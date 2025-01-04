by Kathleen Devanney. A human.

My thought for 2025’s first post was on starting fresh. While my pic’s title, Implosion, suggests - however colorfully - a mess, messes often precede something new. Something better.

We all know this. Before real change in an outgrown pattern appears, melt-downs happen; in relationships, family dynamics, dysfunctional work environments.

While that process often start in us under the radar, unconsciously, it’s revealed after the fact. Suddenly what was once acceptable, no longer is. What we said yes to, is now a clear no. What we ignored before, can’t be ignored.

We realize we’ve changed, we’re not the same, and with that, everyone we’re in relationship with us needs to adjust. Sometimes that improves those connections, sometimes they end.

Magnify that individual process out exponentially to the collective, and well… Happy New Year! I suspect 2025 will be all about big messes - and the opportunities that come with massive transformation.

To that end I wanted to share what I see as positive signs (under negative headlines) in our rapidly accelerating, collective undoing.

I appreciated this headline: 'We Created A Pretend World': Mossad Agents Boast About Mass Pager Attack In Lebanon.

It’s gratifying when the hidden is revealed so plainly.

In short it’s an article about the exploding pagers being a Mossad operation that aimed to inflict human-carnage and of course terrorize. Innocent by-standers be damned.

Some 42 people were killed, including two children, while about 4,000 were injured. Many lost their hands and eyes or had their stomachs ripped open by the explosions. Michael said the walkie-talkie batteries, which included explosive devices, were made in Israel at a Mossad facility.

To ensure the pagers were purchased by those targeted, they had to market them in advance.

Mossad paid for fake ads on YouTube, promoting them as dustproof, waterproof, and with a long battery life. They also posted fake online testimonials for the pagers.

What most people who still reside in Normville can’t imagine, are actual jobs for some in intelligence agencies.

"We create a pretend world. We are a global production company: We write the screenplay, we're the directors, we're the producers, we're the main actors," Michael said. "And the world is our stage."

"It became the best product in the beeper area in the world," Gabriel said. "When they are buying from us, they have zero clue that they are buying from the Mossad. We make like the ‘Truman Show,’ everything is controlled by us behind the scenes," Gabriel claimed.

Pretend world and Truman Show are descriptors many - including myself - have used to express the level of manipulation and fabrication practiced by officialdom. Rarely do we see it admitted to.

The more important point is that it’s being discussed openly. Even if our conscious minds attempt to place this kind of knowledge in a box, another part is busy recognizing this level of dastardly planning is ongoing by agencies we support.

This disturbing news comes with a real positive in other words.

Jeffrey Tucker of the Brownstone Institute put this out on CISA. An important piece to the behind-the-scenes muzzle-puzzle that could help break the reality-consensus spell.

It is called the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency or CISA. It was created in 2018 out of a 2017 executive order that seemed to make sense. It was a mandate to secure American digital infrastructure against foreign attack and infiltration.

The go-to cover story for more control is typically safety and security.

And yet during the Covid year, it assumed three huge jobs. It was the agency responsible for dividing the workforce between essential and nonessential. It led the way on censorship efforts. And it handled election security for 2020 and 2022, which, if you understand the implications of that, should make you spit out your coffee upon learning.

I recommend reading the whole article, which includes an embedded 500 page document CISA was forced to release by court order. (I did not read the full report.) A bit more…

What you discover is this. Everything that the intelligence agencies did not like during this period – doubting lockdowns, dismissing masking, questioning the vaccine, and so on – was targeted through a variety of cutouts among NGOs, universities, and private-sector fact-checkers. It was all labeled as Russian and Chinese propaganda so as to fit in with CISA’s mandate. Then it was throttled and taken down. It managed remarkable feats such as getting WhatsApp to stop allowing bulk sharing. It gets crazier. CISA documented that it deprecated the study of Jay Bhattacharya from May 2020 that showed that Covid was far more widespread and less dangerous than the CDC was claiming, thus driving down the Infection Fatality Rate within the range of a bad flu. This was at a time when it was widely assumed to be the black death. CISA weighed in to say that the study was faulty and tore down posts about it.

None of that is new or shocking, but another good sign being out in the open.

Moving on, I wanted to share this excellent piece by Joshua Stylman on the architecture of control. (Part 2 is now also published and sitting in my ‘To Read’ folder.)

This recent post by James Edward Taylor poses thirty ‘Did you know?’ questions on the mRNA shots for those who still do not know, but may yet be reached. I applaud James for this approach, which I imagine is more effective then eye-rolling and head-shaking.

These kinds of reports are disturbing and promising at once. (More disturbing if you’re new to the information, more promising if you’re not.)

If we don’t go numb (tempting) or push them aside, such revelations can serve to reorient us back into ourselves. And that too is a key theme for our upcoming year.

Like a hard slap in the face, they wake us up. We can’t unsee what we’ve seen. No, it doesn’t feel good; no one wants to discover they were massively duped, swallowed a lifetimes worth of lies and were… simply wrong.

For those who move past these uncomfortable realizations - a door opens and a whole new world of possibilities with it. (As an added benefit, new-found humility often accompanies.)

This amounts to a reorientation of ourselves and the world. (The real reset.) Nicely and as an added perk, as the false falls away, a more real version of you emerges.

That’s exciting.

It’s also scary. If I can’t trust the world I’ve always known, what can I trust? Who can I trust? What’s real? Where do I look for better information? Suddenly the penny drops (more like a boulder) and we get it: I have to decide all kinds of things I previously out-sourced.

Real new dilemmas arise. What am I participating in and supporting? What am I agreeing to? Where am I self-censoring? The responsibility each individual carries can’t be ignored anymore.

Freedom is real but claiming it comes with hard choices. No more hiding.

No more living in the fantasy brought to you by The Powers That Were (TPTW).

Inevitably - unless we retreat - we come to see all the ways we were indoctrinated into being compliant, complacent, low-information pawns who unwittingly handed their most precious asset - their very sovereignty - over.

Awkward.

And one might despair for awhile - but there won’t be time for protracted emotional releases. Change is coming fast and furious, so I recommend letting the process move through by holding identities lightly. (The real you, a better you, is on deck.)

We were wrong. We were lied to. We were used. Okay, let it go and keep going.

I find it helpful to remember that culture - even wholly manufactured cult-ish culture - exists alongside a real, physical, Natural world. Spending time in Nature aligns us back to this simple fact.

With the rise of digital-everything this becomes increasingly essential.

Even more, Nature refuels and reminds us of a deeper reality we are always connected to - however obscured it’s been. Somehow, almost magically, when we turn towards it, it turns towards us.

We’re. meant to live in cooperation and reverence with the Natural World. As one of my favorite stackers, lovingly and regularly, reminds.

(Who wouldn’t want to live there?!)

We each have something to say about the upcoming year(s). Yes, much is out of our hands, but how we interpret events - as victims or as participants with agency and choice - will largely shape our navigation.

I am optimistic. I’ve had the honor of getting to know some fellow stackers over the last year. Courageous, intelligent, grounded, wise, kind, curious and expansive doesn’t quite cover it. I’m fortified by them. Inspired too.

I truly hope the upcoming year fills you with inspiration. I don’t expect easy, but we didn’t arrive here for that.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.