by Gary D. Barnett

“Various “wars on drugs” throughout history have killed millions, enslaved millions more, destroyed families, are usually just thin pretenses for mass incarceration, mass surveillance, ethnic cleansing, population control.”

~ Kool A.D.

There cannot be a war on drugs, a war on terrorism, a war on crime, a war on poverty, a war on racism, a war on guns, a war on obesity, border wars, and on and on. It seems everything in this country is based on the term war, which means that everything is based on force, and in the end, all war is actually violence against people here and everywhere else. This constant psychological propaganda is meant to frame everything as a ‘war’ in order to market the false need of a government solution. The government causes the problem, reacts to it with metaphorical emergency rhetoric, and then claims to have the solution. This is simply Hegelian Dialectic idiocy, wrapped under the fake protective blanket of fear, urgency, and ‘safety.’ In other words, all are lies and total nonsense.

The figurative aspect of the term ‘war,’ makes almost anything sound more noble, when in fact it is just a marketing ploy used to convince the giant herd of sheep called the masses, to comply and subjugate themselves to some government agenda-driven objective. This only enriches the ‘elite,’ shuts off transparency, encourages huge debt; all increasing power and control while eliminating freedom.

For the past many decades, one particular ‘war’ stands alone, and that is the continuous so-called “war on drugs.” The deception about this fake threat, and totally fraudulent and non-sensical idiocy is astounding to say the very least. This is what I would refer to as a massive scam used only as a way of enriching government and its partners in the heinous prison system, providing the impetus for war against those countries that have desired natural resources, to create unlimited ‘laws’ in order to surveil and control the entire citizenry, depopulation, and of course, to allow the biggest drug cartel of them all, the CIA, to fund their criminal black operations in order to satisfy agenda-driven policies by saturating this country with ‘illegal’ drugs.

Currently, Latin America is the most targeted area by the U.S. terrorist state, specifically Venezuela, but also including Columbia and Mexico. The evil Trump, who is the puppet property of the actual ruling class, has literally gone berserk concerning this U.S. manufactured drug ‘emergency.’ This has nothing whatsoever to do with stopping the flow of drugs into the U.S., as that is the objective of this government. Keep in mind a sense of history.

Two examples: When the U.S. attacked Vietnam, as well as Cambodia and Laos, the amount of drugs being supplied by those countries to the world was approximately less than 10%. Once the U.S. military took over, that number exploded to well over 90%. The same exact thing happened when the U.S. aggressively attacked Afghanistan, as once the U.S. military took over the poppy fields, the amount delivered outside the country ballooned to again, well over 90%. Since the U.S. left in 2021, the Taliban has reduced the production acreage of poppies by 96%. There are many other examples, but you should get the picture.

At this time, Trump is planning to invade Venezuela, as 11 warships and 15,000 troops are amassed off the shore of that country, as ultimatums (threats) are being levied by Trump. He (Trump) has accused the Venezuelan government of complicity in the drug trade. What a hypocritical piece of garbage is Trump. He failed to mention that the CIA is responsible for the most drug trafficking worldwide, and has been for many decades. He also never mentioned that he wants to commit regime change, and put a U.S. puppet in charge of Venezuela and its huge oil reserves.

The U.S. is simply attempting to stage a coup so that control over Venezuela, and all the drugs and oil, can be completely under the charge of this country. That drug trade, which is now mostly fentanyl, will then be able to be distributed even more aggressively here in America and elsewhere. This is strictly due to the fact that the CIA is running most all the drugs, as has been the case for a very long time.

Trump is a fraud, and his plot against Venezuela is a fraud. Remember Chile, remember Iran/Contra, remember Mena, Arkansas, and the numerous other drug conspiracies that proved to be manufactured by this country and the CIA. Remember all the regime change coups and wars of aggression, which are countless, so that the U.S. could gain empirical control over other countries that never attacked or harmed anyone in America.

The U.S. government has total control over all the drugs in this country, as it controls all alcohol, tobacco, and prescription drugs, but the more so-called ‘illicit’ drugs, are where it makes the most profit, and how it can continue to dumb-down, control, and kill off what it considers useless Americans. So ‘legalization’ of those products is not sought, but total control over the trafficking of those drugs is sought, especially by the CIA.

The only war that seems justified in my mind is a war against this abominable government and its politicians. I am not speaking of a violent overthrow, as that would be desired by these ruling monsters, allowing them to turn loose the murderous military against this country’s population. No, violence is not necessary, but non-compliance, dissent, refusal to respect all arbitrary ‘laws,’ and mass disobedience is the only way forward. Once this government monster is eliminated, the actual ruling class would disappear.

As Jacob Hornberger put it: “There is one-and only one-way to end the violence in Latin America. There is one-and only one-way to terminate the drug gangs. That way is by legalizing drugs. Legalizing drugs today would put an immediate end to the drug gangs and the drug-war violence.”

This government and its accomplices are fully responsible for this drug debacle. It is fully responsible for the debt, for the inflation, for all the wars, for all the killing, and for most of the misery. Eliminate it, and better times will lie ahead. Leave it in place, and the end of any and all freedom is just around the corner.

“See, if you look at the drug war from a purely economic point of view, the role of the government is to protect the drug cartel. That’s literally true.”

~ Milton Friedman

Reference link:

“The CIA Still Ships in the Drugs”

Please Share:

Copyright © 2025 Gary D. Barnett Substack or GaryDBarnett.com

Permission to reprint in whole or in part is gladly granted, provided full credit is given.

Continue reading...

Did you miss us on Giving Tuesday? We hope you will consider supporting the Art of Liberty Foundation this holiday season. We simply can’t do what we do without the support of our sponsors. Substack has started censoring ourselves and other freedom movement journalists on the platform. It has been a bait & switch to get us on a platform where we were initially allowed to build an audience and earn money. Once they had us they have turned us off algorithmically similar to the same shadow banning we see on Twitter/X, Facebook and other platforms that will put tempting content from controlled opposition voices into your “Feed.”

The BEST way to support us is directly here: https://artofliberty.org/sponsorship-program/ We will give you the same or better perks for “Going Paid” direct, including granting Paid Access to all four of our Substacks for sponsoring at the same level as Substack. Sponsor at the $50 a year tire-kicker level and get the same Black Friday Deal we are offering for “Going Paid” on Substack: This month get a free high-resolution hardcopy of either “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. This deal end on Christmas Day so act now to help amplify the voices of Liberty.