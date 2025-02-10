by Kit Knightly, off-guardian.org/

The Covid pandemic was fake.

I’m not talking about whether or not the disease existed, that’s moot, because the pandemic was fake.

The photos of dead bodies on the street in Wuhan were fake.

The refrigerated morgue trucks were fake.

The overcrowded hospitals were fake.

The “cases” and “deaths” were fake.

The dancing nurses were fake.

The research papers and peer review was fake.

The fear was fake. They told you that. They said you weren’t in danger and trusted you not to hear them.

The vaccines were fake. Their safety testing was fake.

The new science saying masks work – overthrowing decades of old research – was fake.

Fake cleaners were fake cleaning…

