn the myth into reality.



GPs are willing participants in this fraud.



It is important to remember that the drug companies favour Alzheimer’s disease for very simple reasons.



First, Alzheimer’s disease tends to be chronic. It lasts for years. It does not usually kill patients. (Most patients who are said to have died of Alzheimer’s disease have died of something else – usually an untreated chest infection.) The drug companies love chronic diseases. Providing pills for patients who need medication for years is far more profitable than providing pills for a one or two week course. This is why drug companies are far more enthusiastic about finding new treatments for arthritis or high blood pressure, both usually regarded as long-term disorders, than they are about finding new treatments for infections. A new antibiotic is likely to be prescribed for a week or two weeks. A new painkiller, promoted as suitable for treating patients with arthritis (whether or not there is any evidence for the claim) is likely to prove enormously profitable. Drugs which are marketed in competition with existing products are known in the business as ‘me-too’ drugs.



Second, most of the other major causes of dementia do not need expensive drugs. Patients who have acquired the symptoms of dementia because they are short of vitamin B12 can be treated with very inexpensive injections of B12 or sublingual tablets. Patients who appear demented because they are being heavily dosed with tranquillisers or sleeping tablets will recover if their drugs are reduced or stopped. (This is particularly unpopular with drug companies because it doesn’t just prevent future drug sales but actually reduces drug sales and therefore has a devastating effect on profitability.) And patients who have normal pressure hydrocephalus can be cured with a very simple and cheap operation which requires virtually no input from the pharmaceutical industry – leaving absolutely no chance of profits for drug companies.



The result of all this is that the people who are profiting from the growth in the incidence of Alzheimer’s (this includes drug companies and those charities which have close links with drug companies) want you to believe that when a patient shows symptoms and signs of dementia, the default diagnosis must be Alzheimer’s disease. Indeed, they would rather no other options were even considered.



If everyone who is demented is assumed to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease then the profits for drug companies flogging medicines for the ‘treatment’ of Alzheimer’s patients will soar. Drug companies (and the charities which work with them) have a vested interest in suppressing the diagnosis of vitamin B12 deficiency, prescription drug dementia or normal pressure hydrocephalus.



So, how big is this scandal? How many patients are involved? How many patients are currently sitting, or lying, in nursing homes, care homes, hospitals or the spare rooms of hard-pressed relatives because they have been misdiagnosed as suffering from Alzheimer’s disease when, in reality, they could be treated quickly, easily and cheaply?



Officially, the figures show that around two thirds of dementia cases are caused by Alzheimer’s. That is, without a doubt, a massive exaggeration. My professional estimate is that at least half of the patients diagnosed as having Alzheimer’s are actually suffering from something quite different with prescription drug confusion, vitamin B12 shortage and normal pressure hydrocephalus being the three top diagnoses which are missed.



It is difficult to think of a bigger scandal in modern medicine.



Alzheimer’s should be the very last diagnosis made when a patient is showing signs of dementia. It should not be the first diagnosis and it should certainly never be the default diagnosis.



Around the world there are millions of patients who are alleged to have incurable Alzheimer’s disease but who are curable.



That’s one scandal.

The other scandal is that no one in the medical profession or the media cares.



I doubt if anyone from the medical establishment, the big charities or the drug industry will be willing to debate this issue with me on television or radio. They operate on the basis that if they ignore me then the facts will be ignored. And, sadly, no one in the establishment will take any notice of this book – even though the information I provide could change the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients. I have made many accurate predictions and judgements on medical matters over the years (there is a list on my main website www.vernoncoleman.com) but since my first two books (The Medicine Men and Paper Doctors) were published I have been ostracised, demonised and lied about by the drug company controlled medical establishment. My short book on normal pressure hydrocephalus was completely ignored by the media. Several experienced, journalists became excited by the book, and agreed that the misdiagnosis of the disease was a scandal. But their editors always quashed attempts to write about the scandal.



My conclusion is that anyone with dementia should be properly investigated for vitamin B12 deficiency or normal pressure hydrocephalus because, apart from dementia and confusion caused by prescription drugs, they are the commonest cause of dementia which are easily and permanently curable.



If the patient is shown not to have NPH or vitamin B12 deficiency and they are not taking regular doses of tranquillisers, sedatives and sleeping tablets, then, and only then, should doctors investigate the possibility that they might have Alzheimer’s.



Copyright Vernon Coleman May 2026

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