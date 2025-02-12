Etienne Note: This year's ritual was more of an unethically manipulative "product placement" of the American Flag promoting the pseudo-religion of Statism that is indoctrinated into the population in mandatory "government" schools and through the monopoly media. I think the population is growing tired of the unfurling of giant flags on the field so this superbowl they had a hip hop version with dancers and Samuel Jackson, who usually shills usury for Capital One, as hip hop Uncle Sam. The 2nd hip hop artist had multiple American flags on his jacket in case you missed the flag being created by the back up dancers in red, white and blue. We break down how the American Flag is secretly product placed into thousands of movies and television shows using an advertising technique called "anchoring" where it is injected into enter-tain-mente at moments of high-positive emotion like the Super Bowl in our article: 15 (Now 17) Classic, "Textbook" Cult-Indoctrination Techniques the Organized Crime "Government" Uses on its Tax Slaves

by TriTorch

Introduction - Professional Sports is Reel ity Television Where Nothing is Real

Because the NFL is registered as entertainment, not sport, it is not illegal to fix the games. Want to know who is going to win? Check to see which team winning will move the bottom line of Vegas the most.

— rolandttg

Professional athletics market themselves as being ultra competitive affairs with each player giving it their all to bring their team to victory for glory, treasure, & fame. In reality, when pushed, the NFL admitted before the Supreme Court that all of their franchises compete as a unit in the entertainment [rather than sport—key difference] marketplace with each club and player geared toward maximizing total audience participation and dollars spent. What this means is that - because each team is the league and profits are shared among them - wins and losses are largely irrelevant to their bottom line. The drama among players on and off the field is what sells, and the more provocative the story the more the league members (teams) make. This admission plugs this pantomime theater - legally and literally - squarely into the category of fake professional wrestling.

The narrative is the gold mine. This is why LaBron James is a good guy one minute and a bad guy the next. Like any good professional wrestling script, when the audience needs a hero or a villain, the league will gladly supply one while watching merchandise, ticket sales, and ratings skyrocket. All teams benefit from this and so there is no incentive to win, only an incentive to bend wins, loses, performance, point spreads, and total points scored toward maximizing insider gambling opportunities along with the emotional appeal of the entire counterfeit competitive construct. It’s an all for one and one for all circus performance masquerading around as a genuine tournament. Watch:

The Mockingbird Mainstream Media Mind Management Dimension

As an aside before continuing: the meta-narrative of the professional sports world is naturally just as fake. Taylor Swift is a CIA asset and the 2024 & 2025 Kelce-Swift talk-of-the-town reality TV blockbuster was your typical average everyday PSYOP (elderly people were fervently discussing their “relationship” at my local pool hall last February—these mind games are so incredibly powerful):

Three Doors the Devil Uses to Enter Your Home, Plus a Fourth

Your home is your sanctuary. Here are three doors the devil uses to enter it:

Among a few things, this article is here to argue that your television screen is a 4th door and that sportsball is an alluring vessel through which the devil avails himself to gain entry. Growing up I loved watching and following the Atlanta Braves, so I understand the enticing powerful allure of putting your hopes and dreams on the shoulders of athletes, and don’t get me wrong, even to this day I still love playing them.

But from a mature perspective with a critical eye, it is easy to recognize athletics for what they become once they devolve into a money game executed and consumed by raving adults—theatrical bread and circuses ripe for unbridled temptation & fraud that open pathways for the demonic directly to you. Because no true game fanatic cares what happens during the halftime show, the dark triads can get away with injecting into their minds just about anything. To illustrate, here is an excerpt from the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show which depicts (and exalts) lucifer’s fall from heaven.

