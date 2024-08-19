By Gregory Stenstrom

Introduction

“The Council” and everyone and everything that emanates from them, has controlled the United States for the past fifty years for the purpose of extracting our nation’s wealth. Our constitutional government and the federal workforce’s purpose is to protect our wealth, and the “public good” of the American people. “The Council’s” purpose is to crush and destroy it.

They use the tools of indictments, obstruction, and government agencies they have weaponized to attack their enemies under false color of law. They alone select who will be winners and losers in politics, business, the economy, media, elections, education, and do so with complete amorality.

Exposing them by name, their corruption and means of control, and identifying how to dismantle their illegitimate power is the first step in the restoration of the United States of America as a constitutional republic.

THE COUNCIL

US Inspector General Michael Horowitz

FBI Director Christopher Wray

US Attorney General Merrick Garland

Director Office Professional Responsibility (OPR) Jeffrey Ragsdale

Chief Public Integrity Sector (PIN) Corey Amundson

Deputy US Attorney General Lisa Monaco

1st Principal Deputy USAG Marshall Miller

The Council is an “untouchable,” legislatively codified, sui generis[1] organization with tentacles embedded in every government agency and branch of government except for the Supreme Court of the United States.

From their perspective, they own the United States of America. It is “theirs,” and “they” are its self-appointed stewards. Anyone who is “not them” are “useful idiots,” “useful innocents,” or human chattel to be discarded to necro-politics.[2] The rest of us are expendable “carbon units” assigned positive and negative values depending on our relative usefulness to them. This is their language.

THE COUNCIL EMERITUS

Former US Attorney General William Barr

Former US Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen

Former Deputy US Attorney General Richard Donahue

Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller

Former FBI Director James Comey

Former US Attorney General Eric Holder

“Special Counsel” Jack Smith

Their construct of reality is more akin to the way a corporate industrial farm executive, in suit and tie, looks upon the stewardship of livestock, or how most humans think of ants. If something is harvestable and profitable, then that respective “carbon unit” has a positive value. If something has a negative value, it is of no consequence, starved, or butchered.

To simplify this construct as a “war” between “good” and “evil” is correct. “The Council” does not operate in a construct of morality and spiritualism.

As the “The Council’s” operations and deceptions are unmasked, it will become clear that there is no “heaven” or “hell,” or divine accountability, from their perspective. “This” is it. “This” is all there is. There is nothing beyond our earthly dimension of concern to them, any more than there might be to a lizard.

Do not trouble yourself yet with the “why” and pathology. When someone is treating you like livestock, it is first necessary for your immediate survival to Observe, Orient, Decide, and Act (“OODA”). Unless, of course, you prefer to be a well-behaved, sheered sheep on your way to the slaughterhouse.

For the purposes of this treatise and exposé, it is sufficient that these arch-nemeses of the Constitution have names and faces, and the first phase in the deconstruction of “The Council” is exposing its key players, and how they operate.

A root cause analysis of the reasons for “why things are the way they are” in the United States of America is that the subject (root) and the ultimate goal of these self-entitled “stewards,” is maintaining “state capture,”[3] and “finishing the job” of self-serving objectives to an elite class, euphemized as “progressive social reconstruction,”[4] to ensure their harvest and wealth extraction machine remains uninterrupted.

To this end, “The Council,” in addition to controlling weaponized government agencies through the seventy-four (74) Inspectors General embedded in government agencies, controls a Political Arm, an Intelligence Arm, an Infiltration Arm, a Business Arm, a Propaganda Arm, and an Entertainment Arm.

“The Council” aka “CIGIE” aka “Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency”

The “Inspector General Act of 1978” (the “IG Act”) was legislation introduced by the US Senate Committee on Governmental Affairs, in the wake of Watergate and the resignation of President Richard Nixon, to “improve government programs and operations through greater transparency and accountability,” establishing the first twelve (12) presidentially appointed Inspectors General in federal agencies.

As a follow up to the “Public Officials Integrity Act of 1977,” the committee codified the Inspectors General’ unilateral, complete independence from any other government agency management as a key characteristic for success. Only a handful of US Senators, Congressmen, and key public officials were cognizant at that time of the power such an entity would eventually wield. It is relevant but beyond the scope of this article to go back further to the Trilateral Commission and “New Deal.”

This federal agency entity is now more commonly referred to as the “CIGIE” (pronounced as “sig-ee”) by federal employees, but to the power brokers of the United States of America, it remains, and is still referred to, as “The Council.”[5]

Whether the intent of the formation of “The Council” was originally crafted to promote good government stewardship, or malevolently implemented as a tool of progressive social reconstruction, “The Council” has morphed into the master of US politics, policy, and the economy.

They are above the system. Over it. Beyond it. Familial and generational. They are the “them” who now bend the American people and our elected representatives to their will, and up to now, it has all been done in the open, wrapped in the US flag, under false color of law and detriment to the American people.

Every “investigation” of public official malfeasance and corruption falls within the realm of their purview. They unilaterally decide the trajectory of “justice” in the United States, and hence, who is “punished” and who is not. Any appointed or elected public official – including the President of the United States – is ripe for their “investigation,” isolation, smearing, persecution in the guise of prosecution, and destruction at their whim.

They are the puppet masters of a wide variety of boogeymen crafted or adapted to their purposes.

“Root Cause Analysis” (RCA) Litmus Test [6]

The proposition of this treatise, hypothesis, and exposé is that “The Council,” otherwise known as the “CIGIE,” controls the United States of America. While the CIGIE proper, and its Political Arm, Infiltrator Arm, Business Arm, Propaganda Arm, and Entertainment Arm, will first ignore this premise, and savage it when it takes hold with its target audiences, it cannot get around a basic “litmus test” for nearly every ailment of our nation.

Going forward, pick any person, event, issue, indictment, investigation, and incident that has created turmoil in the United States of America,

With the simplest of Internet sleuthing, and even with the “behavioral control” and shaping of Google and burgeoning artificial intelligence search engines, whether a Person of Interest (POI) is a politician, federal judge, senior public official, or even an “ally” or “enemy” of President Trump (as one example), at the root, the hand of “The Council” will be revealed.

All roads lead back to “The Council,” its arms (tentacles) and those they control through threats of investigation, indictment, and prosecution; or conversely, the obstruction of investigations.

The “forcing function” is the threat or obstruction of investigation by “The Council.”

There is one corollary variant to this “litmus test,” which contradicts the basic assumption that “The Council” relies on competent and capable people. While this is most often true for critical path items and issues which cannot be mismanaged, one of the objectives of maintaining “state capture” is to instill an emotion of despair and futility in government. For this purpose, “The Council” delights in installing the inept, colossally stupid, and clownish government officials to frustrate the citizenry. These people fall under the “Bread and Circus – Send in the Clowns” branch of the “Entertainment Arm.”

