Etienne Note: The Four Thieves Vinegar Collective has instructions for manufacturing a Do-It-Yourself Epi-Pen they call the Epi-Pencil for about $30 here: https://FourThievesVinegar.org/epipencil-autoinjector/

By Marcus Lu

The Cost of an EpiPen in Major Markets

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

EpiPens are auto-injectors containing epinephrine, a drug that can treat or reverse severe allergic reactions, potentially preventing death.

The global epinephrine market was valued at $1.75 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $4.08 billion by 2030. North America represents over 60% of the market.

EpiPens, however, can be prohibitively expensive in some regions.

In this graphic, we present estimated EpiPen prices in major global markets, compiled by World Population Review and converted to U.S. dollars as of August 2023.

Why are U.S. Prices so High?

The U.S. stands out as the most expensive market for EpiPens, despite over 1 million Americans having epinephrine prescriptions. After Mylan (now part of Pfizer) acquired the rights to produce EpiPens in the U.S. in 2007, the cost of a two-pack skyrocketed to $600, up from about $60

Former Mylan CEO Heather Bresch defended the price hikes to Congress, citing minimal profit margins. Mylan eventually settled with the U.S. government for a nine-figure sum.

Notably, EpiPens are available at a fraction of the cost in other developed countries like Japan, Germany, and Canada.

Making EpiPens More Affordable

Efforts to improve EpiPen affordability are underway in several U.S. states. For instance, the Colorado House approved a $60 price cap on epinephrine, now under review by the state Senate.

Similar measures in Rhode Island, Delaware, Missouri, and Vermont aim to ensure insurance coverage for epinephrine, which is not currently mandatory, although most health plans cover it.

View Source

I thought the interview above was one of my best ever and valued-added by the amazingly insightful duo of Mark Gober and Alec Zeck. I was so impressed with Mark after the interview that I immediately bought his book: An End to Upside Down Liberty: Turning Traditional Political Thinking on Its Head to Break Free from Enslavement. I was so impressed with the book that I bought copies for the Art of Liberty Foundation bookstore at Government-Scam.com/Store. Become a yearly sponsor of the Art of Liberty Foundation at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor OR "Go Paid" on Substack at the $50 a year level and we will send you a copy as our THANK YOU!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $ 50-a-year level, and we will send you a free copy of Mark Gober’s book An End to Upside Down Liberty: Turning Traditional Political Thinking on Its Head to Break Free from Enslavement if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get Mark Gober’s book: An End to Upside Down Liberty: Turning Traditional Political Thinking on Its Head to Break Free from Enslavement AND an Everything Bundle – The Sampler of Liberty! - Get BOTH free by going paid as a Founding Member!