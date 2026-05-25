by The Corbett Report



corbettreport.com



May 24, 2026

“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”



– ex-CIA Director William Casey

If you’ve been hanging out in conspiracy realist circles for any length of time, you’ve doubtless heard this infamous quote from ex-CIA director / unindicted Iran-Contra co-conspirator / Knight of Malta / Le Cercle member William Casey. And, unlike every internet-famous quotation purporting to record some incendiary confession from a conspirator, this one might actually be true!

At least, that’s what Barbara Honegger maintains. When pressed on the origin of the quote by one online sleuth, the former Reagan campaign staffer and policy analyst confirmed she heard Casey say those very words at a White House meeting in 1981.

I personally was the source for that William Casey quote. He said it at an early Feb. 1981 meeting in the Roosevelt Room in the West Wing of the White House which I attended, and I immediately told my close friend and political godmother / Senior White House Correspondent Sarah McClendon, who then went public with it without naming the source.

So, there you have it. According to an eyewitness, one of the shadowy conspirators simply came out and stated the obvious truth: the CIA doesn’t just want to dumb down the American public, it wants to deliberately deceive that public to the point where they’re wrong about literally everything they believe. What an amazing admission!

...But have you ever stopped to think about what this quote really means? And have you ever stopped to consider the fact that those who are the first to throw this quote at their ideological opponents may in fact be the biggest dupes of this disinformation campaign?

Well, I, for one, have stopped to think about these things! And what I’ve concluded will surprise you.

So, do you think you can handle the truth? Read on to find out!

EVERYTHING YOU BELIEVE IS FALSE

I’m sure I don’t have to go too far out on a limb to convince my regular readers that everything the American public believes these days is false. But if you don’t believe me, just take a look around you.

Aren’t the people who were railing against Big Pharma two decades ago the exact same people who ended up singing literal odes to Pfizer when the corporate media shills told them to take the Covid clot shots?

Of course they were!

And aren’t the people who were decrying government censorship when it was being run by Scary Poppins and directed at Trump supporters the very same people who are cheering on government censorship now that it’s being run by Trump and directed at pro-Palestinian campus protesters and leftist talk show hosts?

You know it!

And didn’t the people who made wearing a face mask a core part of their identity during the scamdemic simply drop the mask and hoist a Ukrainian flag the moment the Covid narrative was dropped?

You’d better believe it, bub!

And aren’t the people who voted for Trump because he promised to drain the swamp and release the Epstein files and keep America out of unnecessary wars in the Middle East the self-same people who are now defending Trump for having filled the swamp and covered up the Epstein files and led America into another unnecessary war in the Middle East?

Do you even have to ask?

Indeed, we needn’t look too hard to find examples of Joe Q. Normie and Jane Q. Soccermom (emphasis on “Q”) falling for whatever pabulum is being dished out by the talking heads on the idiot box.

Now, to be sure, this isn’t a uniquely American phenomenon. William Casey may have set disinforming the American public as his target in that White House meeting in 1981, but that’s only because it’s taken for granted that bamboozling the rest of the world is a key part of the CIA’s mission. All Casey was actually saying is that the agency’s disinfo campaign wouldn’t be complete until the American public was as misled as everyone else in the world. And, take it from me, a Canadian in Japan who lived in Ireland and who has visited numerous countries across Europe and Asia: people around the world are as misled as the Americans are.

Well, gee whiz! Someone call in the photographers and get George Bush’s flight suit on standby. It’s time for the Mission Accomplished photo op!

...but wait. Hang on a sec. You’re part of the public, aren’t you? And you’re not one of the dupes of the CIA’s disinfo campaign, are you?

And I’m not part of the American public, but I am part of the worldwide public, which, as we’ve already established, was the unstated target of Casey’s campaign. And I’m not one of the dupes of the CIA’s disinfo campaign, am I?

It’s not the case that everything we believe is false...is it?

YOU BELIEVE EVERYTHING IS FALSE

Yes, we here in conspiracy reality land regard ourselves as the special few who have somehow or other managed to see through the CIA’s disinformation campaign. But have you ever stopped to consider that the public’s growing awareness of CIA disinformation campaigns and dirty tricks may itself be used to further disinformation campaigns?

Take this fascinating case study that just popped up on the radar: the escalating backlash against AI data centres. Viewers of The Corbett Report will know that there is a growing movement against the construction of these water-guzzling, energy-draining, surveillance-enabling monstrosities, and for good reason. These data centres are destroying local environments, raising utility rates for nearby residents who are already struggling to make ends meet, helping Big Tech overlords get even richer while they construct the Big Brother spy grid for the deep state, and further facilitating the replacement of entry-level jobs with AI technologies.

Given all of these undeniable facts, surely everyone can sympathize with the data centre opposition movement, right? Young/old, blue-collar/white-collar, liberal/conservative, how could any of the usual divide-and-conquer tactics work to get people to oppose the data centre protesters?

...And then along come our friends in the corporate media with their explosive new investigation: “Soros-Funded Indivisible Targets Texas Data Centers In Temple, Texas.”

That’s right, the crack reporters at The Dallas Express have blown the lid off the scandal of the century! You see, as it turns out, one national group that once received money from Soros has one local chapter in Temple, Texas, that once supported a single “protest and petition” event at Temple City Hall to protest a local data centre. So, you know what that means: data centre opposition is all fake! It’s part of the same astroturf Soros army that’s responsible for every protest that ever happens in America! Case closed!...

...Or, at least, that’s the implication made in the report and the one that filters through to the conspiracy world when “trusted” “alternative” media “news” source ZeroHedge picks up the story and runs with it. As one astute ZeroHedge commenter remarked:

Zerohedge really shows its colors when it characterizes data center opposition as some sort of Luddite ideology. Notice how the article does not directly connect soros [sic] to the opposition, just that one opposing organization [that] receives his funding is involved. Who reading these words can actually argue these centers are going to improve our lives? Who has extra water and extra electricity?

Or, to quote another commenter: “I can just imagine the ZH brainstorming session: What headline can we come up with to sell our readership on data centers?”

But this is how things work in a world where people become aware of the CIA’s disinformation program. Once we have all identified the Evil Bad Guy, said Evil Bad Guy can then be invoked as a way to scare dissidents back into the fold, and voila: problem solved!

So, if the hoi polloi are on the cusp of starting a Butlerian jihad, just send in Kevin O’Leary to make the case that all Big Tech opposition is funded by the Chinese. And if that doesn’t work—which, of course, it doesn’t—just tell the people that Soros is funding the opposition.

Check mate, conspiracy realists! Now you have to support the data centres. After all, you’re not on Team Soros, are you?!

But wait, it gets even worse! Yes, conspiracy realists who don’t read past a headline can be manipulated with this “Soros funding” gambit or similar deception. But what if you can get the erstwhile critical thinkers of the conspiracy community to dismiss out of hand all information about a subject? Wouldn’t that be the ultimate cognitive trick?

Well, guess what...

THE POST-TRUTH WORLD

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: we live in a post-truth world.

Of course you have heard that phrase before. There have been any number of think pieces and op-eds and commentaries and even scientific articles opining on the nature of our “post-truth era” ever since Trump took office the first time, in 2017. These hand-wringy jeremiads by globalist propagandists and establishment stooges warn us that Trump is leading his MAGA cult members off an epistemological cliff and that we are entering a world in which “objective facts matter less than personal feelings and ideological loyalty.”

The truth, of course, is that we have been living in that “post-truth” reality for a very long time.

This was, after all, the very reality Orwell described in “Looking Back on the Spanish War,” his 1943 retrospective on his time fighting for the Republicans in the Spanish Civil War. In that piece, he not only shares his experience in combat, he shares how the war was misrepresented in the newspapers back home.

Early in life I had noticed that no event is ever correctly reported in a newspaper, but in Spain, for the first time, I saw newspaper reports which did not bear any relation to the facts, not even the relationship which is implied in an ordinary lie. I saw great battles reported where there had been no fighting, and complete silence where hundreds of men had been killed. I saw troops who had fought bravely denounced as cowards and traitors, and others who had never seen a shot fired hailed as the heroes of imaginary victories, and I saw newspapers in London retailing these lies and eager intellectuals building emotional superstructures over events that had never happened. I saw, in fact, history being written not in terms of what happened but of what ought to have happened according to various ‘party lines’.

That newspapers would lie about events in order to craft a narrative in line with their political biases is, sadly, not shocking. But what was shocking to Orwell—and what should be shocking to us—is that the public not only knew that they were being lied to, they accepted it. Indeed, as he went on to warn, the public’s expectation that all reporting is propaganda is even more dangerous than the propaganda itself:

This kind of thing is frightening to me, because it often gives me the feeling that the very concept of objective truth is fading out of the world. [...] I know it is the fashion to say that most of recorded history is lies anyway. I am willing to believe that history is for the most part inaccurate and biased, but what is peculiar to our own age is the abandonment of the idea that history could be truthfully written.

It is this observation, of course—the observation that the public has become so used to the lies that they no longer believe in truth itself—that informed Orwell’s later construction of the police state in Nineteen Eighty-four and, by extension, our conception of the ultimate totalitarian regime. Big Brother’s mission was not complete until Winston truly believed two and two equaled five, or whatever else the party instructed him to believe.

It’s not hard to see the parallels with our own era. Indeed, how many times have we in the conspiracy reality community heard that “everything we’ve been told is a lie”? Does that include the observation itself—that “everything we’ve been told is a lie”—or is that observation excluded from the dictum? Indeed, a moment’s reflection reveals that the corrosive cynicism of the “everything is a lie” refrain threatens to destroy even the refrain itself.

These reflections aren’t merely an exercise in philosophy. If we allow ourselves to become unmoored from truth, we end up a fractured, apathetic and feckless bunch, completely incapable of resisting the conspirators and their machinations.

DID THE CIA WIN?

There is nothing less conducive to an informed, motivated and organized resistance than a public who has stopped believing in truth.

Indeed, what could be more completely contrary to research, study and investigation than the toxic shrug of cynical negation?

Why waste your time studying the Iran war? Nuclear weapons don’t exist!

Why waste your time studying bioweapons? Viruses don’t exist!

Why waste your time studying the secret space program? Space doesn’t exist (and the earth is flat, you ignorant globetard!).

Why waste your time studying 9/11 or the Boston Marathon Bombing or any other War of Terror incident? It was all holograms and crisis actors!

You see, it’s not just that everything you believe is false. It’s that, when you fall for Casey’s disinformation campaign, you believe everything is false! There is no news event or earthshaking development that can’t be dismissed with the rallying cries of the modern-day conspiracy theorist: “It doesn’t exist!” or “It never happened!” or “It’s all fake!”

No investigation needed. No information accepted. No effort required. Just a condescending wave of the hand while the conspirators continue furthering their agenda.

And if we truly believe that “everything we’ve been told is a lie”—if, in other words, we have no bedrock of truth on which to stand other than our own feelings and intuitions—then what’s the point of building community? What’s the purpose of taking action to counteract the evildoers? What’s the use of finding points of agreement with like-minded people and building coalitions to improve our lot in life?

After all, your neighbour who disbelieves in 99.99% of the same things you disbelieve in probably secretly does believe in something. Maybe he’s a *gasp* round-earther! Or maybe *say it ain’t so!* she thinks viruses are the best explanation for the communal transmission of the common cold that we’ve all personally witnessed dozens of times in our lives. Or perhaps *good heavens!* he believes nuclear weapons do exist and it might be worth our while to avoid a nuclear holocaust!

Anyone who has spent time discussing these matters in online fora will be well aware that people love fighting with their neighbours a thousand times more than they love cooperating with those neighbours to build parallel structures and reduce the control of the conspirators.

Given the foregoing, perhaps Casey’s dictum can be reformulated as: “We’ll know the CIA’s disinformation campaign is complete when the people of the world don’t believe anything at all.”

If that were the case, then what dictum could we formulate to counter it? What could we establish as a standard for measuring, not the CIA’s success, but the CIA’s failure?

Perhaps: “We’ll know the CIA’s disinformation campaign has failed when a critical mass of the public is actively engaged in working with their friends and neighbours to vet information, establish what is true, and work together to improve the conditions of their existence.”

For some reason I doubt that phrase will catch on with the public, but maybe one of you wordsmiths out there can propose something snappier.

Continue reading…

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