by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Story at-a-glance

Butyrate fuels the gut cells (L-cells) that produce GLP-1, a natural hormone that helps regulate appetite, blood sugar, and metabolism

Your gut can’t make butyrate without fiber, and modern diets contain far too little — just 16 grams a day compared to 100+ grams in traditional cultures. Low butyrate disrupts the body’s natural hunger regulation system, leading to inflammation, weight gain, mood issues, and metabolic breakdown

Restoring butyrate is a natural way to activate GLP-1 — no injections or drugs required — by working with your body instead of bypassing it. My new book, “Weight Loss Cure; Melt Fat Naturally With Your Own GLP-1,” provides a step-by-step plan to rebuild butyrate production, restore natural GLP-1 signaling, and correct the root drivers of weight gain

Pharmaceutical GLP-1 agonists are marketed as breakthroughs, but they’re merely stand-ins for a system your body already perfected: GLP-1 secretion driven by butyrate

Healing starts with calming the gut using simple carbs like white rice and fruit, then slowly reintroducing fermentable fibers such as resistant starch. Eliminating seed oils, reducing stress, and getting morning sunlight are also key to restoring your gut’s ability to make butyrate and support GLP-1 naturally. Signs that your gut is rebuilding include improved digestion, better mood, reduced cravings, and more stable energy

What if your body already knew how to regulate hunger, burn fat, and keep your metabolism in balance — without injections or synthetic hormones? It does. And it starts with butyrate. This isn’t a biohack. It’s how your metabolism was designed to function.

Butyrate is a short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) made by beneficial gut bacteria when they ferment fiber. It powers the colon cells (L-cells) that produce GLP-1, a natural hormone that helps you feel full, balance blood sugar, and burn energy efficiently.1,2,3,4 The GLP-1 pathway is a built-in system for appetite regulation, blood sugar control, and energy balance, but it only works if your gut bacteria have the right fuel.

The problem? Modern diets have starved your gut’s natural GLP-1 engine. Butyrate production depends on fiber, and the average American gets only about 16 grams a day. In traditional cultures, fiber intake regularly exceeds 100 grams. Hunter-gatherer tribes like the Hadza in Tanzania, for example, eat up to 150 grams of fiber daily.

Human metabolism evolved around the butyrate–GLP-1 connection long before pharmaceutical GLP-1 agonists ever existed. Our ancestors ate diverse plant fibers that fed gut microbes, which in turn churned out butyrate. That butyrate kept the intestinal barrier strong, inflammation low, and appetite hormones in balance.

Today, processed foods and industrial seed oils — especially vegetable oils that are high in linoleic acid (LA) — break that cycle. They damage gut bacteria, slash butyrate output, and disable the L-cells responsible for natural GLP-1 production. The result? We’re tired, inflamed, overweight — and told we need drugs to fix it. But you don’t need to mimic biology with a syringe if you can restore it through your own gut. This is the central topic of my new book, “Weight Loss Cure; Melt Fat Naturally With Your Own GLP-1.”

How Butyrate Fuels Natural GLP-1

Butyrate directly nourishes L-cells in your intestinal lining — the same cells that release GLP-1 after meals. When butyrate is abundant, GLP-1 secretion works the way nature intended:

•It slows gastric emptying, so you feel full longer

•It reduces glucagon, which lowers blood sugar

•It enhances insulin sensitivity and helps your body burn fat

•It sends satiety signals to the brain, curbing cravings and emotional eating

You don’t need a synthetic GLP-1 agonist to access these benefits. You need butyrate. That means giving your gut bacteria the right environment to do their job. This isn’t about overriding your biology. It’s about supporting the natural regulatory loop your gut was built to run. When this system is fueled properly, metabolic balance is the default state.

What Happens When Butyrate Is Low?

Without enough butyrate:

•Your colon cells weaken, leading to “leaky gut”

•Inflammation flares and spreads systemically

•Mood, memory, and stress resilience decline

•GLP-1 production drops, triggering weight gain and blood sugar instability

Conditions like Type 2 diabetes, depression, and Parkinson’s often trace back to this breakdown. The good news? Restoration starts in your gut, and it can begin within days of changing your diet.

Your Gut Bacteria Make SCFAs, but Only if You Feed Them

In my paper, “SCFAs Modulate Gut-Brain Axis Function,”5 I explain how SCFAs, especially butyrate, play a central role in regulating metabolism, appetite, inflammation, and brain function. This happens through the gut-brain axis, where SCFAs produced in the colon influence everything from satiety hormones like GLP-1 to stress resilience and cognitive performance.

Modern diets — low in fermentable fiber and high in inflammatory seed oils — have disrupted this natural metabolic control system. But clinical research shows we can restore it. The figure below summarizes human studies where prebiotic fibers or direct SCFA interventions were used in real-world populations. Key findings include improvements in body fat, satiety, insulin signaling, inflammation, and gut-derived hormone release, which includes GLP-1.

These studies confirm that feeding or restoring SCFA production — especially butyrate — can activate your body’s built-in metabolic and inflammatory controls. That includes the same GLP-1 pathway targeted by weight loss drugs like Ozempic, but without the side effects or dependency. This is your original biology — rebooted through your gut

But again, to support the butyrate-producing bacteria, you need to feed them the right substrates — fermentable fibers like resistant starch, inulin, and oligosaccharides. If you’re not consuming these regularly, your gut can’t make butyrate. The figure below shows which types of gut bacteria make key SCFAs, what foods they thrive on, and how they help keep your gut healthy and balanced.

Butyrate doesn’t “treat” metabolic dysfunction, per se. It supports normal metabolic function by fueling the mechanisms your body already relies on to support normal appetite, insulin sensitivity, and inflammatory control.

Your Gut Was Built for This: Butyrate and GLP-1 Are the Natural Design

Pharmaceutical GLP-1 agonists are marketed as breakthroughs, but they’re merely stand-ins for a system your body already perfected: GLP-1 secretion driven by butyrate. Your L-cells are engineered to release GLP-1 in response to butyrate. When the gut microbiome is balanced and well-fed with fermentable fiber, GLP-1 production activates after meals to regulate appetite, support insulin release, and promote fat burning — all without a prescription.

This design evolved to work in harmony with ancestral diets rich in whole foods, fiber, and unprocessed carbohydrates. Disruption to this design — whether from ultraprocessed foods, antibiotics, or synthetic additives — breaks the microbial fuel line, not the hormonal hardware. When you restore butyrate production, you remove the blockages and reactivate the normal regulatory feedback loop, which lets your built-in weight regulation system function again, as intended.

How to Restore Butyrate and Unlock Natural Weight Loss

To restore your body’s natural weight management system, you need to restore and support the bacteria in your gut that produce butyrate and other SCFAs. This isn’t about manipulating your biology into doing something unnatural. On the contrary, it’s about rebuilding the internal conditions that allow your body to regulate appetite, metabolism, and fat burning as it was designed to. Here’s how:

1.Start with gut terrain repair — If you’re bloated, constipated, or sensitive to high-fiber foods, you need to calm inflammation before you feed the microbiome. That means:

•Avoiding fermentable fibers at first. When your gut is out of balance, high-fiber foods — even the “healthy” ones — can work against you. Foods like beans, lentils, oats, and raw greens ferment quickly when the wrong bacteria are in control. This creates gas, pressure and inflammation, and worsens gut lining damage.

•Eliminating seed oils (such as soybean, corn, canola, sunflower). LA damages the exact gut microbes you’re trying to support. If your diet includes fried foods, processed snacks, or sauces made with soybean, corn, sunflower, or canola oil, you’re suffocating your good gut bacteria. Replace those fats with ghee, grass fed butter, or tallow — fats your body actually knows how to use. The goal is to shift your internal terrain so your gut bacteria thrive again.

•Using simple carbs like white rice and ripe fruit to stabilize energy without feeding bad bacteria.

2.Add butyrate-promoting foods slowly — Once symptoms ease, introduce fermentable fibers in small amounts. These fibers pass undigested to your colon, where they feed good bacteria that make SCFAs like butyrate:

•Cooked and cooled white potatoes

•Green bananas

Once you tolerate those, add in inulin-rich foods like garlic, onions, and leeks, which feed butyrate-producing bacteria. These fibers bypass digestion in your small intestine and head straight to your colon, where they fuel beneficial bacteria that make butyrate and other SCFAs. Citrus fruits can also be added. They help feed Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, a major butyrate-producer.

3.Support with optional tools — Once your gut begins to stabilize, these targeted tools can help accelerate butyrate production and improve results:

•Akkermansia postbiotics (Phase 1) — Postbiotics are non-living bacterial components that still deliver biological signals. Pasteurized forms of Akkermansia muciniphila contain Amuc_1100, a protein shown to tighten the gut barrier and reduce inflammation. Look for postbiotic formulas with enteric coating or microencapsulation to ensure they survive stomach acid and reach the colon intact.

Without that protection, less than 5% of Amuc_1100 reaches your colon. You could try megadosing to compensate, but that’s expensive and inefficient. Prioritize coated formats to support your gut barrier more effectively.

•Live Akkermansia (Phase 2) — Once your gut lining shows signs of healing (less bloating, more fiber tolerance), you can begin Phase 2. In this stage, introduce live probiotic Akkermansia alongside gentle prebiotics — like small amounts of resistant starch — to support the growth of butyrate-producing strains and reestablish a healthy, oxygen-sensitive microbial environment.

•Fermented foods — Raw sauerkraut, kefir, and other traditionally fermented foods can boost microbial diversity and support butyrate-producing strains. Go slowly — start with small amounts to test tolerance, especially if your gut is sensitive.

•Gut testing — A stool analysis can reveal which bacteria are present, whether your gut is inflamed, and how well you’re producing short-chain fatty acids like butyrate. This can guide food choices and supplementation more precisely.

•Resistant starch — Found naturally in cooked-and-cooled potatoes, green bananas, and legumes — or as supplemental powders — resistant starch bypasses digestion in the small intestine and becomes prime fuel for butyrate-producing bacteria in the colon.

4.Adjust your environment — Your gut doesn’t just respond to what you eat. It’s tuned into your entire lifestyle. Your gut bacteria evolved alongside your daily rhythms, and restoring this alignment is essential to support the normal circadian and hormonal cycles your metabolism depends on. These daily habits help create the internal rhythm your microbiome needs to thrive:

•Sleep — Align your sleep-wake cycle with natural light exposure. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of high-quality sleep and get morning sun to anchor your circadian rhythm. This helps regulate gut motility and microbial repair.

•Stress — Chronic stress alters your microbiome and shuts down butyrate production. Use daily tools like breathwork, walking outdoors, and nervous system regulation practices to calm your hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis and support microbial balance.

•Fasting window — Stop eating at least three hours before bed. This gives your migrating motor complex (MMC) — your gut’s internal clean-up crew — time to sweep out bacteria and food debris overnight, reducing fermentation and inflammation.

Signs Your Gut Is Making More Butyrate

These improvements reflect rising butyrate levels and gut healing in real time:

•Bowel movements become regular and well-formed — A sign of improved colonic motility and mucosal integrity.

•Fiber tolerance improves — Less bloating, gas, or discomfort after meals rich in fermentable fiber.

•Hunger fades between meals — As GLP-1 and PYY production increases, satiety naturally extends.

•Mood feels more stable and stress less overwhelming — Butyrate supports BDNF and modulates the HPA axis.

•You lose fat without trying to eat less — Improved metabolic signaling leads to spontaneous caloric reduction.

•Reduced post-meal blood sugar spikes — A measurable effect tied to improved insulin sensitivity and GLP-1 response.

•Lower fasting insulin and triglycerides (if tested) — Both improve with SCFA restoration and microbiome balance.

•Fewer cravings for processed carbs and snacks — Satiety hormones rise while inflammation-driven hunger decreases.

•Less urgency or discomfort with bowel movements — Improved stool consistency reflects stronger gut barrier and reduced inflammation.

•Improved breath or reduction in sulfur/gas odors — Indicates better fermentation profile in the colon (fewer sulfur-releasing or proteolytic bacteria).

Timeline: What to Expect as Your Gut Rebuilds

Your gut already knows how to help you lose weight — by producing butyrate, which fuels the cells that make GLP-1. This is how human metabolism was designed to function. Restore that system, and your cravings shrink, your blood sugar stabilizes, your inflammation calms down, and your body starts releasing excess weight naturally. These shifts are clear signs that your body’s metabolic software is running the way it was meant to.

Your gut doesn’t need to be perfect to start producing butyrate. But there’s a rhythm to recovery, and markers to know it’s working

You can start putting these strategies into practice right now with my new book, “Weight Loss Cure; Melt Fat Naturally With Your Own GLP-1,” which provides a step-by-step plan to rebuild butyrate production, restore natural GLP-1 signaling, and correct the root drivers of weight gain.

We’re also preparing a butyrate-support product designed to complement these foundational strategies. You can join the waitlist now, and when it becomes available, you’ll receive a $5 off coupon by email.

FAQs

Q: Is butyrate the same as taking a GLP-1 drug like Ozempic?

A: No. Drugs mimic GLP-1 but bypass your gut’s natural system. Butyrate restores the function of the L-cells that make GLP-1, without side effects or dependency.

Q: What are the signs that you’re low in SCFAs like butyrate?

A: If you experience digestive problems, low energy, anxiety, poor stress tolerance, or stubborn weight gain, you’re likely not producing enough SCFAs. These symptoms often overlap with conditions like metabolic syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Q: How do you increase butyrate production naturally?

A: To boost butyrate, you need to feed the gut bacteria that make it. First heal your gut by focusing on easy-to-digest carbs like fruit and white rice. Then, start slowly adding fermentable fibers like resistant starch (found in cooked-and-cooled potatoes and green bananas) and inulin-rich vegetables (like garlic and onions). Cutting out vegetable oils and processed foods is also key to stop disrupting your gut’s microbial balance.

Q: How fast can butyrate production increase?

A: Changes begin within days of dietary shifts, but full restoration of microbial diversity and L-cell function can take weeks to months.

Q: What if you don’t tolerate fiber at all?

A: That’s a sign your gut terrain needs more repair. Start with broth, peeled fruit, and gentle carbs, then gradually work up.

