•Producing a vaccine has many opportunities for error or contamination. Because of this, disasters continually occur from “hot vaccine lots” being unleashed onto the public. Remarkably, as the years have gone by, there has been less and less accountability for this (e.g., previously public investigations were held and people went to jail whereas now government tends to keep the hot lots on the market and deny there is a problem).

•In 1967, an eminent bacteriologist wrote a book detailing many forgotten vaccine disasters under the belief (he shared with many of his anonymous colleagues) that unless his profession was honest about the dangers of vaccination, the mistakes which led to those disasters would keep on repeating.



•Many of the disasters he detailed related to an excessively dangerous vaccine lot being released onto the market. Remarkably, many of the disasters he detailed mirrored what occurred in the decades that followed (e.g., this article discusses the documented DPT and anthrax hot lots which caused a tsunami of injuries in infants and veterans).

•One of the largest problems with the COVID-19 vaccines were the deadly hot lots that were released onto the market. In this article, I will cover everything we know about those lots and show their remarkable parallels to the century of hot lot disasters which preceded them.

During the COVID-19 rollout, patients gradually began to realize that some of the COVID-19 vaccines were more dangerous than others. Initially this was written off as a conspiracy theory. However, as time moved forward, and more evidence emerged to support the “hot lot” hypothesis there was an increasing acceptance of this theory.

At the time, the most common theory I heard raised to account for this was that a large global experiment was being done to assess the effects of various mRNA doses (e.g., one researcher was able to show that the hot lots of each COVID vaccine brand hit the market at different times in a manner that seemed to be coordinated between the manufacturers and that Pfizer’s lots contained a simple code that correlated to their toxicity).

However, while this was possible (as you can put nothing past these people) I was more inclined to an alternative hypothesis: that it was not possible to correctly produce the mRNA vaccines at scale, so there would be a large number of production issues including many either toxic or inactive lots hitting the market.

This theory was based on both my knowledge of the specific engineering challenges the mRNA technology faced and the fact that hot lots are an enduring problem with vaccines.

Because of this, many (myself included) believe the vaccine industry concluded it wasn’t possible to completely clean up their production process while maintaining the economic viability of the vaccines, so they instead focused on getting the Federal government to exempt them from liability for their hot lots under the argument that “vaccines were essential for our national security” so a certain number of people being injured by defective vaccines was an acceptable trade-off to maintain this “vital” national resource.

Given the severity of this allegation, I will now present several incidents where 'hot' vaccine lots have been identified in the market.

Adventitious Agents

One of the greatest challenges with producing a biological pharmaceutical is that it has to be grown in a medium (e.g., a virus within cells or a growth medium for bacteria). This introduces a few major issues.



•First, if cell cultures are used, an unrecognized virus may already have infected the cells and contaminated the final product.

•Second, anytime a growth medium is used, unwanted pathogens can also get in (e.g., from the air) and then grow there. This is especially problematic because the same labs that produce these products also often house harmful infectious organisms.



•The entire process inevitably requires a purification stage where the undesired contaminants (e.g., unwanted bacteria, foreign DNA, or toxic components of now destroyed bacteria) are removed. Unfortunately, it is often quite difficult or costly to remove these unwanted contaminants, and the cost frequently exceeds what the manufacturers are willing to pay.

In turn, unwanted biological contaminants (euphemistically termed adventitious agents) are an enduring challenge for the pharmaceutical industry. For example, this recent 2022 review paper highlighted some of the most common “adventitious agents” (e.g., mycoplasma frequently contaminate cultures) and cited a few well-known incidents such as:

•In 1946, a sheep vaccine was contaminated with prions (due to it being sourced from sheep in the early asymptomatic stage of the prion disease scrapie—something similar to Mad Cow Disease), which in turn caused the sheep in the herd that received the vaccine to later get scrapie.

•The FDA reported in 1973 that the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine and oral polio vaccine were contaminated with bacteriophages (viruses that eat bacteria). This was due to the blood used to make those vaccines containing bacteria, and the bacteria but not their attached bacteriophages being filtered out of the final product.

•In 1995, the MMR and yellow fever vaccines were found to be contaminated with the Endogenous Avian Retrovirus and the Avian Leukosis Virus.

•In 1997, scrapie was also spread to sheep through another contaminated vaccine.

•In 2004 and 2005, two rotavirus vaccines, Rotarix manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and RotaTeq manufactured by Merck, were found to be contaminated with porcine circovirus-1 (PCV1) after over 100 million doses of the vaccine had been distributed worldwide.

•In 2007, over 1 million doses of the Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) vaccine were recalled due to the detection of Bacillus cereus in the manufacturing equipment.

Sadly, as we investigate the past, it will become clear these events were only the tip of the iceberg.

Note: many reported incidents that I am not aware of didn’t make it to this article, while a far larger number of incidents were never reported, but I nonetheless believe the cases listed in this article are more than sufficient to make the point. Similarly, as a I discussed in a previous article, while lab leaks with dangerous pathogens are typically not reported, enough documented instances exist within the peer reviewed literature to establish that those leaks are inevitable and impossible to avoid (which in turn argues that this research ever being conducted).

Sir Graham Wilson

Sir Graham Wilson was an eminent bacteriologist from the London School of Hygiene (e.g., in 1923 he coined the concept of herd immunity—an often impossible benchmark that I’ve previously shown has been used to repeatedly sell dubious vaccines to the world). Wilson grew up in a time when many bacterial infections were treated with vaccines or antiserums (particularly antitoxins for the tetanus or diphtheria toxin). At this time, his profession believed anti-vaxxers were irrational and pseudoscientific individuals and that vaccines were “100% safe and effective.”

However, as Wilson became older, he began to see more and more evidence that there were real dangers to vaccination, and that his profession habitually covered it up to maintain the mythology all vaccines were “safe and effective.” In turn, due to Wilson’s stature in the field, many other (anonymous) vaccine experts shared their records of secret vaccine disasters that had occurred with Wilson and helped him to compile a detailed record of published and unpublished vaccine catastrophes that had occurred as many of them harbored immense guilt over what had happened, but simultaneously felt that they could not take on the risk of speaking publicly about it.

From reviewing the record he put together, what I find remarkable about Wilson’s work was how much of it mirrors what we saw a century later—for example, very few people know that one of the original cases of Guillain Barré syndrome was due to a vaccine injury:

In an article published in 1919 Guillain and Barré referred to Landry's–type paralysis when they reported a fatal case of acute polyneuritis with albuminocytologic dissociation after typhoid vaccination. In Guillain and Barré's case numbness and stiffness became apparent in the patient's legs the day after injection and the following day in his hands. Paralysis gradually came on and by the 9th day was complete in the legs, arms, and face. Bulbar symptoms developed on the 7th day, and on the 10th day, the patient died.

Note: previously I discussed many of the documented cases Wilson unearthed of a vaccination causing a pre-existing illness (e.g., polio) to spiral out of control.

One of the key themes that kept on recurring in the records Wilson unearthed was that many vaccine catastrophes occurred after a contaminated lot was given to a large number of people (typically children or soldiers). Wilson in turn argued that rather than denying these incidents occurred, his profession needed to be honest about them so that the mistakes that led to these toxic 'hot' lots could be recognized and hence prevented from happening again. In The Hazards of Immunization, he discussed the following hot lot incidents:

I will now review those incidents in detail.



Note: Wilson documented many severe reactions that occurred from the early vaccinations. In this article, I am only covering the subset of reactions which occurred at a higher rate than the typical rate.

Hot Lots of the Past

Note: I tried to find all the sources Wilson cited (his citations were not that clear). For those not cited, please refer to his 1967 book. Additionally, to view any of the abstracts on cabidigitallibrary.org without having to pay for them, you must access them through Google Scholar (by searching for the URL there). Additionally, some of the incidents listed here we not covered by Wilson, and for all of those, direct sources are provided. Lastly, many of the deaths described here were agonizing and horrific, but for brevity, I have not detailed each of them.

Diphtheria

Early diphtheria vaccines utilized the diphtheria toxin to provoke an immune response to it. Since it was so difficult to neutralize its toxicity, numerous accidents occurred due to hot lots being released with an active diphtheria toxin which had a variety of characteristic symptoms (many of which overlapped with other vaccine injuries). For example:

Disturbances of sensibility were sometimes detectable, especially in the older children. They included paraesthesia, formication in the extremities, and diminution in the muscular sense and the orientation of the limbs leading to ataxia. The patellar reflex was first exaggerated, then lost, and regained as recovery took place. One of the earliest symptoms was an exaggeration of the oculocardiac reflex; in several hundred patients it was observed that compression of the eyeball led to stoppage of the heart.

Note: the oculocardiac reflex is now a mostly a forgotten side of medicine (outside of very specific areas of medicine such as surgeries on the eyes). The diagnosis of this reflex is defined by the heart rate decreasing by over 20% after pressure is placed on the eyes (which typically does not happen) due to activation of the vagus nerve. I have a few theories on why vaccine injuries would cause that reflex to stop the heart, but I am not confident in any of them.

Let’s now look at a few of the cases of diphtheria hot lots:

•In October 1919 the city of Dallas Texas began administering the diphtheria toxin (and its antitoxin) to non-immune children. Many different lots were used, and one of those ended up being hot (due to it having over 50 times the maximum permissible levels of free diphtheria toxin). Several hundred doses of it were given (although the exact number remains unknown), and 50 severe reactions to it were reported (with many more not being reported). When 120 of those injected were studied, it was found that 96 had reactions, 12 of which were moderate, 74 which were severe, and 10 of which were fatal.



Each of the 96 Dallas cases in turn had an almost identical progression of symptoms. Their symptoms went in the following order:



1. Intense burning at the site of injection which in a few hours became agonizing.



2. This was accompanied by severe nausea, vomiting, constipation, signs of a kidney injury, extreme swelling of the entire arm, and a reaction that spread into the rest of the body.



3. 24-48 hours after injections, vesicles appeared at the injection site, which leaked a burning fluid, and after they disappeared, left a raw ragged and ill-smelling patch 6-12 square inches (or more) in area which took around 2 to 2.5 months to heal.



4. Around 9-10 days, the heart became highly irregular and this lasted until the 8th to 10th week.



5. Starting at the third week, all the patients had muscles throughout the body become paralyzed (including the ones which controlled neurological functions like vision). Typically, these neurological complications lasted for 18-20 weeks, and tended to be more severe in those who had had a less severe initial reaction to the vaccine.

Remarkably, no investigation over what went wrong in Dallas was ever conducted, so other similar incidents also occurred.

Note: aspects of the incident are discussed within this 1927 book.



•In 1922 a 14-year old in Belgium was injected with a vial of diphtheria toxin (receiving at least 100 times the lethal dose) that had somehow gotten into a batch of tetanus vaccines, and died seven days later from cardiac paralysis.

•In Massachusetts in 1924, two lots were given that became toxic due to being frozen. For one lot, 21 of the 23 who received it, had severe reactions to the vaccine (but none died), while for the other lot, 22 of the 31 had severe reactions. After these incidents were studied, it was concluded that the cold had separated the antitoxin from caused it to agglomerate (clump) together on the bottom of the vial.

Note: colloidal agglomeration and zeta potential are discussed further here (as one of the primary toxicities of vaccines is that they cause fluids in the body like the blood to clump together and stop flowing).



•In Baden in 1924, 34 infants and children received a hot lot, of whom, 6 had no reaction, 11 had mild reactions, and 17 had severe reactions (of which 10 were fatal). A subsequent investigation revealed that when this lot was produced, diphtheria toxin was accidentally mixed with another diphtheria toxin rather than an antitoxin.



•In Tashkent (U.S.S.R.) in 1927, 14 children received diphtheria toxin instead of antitoxin, 8 of whom died. In their case, administering the antitoxin, appeared to prevent their immediate death and instead caused them to die from a progressive paralytic neurological disorder.



•In 1928 in Queensland, 21 children were injected with a diphtheria toxin-antitoxin mixture of whom 12 died. Unlike the other cases, this one appears to have been due to the vaccine being contaminated with Staph Aureus.



•In Columbia in 1930, 48 children were given toxin instead of antitoxin, many became severely ill (often becoming comatose or convulsive) and 16 of them (with 14 dying in 1-3 days and the others dying from progressive neurological symptoms). One noteworthy aspect of this incident was that many of the children developed the characteristic diphtheria membrane in the throat (which gradually suffocates you), suggesting that the toxin itself had an affinity for the throat (rather than just the infection) as no diphtheria bacteria could be found.

•In Italy, in 1933, several hundred infants and children became severely ill after being injected with a hot diphtheria lot, with over 30 dying.





Note: in most of these cases, autopsies also showed damage to organs throughout the body.

Once a safer way to produce the vaccine was discovered (using a toxoid rather than a toxin), production was shifted to the new method. However, incidents still happened with these newer vaccines. For example, in 1948 in Kyoto Japan, over 600 infants and children became ill from one lot, with at least 68 dying (along with 16 more deaths in Shimane). In one sample of 15,561 who received their second injection, 606 fell ill, and 68 died from muscular paralysis (with 59 dying in 1-2 weeks), and it was later discovered these hot lots again contained the free diphtheria toxin.

Given that children were regularly dying from diphtheria, I can understand why governments around the world believed any treatment for it was justified. Nonetheless, given that in each of these cases, the diphtheria toxin maintained a remarkably consistent lethal dose (roughly one-millionth of a gram) they should have done more to ensure that quality control was in place to prevent these agonizing deaths from happening. Sadly, as we’ve seen since then, that lesson still has not been learned.

Note: there was also a 1926 case in China where 33 of 89 people who received a diphtheria toxin antitoxin injection became ill (with 5 dying), from what appeared to be streptococci contamination. Subsequent investigation revealed that the source of this contamination was likely the distilled water used to dilute it.

Tetanus

There were also cases where a hot lot was created from a failure to inactivate the tetanus toxoid and it caused numerous cases of tetanus, particularly in Central Europe. Likewise, there have also been numerous cases where a different vaccine sickened many because it was contaminated with tetanus bacteria. For instance:



•In a well-known 1901 incident, a horse was used to produce diphtheria antitoxin that naturally developed tetanus during this period, then had its blood drawn (for the diphtheria antitoxin), at which point, while the horse was not yet symptomatic, it had significant amounts of tetanus in its blood. Human error then resulted in the blood not being discarded nor it being tested prior to human administration, and 20 children in St. Louis who received it became ill with tetanus, of whom 13 died.

Note: this incident along with another incident that occurred the same year from a smallpox vaccine contaminated with tetanus that killed 9 children led to the 1902 Biologics Control Act, an act which gave the government the authority to decide which biological products could be sold. This led to 30% of the companies making vaccines or serums going out of business and eventually led to the creation of the FDA in 1938.

•In 1900 in Italy, a privately manufactured diphtheria antiserum became contaminated with tetanus bacteria. At least 18 children who received that injection developed tetanus and of them, 13 died. A subsequent investigation discovered other bacteria also had contaminated the serum. Wilson in turn concluded this incident was likely due to contamination from the cork sealing serum’s container and insufficient phenol being used to sterilize it.

•In 1902, an American author compiled 52 cases around the world occurring between 1839 to 1901 where someone developed tetanus from a contaminated smallpox vaccine. Typically, this took 2-4 weeks to happen and resulted in the deaths of 41 (78.8%) of them. The same year, another author also discovered 95 documented cases of this happening between 1854 to 1902, of which 61 died, 24 recovered, and the fates of 10 were unknown. Of note, many of those cases occurred in New Jersey and Philadelphia in the autumn of 1901 and 75% of those vaccines came from the same manufacturer.

Note: Wilson was not able to determine which cases were counted by both authors.

•Since 1902, Wilson was only able to identify 41 reports of tetanus being caused by a contaminated smallpox vaccine, which he took as a sign physicians had become more reluctant to report this happening.

Note: in 1998, a mass diphtheria tetanus vaccination campaign was conducted in Jordan’s schools. In September of that year, slightly under 20,000 children were vaccinated and 800 reported side effects including 122 being admitted to the hospital for symptoms such as fainting, nausea, fever, and headaches. While a hot lot was likely responsible for this, the WHO and the Jordanian Ministry of Health instead concluded it was due to “vaccine anxiety” and a “mass psychogenic illness.”

Polio

Most of the early polio vaccines were made by exposing the polio virus to formaldehyde so it would become inactivated and no longer dangerous. Unfortunately, it was somewhat difficult to provide enough formaldehyde to completely inactivate the virus without also causing enough to damage to the virus that it no longer could produce the desired immune response. As such, numerous incidents occurred where people were injected with “inactivated” vaccines that erroneously had viable polioviruses.

For example, one early “inactivated” vaccine was tested on approximately 9000 people in 1935, with 12 developing polio (6 of which were fatal), and following the advice of an outside expert, this early vaccine was canceled by the government.

Note: Wilson pointed out that there was a logical explanation for why the 1935 vaccine’s Polio virus was not inactivated. Unfortunately, while this was detailed in the medical literature, it was only after the 1955 debacle that the problem became recognized and addressed. Tragically, despite manufacturing processes, cases continued (e.g., there was a 1958 incident and I likewise know two people who got polio from a polio vaccine).

Likewise, in 1955, a new inactivated polio vaccine (Salk’s) was unleashed on America despite warnings from the government scientists who tested it that it was not safe to be deployed. The vaccine was produced by 5 manufacturers, with two having hot lots (most of which came from Cutter Labs and some of which came from Wyeth). Ultimately, at least 220,000 people were infected with the live polio virus in Cutter's vaccine (including 100,000 contacts of immunized children) 70,000 developed muscle weakness, 164 were severely paralyzed, and 10 died.

Note: the exact number of polio cases varies depending on the source.

The Cutter incident was one of the most notorious vaccine safety accidents and ultimately led to the polio vaccine program being paused and numerous resignations in the US government. Many lawsuits also followed against the manufacturers. Sadly, in the most important one, the jury found that Cutter was not negligent in producing the vaccine (since the other manufacturers had also had difficulty inactivating the polio virus), but rather that Cutter had breached an implied warranty that their product was safe—in essence creating the concept of liability without fault, which completely changed the legal landscape and essentially making it impossible to prevent pharmaceutical companies from releasing toxic lots onto the market.



Later, live (attenuated) polio vaccines were developed which also had issues. For example, in 1960, 280,000 children in West Berlin received one, and 48 children developed polio (25 of which occurred within a month of vaccination).

Note: this vaccine was eventually discontinued in America in the late 1990s, but like the original DPT vaccine, remains in use throughout the poorer nations.



Presently, the majority of cases of polio-like paralysis around the world (including high-profile ones that are used to argue for more vaccination) result from the live polio vaccine (or its shedding) rather than from the wild polio virus. In one of the most tragic cases where Bill Gates and his Foundation diverted India’s public health budget to initiate a mass live polio vaccination campaign for India’s children (often giving each child as many as 50 doses of the vaccine), it was estimated that his program caused 491,000 children to become paralyzed with a “polio-like” illness.

Note: another major issue with the polio vaccines was their contamination with the SV40 virus (which Wilson noted was an extremely difficult contaminant to remove). The “official” story with SV40 is that while the virus was carcinogenic, no increase in cancer ultimately resulted from these contaminated lots being given widely to the public. Physicians who were in practice at the time however felt differently, and my colleagues who use holistic cancer treatments in the present also believe it is a real issue. Additionally, the SV40 virus was found to have contaminated adenovirus vaccines given to the military, while another cancer causing virus the avian leukosis virus, in 1962 was discovered to have contaminated the yellow fever vaccine supply.

Yellow Fever

Since the yellow fever vaccine is also a live attenuated virus, it had the inevitable risk of creating a severe illness in vaccine recipients and unfortunately was quite challenging to sufficiently attenuate while simultaneously making it produce a sufficient immune response (e.g., one version was produced by passing a yellow fever virus that been adapted to mice through mouse brains between 256 to 258 times).

Note: there was also a real risk that other mouse viruses could contaminate these preparations. Additionally, one researcher who tested cases of fatal encephalitis following yellow fever vaccination was able to confirm that the patients had the yellow fever virus within their brains.



As early as 1936, Wilson identified cases of encephalopathy, which began with a severe reaction, progressed to a loss of neurological function and in some cases was eventually fatal. In one review of 102,000 people vaccinated for smallpox and yellow fever in Africa, it was determined that 18 fatal cases of encephalitis occurred, and in another sample of 142,000 who were vaccinated, 32 died. Additionally, there was also a case where an unknown number of Costa Rican children received the yellow fever vaccine, 12 developed encephalitis and 3 died.



In Brazil after 55,073 who were vaccinated for Yellow Fever, 199 (0.36%) developed encephalitis. In a subsequent campaign, 2,973 received the old vaccine, of whom 49 (1.65%) developed encephalitis, while 9,870 received a new one and only 6 (0.06%) developed encephalitis. This again suggests the presence of a hot lot.

Note: Wilson cited examples with other live viral vaccines which illustrate that humans are often more susceptible to becoming severely ill than animals, which again illustrates how hard it is to effectively test this technology.

Between 1933-1937, two authors tracked 2200 yellow fever immunizations. Of those, 48 developed symptoms of hepatitis (e.g., jaundice) 2-7 months after vaccination that were likely due to the injection. As yellow fever was not known for causing hepatitis, those authors concluded another contaminant was present that did so (e.g., a virus that was resistant to the sterilizing agents they were using). In a followup report the next year, they found that out of 3100 immunizations, 89 cases of hepatitis occurred. Finally, the next year, they concluded the contaminant causing hepatitis was a virus present within the human bloodstream.

Between 1935-1937 in Brazil, a yellow fever vaccine made from two pools of hyper immunized monkeys was observed to cause 20-30% of those injected with it to develop a non-severe form of hepatitis, but simultaneously it did not affect any of the 620 Brazilians who received another vaccine.

A 1942 report discussed a yellow fever vaccine lot in South America that caused 1,260 cases of jaundice and one death among 107,000 people who were vaccinated with subsequently incriminated lots, of whom 1,072 developed jaundice and 24 died. According to Wilson, 82 of the 304 (27%) who received one lot developed jaundice, while in another area, 8 out of 40 (20%) were affected, and in another area, 6 out of 916 (only 0.65%) were affected. The following year, three more “hot lots emerged,” with one given to 9604 people causing 736 cases of jaundice (7.7%) and 19 deaths, and another given to 9587 people causing 150 cases of jaundice (1.6%) and 3 deaths. In contrast, one lot given to 620 people did not cause a case of jaundice, again illustrating there was a massive variation in the toxicity of the lots. Finally in all these cases, jaundice typically developed 12 to 20 weeks after vaccination.

•Wilson also discussed a 1942 press conference in Washington on 24 July 1942 where America’s Secretary of War reported that 28,585 cases of jaundice had been observed in the Army between 1 January and 4 July after yellow fever vaccination, and of these 62 had proved fatal. No statement was made on the number of men inoculated, but Wilson suspected it was probably between 2 to 2.5 million men. Finally, the Army concluded that the issue was likely something in human serum used to stabilize the vaccine, as once they stopped using human serum, cases of hepatitis stopped occurring after vaccination.

•In 1942, a yellow fever vaccine lot (containing pooled human serum) was given to 11,358 people in the Virgin Islands, 500 of whom then developed jaundice 75-130 days later. After testing the lot, it was determined that the jaundicing agent only affected humans (not animals), and that heat did not eliminate it, but ultraviolet light did.

Note: ultraviolet light is highly effective at inactivating viruses.

Finally, in 1943, it was shown that the jaundice disease could be transferred by taking nasal washings from someone who had developed jaundice from the yellow fever vaccine and putting it in the noses of previously healthy volunteers.

Note: fears of human serum transmitting hepatitis led to a search for a yellow fever vaccine that could function without being mixed with human serum. Once one was discovered and human serum stopped being used in the yellow fever vaccine, cases of hepatitis following yellow fever vaccination disappeared as well.

Rabies

Wilson cited 41 cases of rabies or encephalitis (or both) in the published literature which resulted from the rabies virus not being inactivated prior to injection.

Wilson also identified a hot lot (which resulted from the manufacturer not properly testing it before releasing it) that was deployed in Brazil. Following its deployment, at least 18 of the 66 vaccinated developed a fatal encephalomyelitis described as follows:

Symptoms came on 4-13 days after the beginning of treatment, and the illness proved fatal in 2-9 days, usually 5 days. It was characterized by general malaise, myalgia, pain in the neck, continuous high fever, intense headache, muscular spasms, convulsions, dysphagia, diplopia, and frequent projectile vomiting, followed by paralyses, intense dyspnoea, abundant salivation, urinary incontinence, torpor, coma and death.

Wilson also cited a case of someone who died from tuberculous meningitis after vaccination where upon autopsy it was shown the vaccine rabies virus was found in their brain and a case in Warsaw in 1901, where 22 out of 40 patients vaccinated for Rabies in one day in 1901 suffered from general streptococcal infection and four died (indicating the vaccine was contaminated with streptococcus).

Note: Wilson also discussed the vaccine for the Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus, which when tested on 327 persons (who received a total of 1174 injections), 14 became fairly ill with the disease 3-6 after vaccination (and in 7 out of 8 cases the virus was recovered from their blood). He cited this case to again illustrate that the virus could not be consistently inactivated and to show that humans were sometimes more susceptible to the virus than the animals being inoculated).

Tuberculosis

The tuberculosis (BCG) vaccine is cultured from an attenuated (weakened) form of the bacteria. In 1929, a BCG vaccine was created which accidentally contained the actual tuberculosis bacteria it in. Over the next year, 251 infants received it, of whom 72 died from tuberculosis, 135 became ill with tuberculosis but lived, and 44 developed immunity without symptoms. Many of these children developed severe lesions throughout their gastrointestinal tract and internal organs, something rarely seen in natural tuberculosis. Conversely, none of the 161 unvaccinated infants had any issues.

Unlike each of the other disasters, this one went to trial and four people were charged. There it was discovered gross negligence had repeatedly occurred and that this negligence led to the incident. Eventually, one defendant was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment, another to 15 months, while the other two were let off. This widely publicized trial appeared to have been a wake up call for the industry, and to Wilson’s knowledge, no contaminated BCG vaccines had since been produced. This in turn I believe highlights why it is so problematic the vaccination program now enjoys complete immunity from the law.

Note: at the trial, the court was also told that a similar incident had occurred in Pernik, Bulgaria where 75 out of 280 children had died after vaccination and 111 had become seriously ill.

There were also cases of other injections being contaminated with tuberculosis. In 1922-23, 25 children received convalescent serum from three children who had recovered from measles. Three of those children then developed minor cases of tuberculosis.

Typhoid Vaccine

In 1916, in Columbia, South Carolina, 322 people received a typhoid vaccine contaminated with Staph aureus. 68 had a severe reaction, and 26 developed local abscesses. Of the 37 under the age of five who received it, 4 died. Based on the record of this incident, Wilson suspected contamination had occurred when the vaccine was being filled.

Bubonic Plague Vaccine

In India in 1902, 19 people who received a plague vaccine contracted tetanus 5-6 days later, and all died shortly after. A commission was set up to investigate the catastrophe where it was discovered numerous small errors and untrained staff had caused hot lots to be produced. The director of the laboratory in turn “admitted that the staff were largely untrained and that a certain amount of contamination of the vaccine was inevitable,” but also noted that many of his practices were being used across the world.

Note: another author, in 1965, argued that the contamination that occurred here probably resulted from the lowering of standards caused by the increasing demand to produce more vaccines.

Cholera Vaccine

In 1906, 24 Philippine prison inmates were injected (without their consent) with an experimental cholera vaccine designed by the government that was accidentally contaminated with bubonic plague, leading to 13 of the men dying. The US Senate requested an investigation of it (that never reached America). Once investigated it was discovered bacterial incubators erroneously were left unlocked and a visiting physician had likely accidentally switched the cholera and plague cultures in the lab. Nonetheless, the responsible scientist was exonerated and went on to have a noteworthy career in American tropical medicine.

Measles Vaccines and Antiserums

•In 1938, 7 children in a mental institution were each given 4.5 ml of commercial measles serum obtained from a reputable commercial firm. Within 78—83 days all children became jaundiced and severely ill. Three of them died of acute atrophy of the liver.

•England’s Ministry of Health in their annual report described a similar incident that happened the year before in 1937 where 109 persons were injected with 'convalescent' measles serum from the same batch, with 41 contracting jaundice 16-114 days later and 8 dying (with those often dying having a coffee-ground vomit and extreme physical restlessness).

Note: additional details for this incident were provided in the Ministry’s 1943 report.



Another incident occurred later after the injection of serum belonging to two small batches, but no details were given.



•In 1951, 10 people received a prophylactic measles antiserum, with 7 of the 10 experiencing a severe attack of hepatitis 57-64 days after injection and 3 of those 7 dying (one of whom had encephalitis without jaundice). It was then determined that 6 of the 60 donors (for the antiserum) had a previous history of jaundice but it was never determined if any of them still had the hepatitis virus.

In 1961, three experimental measles vaccines were tested on 56 mentally disabled children living in institutions. Many reactions occurred:



•1 child “coincidentally” died of pneumonia 8 days after vaccination (which followed a severe exacerbation of a pre-existing seizure disorder due to the vaccine).

•9 had marked reactions (6 had an illness similar to natural measles, one of which was associated with bronchopneumonia, 1 appeared toxic with photophobia immediately before the onset of the rash, 1 had bronchitis, and the remaining child had tonsillitis).

•22 had moderate reactions and were sufficiently unwell in most cases that they needed to be confined to bed for two days.

•37 had high fevers.

•48 suffered from a morbilliform rash (a rash classically seen in measles).

