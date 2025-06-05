by Joshua Stylman

Your voice can be stolen to fool your family into thinking you said things you never did. Your face can be perfectly faked. Your digital identity can be cloned, predicted, and replaced. This isn't science fiction—it's documented reality.

This past weekend, the President just "re-truthed" a post claiming his predecessor was executed in 2020 and replaced by a clone. While Donald Trump himself has questioned Joe Biden's cognitive state and the legitimacy of documents signed by autopen, by sharing this clone theory without comment to his nearly 10 million followers, he amplified a much more extreme claim. Whether Trump is trolling, stoking conspiracy theories, or perhaps knows something the rest of us don't is impossible to determine—what matters is understanding the technological capabilities that make such scenarios possible in the first place.

What follows is an investigation into documented technological capabilities, drawing from scientific papers, corporate demonstrations, government records, and industry reports. Where I speculate, I'll tell you. Where the technology is confirmed, the sources speak for themselves.

We're Being Told to Ignore Our Eyes

Anyone around me for the last few years knows I've believed Biden isn't the same person who served as Vice President—that's not a political view, just pattern recognition. We are being told to ignore our eyes. A man with different ears, different teeth, different skull shape, different voice, different gait, and what feels like a different soul is said to be the same man. To say otherwise is treated as madness.

The common explanation? Plastic surgery. But here's the medical reality: would a man of his age undergo botox, eye lift, chin implant, facelift, jaw shave, rhinoplasty, bone brow reduction, AND cheek implants to completely alter his ears? The American Society of Plastic Surgeons confirms patients over 65 face no higher complication rates, but this level of reconstruction seems medically absurd for someone of Biden's age and position.

The Technology for Deception Already Exists

As former CIA Chief of Disguise Jonna Mendez explained in her demonstrations, "In five seconds, I can completely change someone's appearance. We've been perfecting this for decades.” She was describing technology they were using with staggering effectiveness in the 1970s—imagine what's possible now with digital enhancement and advanced materials?

In 2025, a consultant was fined $6 million for AI voice cloning Biden—creating robocalls that sounded exactly like him, fooling voters. This technology can manipulate loved ones into believing you said things you never uttered. FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel warned, "It is now cheap and easy to use Artificial Intelligence to clone voices and flood us with fake sounds and images."

In 2018, what appeared to be Barack Obama delivered a public service announcement warning about deepfakes—except it wasn't Obama at all. Jordan Peele had completely synthesized Obama's face and voice. In the video, "Obama" warned: "We're entering an era where our enemies can make anyone say anything at any point in time."

The message was cautionary, but the subtext was unmistakable: the technology already exists—and the warning was the proof. As I explored in my MKULTRA series on consciousness manipulation, we've entered an era where seeing is no longer believing.

But it goes deeper than voices and faces. Today, researchers are building "digital twins"—AI-driven simulations that replicate your behavior, preferences, and emotional responses in real time. Entire social media ecosystems are being mirrored to study how information moves, how belief spreads, and how populations can be nudged without knowing it.

If they can twin an entire platform, they can twin a person. And if they can twin you, they can predict you, preempt you, impersonate you—and eventually, replace you. Not just biologically. Psychologically. They don't just copy your body—they replicate how you think, react, decide.

The tools to fake a President are available on the open market. The only thing missing is your consent—and they've already automated that too. Every click, every agreement you scroll past, every biometric scan you submit becomes tacit consent.

But the digital realm is only the beginning. The infrastructure for biological manipulation has been decades in the making. What if the technology exists to create not just digital clones but biological replicas? This isn't another random attack on our consciousness—it's part of the same coordinated assault I've been chronicling, just deployed through different vectors.

Epstein's Genetic Blueprints

About 18 months ago, as part of my exploration into technological control systems, I started digging into cloning and how it might relate to transhumanism. I'd read reports about Epstein's genetic interests at his Zorro Ranch, so I started examining the symbolism at his island for clues. I came across this statue of a Holstein Friesian cow that sat prominently on his property.

That caught my attention because I had just read that Ghislaine Maxwell had dated Ted Waitt, the CEO of Gateway Computers, but what made me perk up even more was realizing that Gateway used that exact same cow breed as their brand identity.

So I looked deeper into this breed. Turns out Holstein Friesians haven't just been genetically manipulated—they've been actively cloned. Starbuck (2)II, a clone of the famous bull Hanoverhill Starbuck, was born in 2000 through the combined efforts of Canadian agricultural research institutions. This wasn't experimental—it was operational cloning technology, decades ago.

The New York Times revealed Epstein's desire to literally seed the human race with his DNA by impregnating women at his New Mexico ranch. He wanted to use his wealth to create a breeding program with his genetic material. When someone with those resources and connections is thinking about genetic manipulation on that scale, cloning technology becomes an obvious next step. When you consider the symbolic breadcrumbs—the cow statue representing a cloned breed, the connections through Maxwell to tech companies using that same imagery—it starts to paint a picture of someone deeply interested in genetic manipulation and replication.

Whatever was happening at Zorro Ranch likely goes beyond most of our imaginations. But here's what we can be pretty sure of: this wasn't merely about blackmail or indulgence. Based on extensive research by people like Whitney Webb, Epstein's genetic research was central to his operation, likely involving intelligence agencies like Mossad, CIA, and/or MI-6. The goal was likely ensuring compliance for future projects—and given his documented interest in human genetic manipulation, cloning seems like a logical next step.

