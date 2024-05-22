By Michel Chossudovsky

First draft published by GlobalResearch.ca in July 2022. Updates and Analysis: May 2024

“This Pandemic Treaty, if implemented, will change the global landscape and strip you and me of some of our most basic rights and freedoms.

Make no mistake, the WHO Pandemic Treaty is a direct attack on the sovereignty of its member states, as well as a direct attack on your bodily autonomy.” (Peter Koenig)

Introduction

There is a Sense of Urgency. A Worldwide Mass Movement against the Adoption of the WHO Pandemic Treaty is Required.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) General Assembly, the World Health Assembly (WHA) representing all 194 member states, will take place in Geneva, from 27 May to 1 June 2024.

During that crucial week, the WHA is expected to vote on the controversial “Pandemic Treaty” and the new revised International Health Regulation (IHR, last revision 2005).

The Covid-19 “Pandemic”and the mRNA “Vaccine”

These two strategic pillars of the covid-19 agenda are:

The lockdown: an act of economic and social warfare which has triggered a Worldwide process of impoverishment, social marginalization and despair,

The mRNA Covid “vaccine” which has resulted in a Worldwide upward trend in mortality and morbidity.

Unprecedented in World history, these two strategic pillars are currently instrumental in triggering a process of depopulation which indelibly points to extensive crimes against humanity.

At the time of writing (June 2022) the fourth jab of the Covid-19 “vaccine” is being administered resulting in a dramatic increase in the number of victims.

The enforcement of the depopulation agenda requires a socially repressive structure of “global governance” controlled by the financial establishment.

It also requires a cohesive propaganda apparatus with a view to enforcing social acceptance Worldwide. In turn, this process requires the demise of the institutions of representative government coupled with the criminalization of the judicial system.

The first part of this article focusses on “digital tyranny”, namely the structures of “World Governance”, which are slated to be implemented in late May 2024 under the auspices of the WHO Pandemic Treaty.

Were it to be adopted, the Treaty would override the authority of WHO member states. It would create a giant data bank at the level of the entire planet, namely “a global health governance entity”, which is the object of Part I of this article

Part II of the article focusses on the Eugenist Depopulation Agenda, its historical roots and its Worldwide implementation by the Globalists.

Part I: “Digital Tyranny” and the Structures of “World Governance”

Towards a Digitized Global Police State

The Worldwide QR Verification Code project lays the groundwork for the instatement of a “Digitized Global Police State” controlled by the financial establishment. It’s part of what the late David Rockefeller entitled “The March towards World Government” based on an alliance of bankers and intellectuals (See Michel Chossudovsky, Chapter XII). Peter Koenig describes the QR Code as:

“an all-electronic ID – linking everything to everything of each individual (records of health, banking, personal and private, etc.).”

Towards a Worldwide Digital Currency System (CBDC)

Consultations are also ongoing between the World Economic Forum (WEF) and central banks with a view to implementing a so-called Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) network. According to David Scripac

“A worldwide digital ID system is in the making. … The aim of the WEF—and of all the central banks [is] to implement a global system in which everyone’s personal data will be incorporated into the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) network.

The QR Verification Code Software

In early 2022, the WHO signed a major contract with Deutsche Telekom T Systems to develop a QR Verification App and Software which is to be applied Worldwide.

The QR code-based software solution is slated to be used:

“for other vaccinations as well, such as polio or yellow fever, T-Systems said in a statement … adding that the WHO would support its 194 member states in building national and regional verification technology.” (emphasis added)

According to a Deutsche Telekom I-T Systems Communique “The WHO’s gateway service also serves as a bridge between regional systems“, which essentially implies a coordinated global structure of QR surveillance, which oversees the entire population of Planet Earth.

And once established: it will police “every aspect of our lives”, wherever our location. “It can also be used as part of future vaccination campaigns and home-based records.“

According to the CEO of Deutsche Telecom T Systems:

“Corona has a grip on the world. Digitization keeps the world running”.

Bill Gates had a long-standing relationship with Deutsche Telekom’s former CEO Ron Sommer going back to the late 1990s.

Tracing and Tracking

T-Systems had previously set up the European Federation Gateway Service (EFGS). The service ensures that member states’ corona tracing apps work across borders.

The Telekom app is categorized as “one of the most successful tracing apps in the world”.

Who has the Grip on the World?

A giant data bank pertaining to the Planet’s 8.1 billion people is controlled by “Big Money”.

People are tagged and labeled, their emails, cell phones are monitored, detailed personal data are entered into a giant “Big Brother” data bank.

“Digital tyranny” requires repelling all forms of political and social resistance.

People become Numbers

Individual human beings are categorized as “numbers”. Once these “numbers” are inserted into a Global digital data bank, humanity in its entirety is under the control of the Globalists, namely The Financial Establishment.

The history, culture and identity of nation states is foreclosed. People become numbers inserted into a global data bank. In turn the formulation of societal projects (projets de société) at national, local and community levels is erased.

Social democracy, socialism, libertarianism: Under global governance, all forms of representative democracy and class struggle are precipitated into the dustbin of history.

“Progressives” should understand who is behind this hegemonic project, it’s part of a neoliberal agenda, it’s an endgame which destroys the identity of human beings, it destroys humanity.

It is important to organize a broad movement of resistance leading to the outright dismantling of this diabolical agenda, which is embedded in the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty, sponsored by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Gates Foundation.

The Infamous WHO Pandemic Treaty is Slated to be adopted in Late May 2024

In March 2022, the WHO launched an Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) with a mandate to create “A Pandemic Treaty”, i.e. a global health governance entity which would override the authority of WHO member states.

“The Global Pandemic Treaty on pandemic preparedness would grant the WHO absolute power over global biosecurity, such as the power to implement digital identities / vaccine passports, mandatory vaccinations, travel restrictions, lockdowns, standardized medical care and more. This Pandemic Treaty, if implemented, will change the global landscape and strip you and me of some of our most basic rights and freedoms. Make no mistake, the WHO Pandemic Treaty is a direct attack on the sovereignty of its member states, as well as a direct attack on your bodily autonomy.” (Peter Koenig, June 2022)

The Pandemic Treaty is tied into the WHO’s QR Verification Code project and the Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine.

The legitimacy of both the Pandemic Treaty and the QR Verification Code under WHO auspices rests on the presumption that the alleged “Covid-19 Pandemic is Real” and that the mRNA vaccine constitutes a SOLUTION to curbing the spread of the virus.

Fraud and “Fake Science”. There Is No Pandemic

What is the legitimacy as well as the science behind this diabolical project? NONE. Amply confirmed: THERE IS NO PANDEMIC. The alleged Covid-19 Pandemic is based on “Fake Science” (See Michel Chossudovsky, Chapter III)

Both the EU Digital COVID Certificate Framework as well as the WHO QR Verification Code are predicated on outright lies and fabrications.

The Pandemic Treaty is the “Back Door” towards “Global Governance” and “Digital Tyranny”

It’s the End of “Representative Democracy”

“In the words of the late David Rockefeller:

“…The world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries.” (quoted by Aspen Times, August 15, 2011, emphasis added)

The Global Governance scenario imposes an agenda of social engineering and economic compliance. It constitutes an extension of the neoliberal policy framework imposed on both developing and developed countries.

It consists in scrapping “national auto-determination” and constructing a Worldwide nexus of pro-US proxy regimes controlled by a “supranational sovereignty” (World Government) composed of leading financial institutions, billionaires and their philanthropic foundations.”

The Global Governance scenario attempts to impose an agenda of social engineering and economic compliance.

The World government envisaged by the Globalists is predicated on obedience and acceptance.

One of its major objectives is to carry out a Worldwide Depopulation Agenda. (See Part II below)

Part II: Depopulation and The History of Eugenics

Introduction

The contemporary eugenics movement sponsored by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the billionaire philanthropists hinges upon two strategic pillars: the Covid lockdown and the mRNA vaccine, which are instruments of global population reduction.

The manipulation of energy prices, which trigger bankruptcies as well as US-NATO led wars are also instruments of depopulation.

What we are living now is unprecedented. Today’s depopulation agenda is by no means comparable to the eugenist movement which unfolded in the U.S. as of the early 20th century.

Eugenics

Eugenics at the outset was based on legislation directed against specific population groups with so-called “learning or physical disabilities”:

“The 1907 law denied entry to anyone judged ‘mentally or physically defective, such mental or physical defects being of a nature which may affect the ability of such alien to earn a living.’ It added ‘imbeciles’ and ‘feeble-minded persons’ to the list. … By 1938, 33 American states permitted the forced sterilisation of women with learning disabilities and 29 American states had passed compulsory sterilisation laws covering people who were thought to have genetic conditions. Laws in America also restricted the right of certain disabled people to marry. More than 36,000 Americans underwent compulsory sterilisation before this legislation was eventually repealed in the 1940s.” (Victoria Brignell)

Depopulation Directed against Third World Countries

Inspired by the eugenist ideology, depopulation in the post World War II era became an integral part of a Neo-colonial Agenda. It was carefully embedded into the tenets of US foreign policy, largely directed against so-called “Developing Countries”.

We recall U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger’s National Security Study Memorandum 200 entitled “Implications of Worldwide Population Growth For U.S. Security and Overseas Interests.”

According to Kissinger (NSSM 200, 1974):

“Depopulation should be the highest priority of foreign policy towards the Third World, because the U.S. economy will require large and increasing amounts of minerals from abroad, especially from less developed countries.”

The Vaccine Campaign Directed against Third World Countries

In regards to Third World countries, depopulation was carefully instrumented through vaccines. The “tetanus vaccines” project implemented under WHO-UNICEF auspices was intended to “secretly sterilize women in poor countries all over the planet”.

“Kenya’s Catholic bishops are charging two United Nations organizations with sterilizing millions of girls and women under cover of an anti-tetanus inoculation program sponsored by the Kenyan government”

Kenya: Gates Killer Vaccine

Bill Gates, who is now at the forefront of the Globalists’ mRNA “vaccine” program was intricately involved.

“The Gates Foundation was sued by governments around the world, Kenya, India, the Philippines – and more” (Peter Koenig, April 2020)

Robert F Kennedy Jr, an avid Defender of Children’s Rights and anti-vaccination activist, in April 2020 launched a petition sent to the White House, calling for “Investigations into the ‘Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’ for Medical Malpractice & Crimes Against Humanity“ Quoted in Koenig

“At the forefront of this is Bill Gates, who has publicly stated his interest in “reducing population growth” by 10-15%, by means of vaccination. Gates, UNICEF & WHO have already been credibly accused of intentionally sterilizing Kenyan children through the use of a hidden HCG antigen in tetanus vaccines”. (Excerpt from text of Petition)

The Globalists’ Depopulation Agenda.“What to Do with All These Useless People?”

Following in the footsteps of Henry Kissinger’s 1974 National Memorandum 200, the WEF Globalists consider that Planet Earth is overpopulated. They do not formally acknowledge that the Covid-19 mandates including the mRNA “vaccine” constitute the means to reducing the World’s population.

The “vaccine” is casually upheld as a means to “save lives”.

Klaus Schwab’s protégé Prof. Yuval Noah Harari, nonetheless begs the question, “what to do with all these useless people?”

Harari is an influential member of the World Economic Forum (WEF) who supports the idea of creating a dystopian society managed by a handful of globalists who will rule over every human beings on earth from the day they are born. (Timothy Alexander Guzman, July 2022)

Secret 2009 Meeting of “The Good Club”. “Billionaires Try to Shrink World’s Population”

Flashback to April 25, 2009: the World Health Organization (WHO) headed by Margaret Chan declared a Public Health Emergency of International concern (PHEIC) pertaining to the H1N1 Swine Flu Pandemic, which in many regards was a “dress rehearsal” of the Covid pandemic. (See Michel Chossudovsky Chapter IX).

Barely two weeks later in early May 2009, at the height of the H1N1 “pandemic”, the billionaire philanthropists met behind closed doors at the home of the president of the Rockefeller University in Manhattan.

This secret gathering was sponsored by Bill Gates.

They call themselves “The Good Club”. Among the participants were the late David Rockefeller, Warren Buffett, George Soros, Michael Bloomberg, Ted Turner, Oprah Winfrey and many more:

“Some of America’s leading billionaires have met secretly to consider how their wealth could be used to slow the growth of the world’s population and speed up improvements in health and education.” (Sunday Times, May 2009)

The emphasis was not on population growth (i.e. Planned Parenthood) but on “Depopulation”, i.e. the reduction in the absolute size of the world’s population.

According to the Sunday Times report:

The philanthropists who attended a summit convened on the initiative of Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, discussed joining forces to overcome political and religious obstacles to change. Stacy Palmer, editor of the Chronicle of Philanthropy, said the summit was unprecedented. “We only learnt about it afterwards, by accident. Normally these people are happy to talk good causes, but this is different – maybe because they don’t want to be seen as a global cabal,” he said. Another guest said there was “nothing as crude as a vote” but a consensus emerged that they would back a strategy in which population growth would be tackled as a potentially disastrous environmental, social and industrial threat. “This is something so nightmarish that everyone in this group agreed it needs big-brain answers,” said the guest. … Why all the secrecy? “They wanted to speak rich to rich without worrying anything they said would end up in the newspapers, painting them as an alternative world government,” he said. (Sunday Times)11

The decision-making is intricate and complex. The reports of this secret May 2009 meeting largely reveal the Depopulation Narrative. It was one among numerous similar meetings (which are rarely the object of media coverage).

What is significant is the criminal intent of these billionaire “philanthropists” to depopulate Planet Earth.

Bill Gates’ 2010 Depopulation Statement. The Role of “New Vaccines”

Was an absolute “reduction” in world population contemplated at that May 2009 secret meeting?

A few months later, Bill Gates in his TED presentation (February 2010) pertaining to vaccination, stated the following:

“And if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that [the world population] by 10 or 15 percent”.12 (See quotation in the video starting at 04:21. See also screenshot of transcript of quotation below

TED Talk at 04:21:

(See quotation in the video starting at 04:21. See also screenshot of transcript of quotation below)

Transcript of quotation from the video

Bill Gates’ “Absolute Reduction” in World Population

In 2024, the World’s population is of the order of 8.1 billion.

Bill Gates’ February 2010 proposal was to implement an “absolute reduction” in the World’s population based on 2010 World population of 6.8 billion. See quotation from the video above.

In relation to a World population of the order of 8.0 billion

An absolute reduction of 10% in 2024 would be of the order of 800 million.

An absolute reduction of 15% of the World Population in 2024 would be of the order of 1.2 billion.

The same group of billionaires, who met at the May 2009 “secret venue”, has been actively involved from the outset of the COVID crisis in designing the lockdown policies applied worldwide, the mRNA vaccine and the “Great Reset”, the endgame of which is depopulation.

Crimes against humanity are beyond description.

We are dealing with a criminal cabal which must be confronted.

