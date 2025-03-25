by The Revolution Continues

by C.A. Matthews

I’m as sick as a dog (sorry canines) and trying hard to put out a post this week that makes coherent sense. Please forgive me if it gets ranty or if it ends abruptly.

Now, where was I? Oh, yes, I was going to point out that all this craziness that Trump, Vance and Musk (The Three Muskrateers?) are putting out there for public consumption is nothing new. Really, it’s been done before by different a-holes with different names utilizing different industries, lobbyists, foreign entities, and government agencies.

Remember the subprime mortgage fiasco of 2008? The “too big to fail” banks were bailed out by the US government. They bailed out the billionaires but not the ordinary folks, and many families lost their homes. If your brain has blocked out that unpleasantness, I apologize for bringing it back into your consciousness, but it’s necessary.

In other words, most of this DOGE-ing nastiness of Musk’s is predictable in its unpredictability. He’s hitting every government agency and slashing and burning them except for the one that is profiting his corporations the best, i.e., the Pentagon. So, don’t get fooled again or get caught up in the sleight of hand of used car salesman D. Trump and company.

Even a person with a 101 degree Fahrenheit temperature (that’s me) can see the forest for the trees and catch those foxes rummaging through the hen-houses… Okay, that’s a terrible mixed metaphor, so let me simplify the point I’m trying to get across. Here goes: Follow the money.

When in doubt why things in a capitalist government are going tits up, just slow down at take look at who is making the most money out of why things of going in such an awful way or being modified to work in an awful way. It’s not just random spitefulness by the Three Muskrateers. There is a method in their madness. Just because you can’t see it right away doesn’t mean it isn’t there.

The “Deep State” that so many bloggers love to post long-winded articles about and yak about for hours on podcasts is just another name for the system of super-rich bastards who run our government and profits from them at the expense of the workers—that is, those people who actually make things we need to live and provide needed services.

Always keep in mind that billionaires/CEOs/oligarchs/fat cats or whatever you wish to call them do not actually create or make things or provide services or do anything worthwhile. They simply hoard money and resources and keep them out of others’ control so they alone can profit from these resources.

If billionaires listed their job skills, they’d go something like this: “I inherited a shit-ton of money, and I continue to hoard it and use it to put the competition out of business so I can monopolize a particular corner of the market. And I don’t care who suffers from my actions as long as I come out on top.”

“But that’s not fair,” you, the non-billionaire, whine. “We live in a democracy. What about the rest of us? Don’t we deserve a little piece of the pie?” To that the billionaires reply, “Here’s a crumb. Be satisfied with that or else we’ll stomp you flat, you annoying little ant.”

If this fact hasn’t been pointed out to you yet—and I keep running into people my age and older who appear clueless about this fact—then let me break it to you not so gently here: Western so-called “democracies” or “representative democracies” are inherently undemocratic because of… Hold on to your hats… because of capitalism. The economic system of capitalism serves people like Musk, Bezos, Buffet, Gates, Zuckerberg, and Trump. You’re just the equivalent of a pack mule. You sole purpose in life is to serve (wait for it)… the capitalists. Nothing else.

(I can hear the boos and feel the rotten tomatoes being tossed my way even through my awful fever and full body shivers.)

A lot of folks have been propagandized for five, six, seven or eight-plus decades into thinking that the US is the world’s “best democracy” and that Israel is “the only democracy in the Middle East.” Recent events such as the US funding and arming Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the invalid arrest of student-activist Mahmoud Khalil have convinced a good number of those same people into believing these statements the US spreads about its “freedom and democracy” are outright lies.

Recognizing the lie is a promising start. Folks are learning to question the status quo. They’re learning to think for themselves.

Countries that steal land from indigenous peoples and start wars for oil and resource grabs while refusing to take care of their own people’s health and safety (this would be the US) aren’t inherently democratic. They are more likely to be autocratic. Those on top make sure things work well only for a small minority of very wealthy people, the billionaires/oligarchs, but not so much for those at the bottom, the ones who actually do things that really matter, such as picking crops, teaching children, and building affordable homes.

So, to summarize what we’ve learned so far: If you’re not a billionaire (or close to becoming one) you’re pretty much screwed under the current economic and political systems in most Western countries. It doesn’t work for you. It never has. It was never meant to work for the likes of you.

Tough break. Get over it.

That’s a pretty rough explanation, and it’s the fever talking (probably), but it’s the truth. We can’t expect a system set up by extremely wealthy persons to ever serve the needs of the great unwashed masses of humanity. That’s not how wealthy persons operate.

Now that we’ve discerned what’s really ailing our society, and indeed the entire world, we need to find a way to cure it.

I go along with Occam’s razor. The simplest way is the best way to tackle any problem. We need to get to the root of all our problems—Musk, Trump, eternal wars for oil, zero affordable health care, racism, hunger and poverty. To ax this root we need to rid ourselves of capitalism, capitalists, billionaires/oligarchs, and all economic or governmental systems that perpetuate this immoral method of crushing the spirits, minds, and bodies of the workers.

So, that’s my conspiracy theory. There’s no such thing as a Deep State, because there’s no real need for cloak and dagger games when you’ve brainwashed the masses into thinking there are no other viable options. It has always been just capitalism at work, enslaving the workers, killing and warring its way across the planet into greater profits for those who have more money than they could ever hope to spend in a million lifetimes.

But how do we go about achieving the goal of ending capitalism? This is where things could become complicated.

The BDS movement and the ongoing boycotts/economic blackouts are fantastic, but we need to do much more than that. We need a much greater percentage of the people to join in on the boycotts. Much greater.

(Just In: For all shops, businesses and individuals -- Don’t Buy Apartheid https://palestinecampaign.org/campaigns/dont-buy-apartheid/)

We need workers to organize and unionize themselves and make demands for better pay and working conditions. We need them to boldly take on the corporations that have hoarded the profits generated by their labors. We need to demand that corporate profits are distributed fairly to all who have worked hard to actually create them and not just placed into the hands of a few extremely wealthy individuals, i.e. CEOs and owners.

We also need to envision a government that would guarantee universal human rights, such as health care for all and free education through college, and then we need to take determined steps to create that new government. Whether that can be done successfully from the ashes of the current system remains to be seen, but we won’t know until we try.

But we can’t quit dreaming of a world where everyone lives in peace and safety—with no one fears other countries’ huge military machines stealing their land, homes, and resources. We owe it to our children. And we can’t assume any persons involved in the current travesty of government that supports the mega-wealthy is to be trusted to help build a better one. Let’s kick those boot-licking bums to the curb!

The future is in our hands… The vast majority of humans on this planet... The ones who really matter when push comes to shove… The ones who grow vegetables and make shoes and take care of the elderly and cherish our natural resources.

We can’t allow a tiny handful of selfish billionaires ruin everything for the rest of us.

