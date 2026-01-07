The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
6h

16 years ago

British Jewish Zionist MP Gerald Kaufman says Israel acting like Nazis in Gaza

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEYz00MqCx0

32 years ago... David Cole... a Jew... exposes the Gas chamber lies.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vAFKVGuW0QL1/

Edwin Black... the Transfer Agreement exposes the cooperation between the Nazis and the Zionist Jews forming a company together Havara Inc. with offices both in Tel Aviv and Berlin.

And behind Venezuela are the same... Chabad... Jews.

Now Zionism = Nazis.

But the Rabbi hole goes way deeper into the Jewish Occult and Demon worshiping as Solomon was known for conjuring Demons.

Raising the Yanuka Spirit.

From the beginning till today.

Very conveniently have you left these out which itself tells the story.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/catch-the-wind

And the Black Magic Netanyahoo is the Grandmasteer of.

Controlling Trump.

Behind is the Chabad.-

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/this-jewish-supremacist-terrorist

Oh... as a Jew...please tell us... what is the Kol Nidre about?

It is an absolution to lie.

Yes... the biggest lie of the Jews is that they lie by their Religion... Kol Nidre...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
6hEdited

Superb, and all the more real by coming from one of the many Jews who are appalled by what is being carried out in their name. Thank you.

Two world wars, with the deaths of millions, maybe tens of millions were created literally by the cabal including the Bank of England/City of London/Milner/Rothschild/Freemasonic world order order to create what is called "Israel", and populate it with Eastern European non-semites. That this made-up entity now is making the world watch, while it genocides the indigenous people, or what remains of them is stunning in its audacity. That there is no law, neither local nor international is clear to see.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture