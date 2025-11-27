The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hellish 2050's avatar
Hellish 2050
3h

Fear is a powerful motivator. Particularly in religions - the fear of hell. A potent means of contrl.

Destroying Islam: Hell in the Koran

We must probe the weaknesses of Islam. Hell is a powerful motivator for Muslims. A strength in the past, but a weakness today.

https://hellish2050.substack.com/p/destroying-islam-hell-in-the-koran

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture