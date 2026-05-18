by Demi Pietchell

Forty minutes. Gone.

You picked up your phone to check one thing. You are not sure what you looked at. You do not feel better for having looked at it. You put the phone down and picked it back up again before you even registered doing it. Then you looked at the time and felt that specific, vaguely shameful confusion of someone who cannot account for where the last forty minutes went.

The product was working exactly as designed.

You are working a part-time job you never applied for. You did not interview. You were never hired. You receive nothing for the hours you are putting in. And the time you spend is monetarily benefiting someone whose name you do not even know.

The platforms sell your attention to advertisers. You are the inventory. Your time, your focus, and the emotional states that keep you glued to the screen are the product being moved.

The previous articles in this series (1, 2, 3, 4) covered how platforms control what you see, how individual users get shadowbanned into silence, and how data brokers build profiles on you and sell them to anyone with a budget. This one covers what the system is extracting from you personally, in real time, every single day, and what you can do to stop the bleeding.

How the Machine Was Built to Hook You

These platforms were designed to be addictive on purpose. Engagement is the metric that drives advertising revenue, and engagement is maximized by keeping you on the platform as long as possible in the most activated emotional state possible. Someone made a series of deliberate engineering decisions to produce that outcome, and those decisions were made with a quarterly earnings report in mind. Ultimately, your well-being was a variable that did not make it onto the spreadsheet.

This mechanism borrowed most heavily from casino design. The system is employing variable reward schedules—the same psychological engine that makes slot machines so effective. You do not know if the next scroll will bring something interesting or nothing. That uncertainty is what keeps you pulling the lever.

The platforms know this. They studied it, optimized for it, and built it into the product architecture so thoroughly that you would have to be actively and deliberately resisting it to come out unaffected. Most people are doing neither.

Content that triggers anger, fear, and moral indignation generates more engagement than content that generates calm or satisfaction. The algorithm learns this within minutes of watching you interact and serves you more of the triggering content because this kind of activating content keeps you on the platform longer. Your nervous system is the mechanism being monetized here. The outrage, the anxiety, the doomscrolling loop at midnight—these are the product. That is what is being sold to the advertisers who are paying for access to your eyeballs.

Infinite scroll and autoplay exist for the same reason. A book has chapters. A television show has credits. A social media feed has neither, because a stopping point would end the session, and ending the session leaves money on the table. The absence of a natural stopping point is a design choice, made by a room full of people who do not have your best interests in mind and never did. They have discussed this in public, with what occasionally sounds like mild regret, which in the tech industry passes for some kind of sad attempt at an apology.

Every notification ping is a variable reward trigger. The red numerical badge on the app icon is borrowed directly from casino floor psychology. These are documented design choices that drive engagement. The people who made these decisions have described the process in interviews. Some of them no longer let their own children use the products they themselves built. You can file that under “information worth having.”

What It Is Actually Costing You

The average person now spends somewhere between four and seven hours per day on algorithmically curated feeds. That is a part-time job. That is more time than most people spend exercising, reading, or talking to people they actually like in a given week. The question worth asking is whether you are getting part-time job compensation for it, or whether someone else is. (Someone else is getting it. Just to close the loop on that.)

Your time is the obvious cost. The less obvious cost is what that time is buying.

Extended exposure to high-frequency content-switching trains the brain to expect constant novelty and makes sustained focus increasingly difficult. The capacity for deep thinking is a skill that requires practice, and the feed is specifically engineered to prevent this practice. Every time you feel the pull to check your phone in the middle of a thought, the product is doing what it was designed to do. The return on that investment goes to the platform.

When the content you consume is optimized for outrage and anxiety, outrage and anxiety become your emotional baseline. That is the product’s side effect gradually becoming your personality. There is a version of you that existed before algorithmic content optimization who was probably somewhat calmer and harder to manipulate. That version generated less engagement, so the platform has been systematically nudging you away from your old self in favor of the version of you that makes it more money.

And then there is the overall cognitive cost that connects directly back to everything the previous articles in this series covered. The platforms are degrading the cognitive infrastructure you need in order to think independently. A mind that is constantly consuming has much less capacity to think. When the feed provides ready-made opinions on every topic at high volume, forming your own requires swimming upstream against a very strong current. Most people stop swimming. The algorithmic silo keeps you contained. The attention harvest keeps you too depleted to notice the walls.

Why People Think They Cannot Stop

“Everyone I know is on there.”

The network effect is real, and it is the primary reason people stay. But scrolling past someone’s highlight reel in a feed engineered to maximize your inadequacy is a different activity than actually connecting with the people you care about, and the platform benefits enormously when you treat those two things as interchangeable. The people you actually want to talk to have phone numbers.

“I use it for my business.”

The business use is real, and it is the justification that keeps the app on the phone. But logging in with a specific task, completing it, and logging out is a different activity than passively consuming an algorithmically curated feed for four hours, and the platform benefits enormously from you treating those two things as interchangeable. The app is the same. The activity is not.

“I have tried cutting down, but I always go back.”

The difficulty is real, and it is also the point. The platform has entire teams of engineers whose only job is to make sure you come back, and their performance reviews depend on your return. There is a line item in their budget specifically for your relapse. That is the level of institutional investment working against your good intentions. It is not a fair fight, and they knew that when they drew up the budget.

“It is not that bad.”

Four to seven hours a day is a part-time job, and it is the primary reason people stay. But spending that much time on something by compulsion is a different experience than spending it by choice, and the platform benefits enormously from you treating those two things as interchangeable. Most people, when they actually sit with the number, find the accounting uncomfortable. That discomfort you feel when you acknowledge that loss of time and agency shows you that, yes, it is, in fact, that bad.

Time Sovereignty: Taking Back the Resource

You can make more money. You cannot make more time. This makes time the one genuinely non-renewable resource in your possession, which makes the attention economy’s business model the most quietly aggressive extraction operation running in your daily life. The good news is that you can renegotiate the terms, and you can start doing it today without anyone’s permission.

Treat your attention as a budget rather than a mood. Decide in advance how much of it you are allocating to which platforms for what purpose, and treat unplanned consumption as an unauthorized withdrawal. You would notice if someone reached into your wallet without asking. The extraction of your attention deserves at least that level of awareness.



Build structural barriers rather than willpower barriers. Delete the apps from your phone and use the browser versions instead. The added friction of having to go to your computer, navigate to a browser, and wait for the page to load will help break the pattern of compulsive platform and phone checking. You are removing the frictionless path to that compulsion, which is exactly where the time extraction is happening.



Turn off every non-essential notification. Every notification is a bid for your attention, arriving on someone else’s schedule. Accepting it reactively means living reactively, which is exactly the relationship with your own time that the platforms have been designed to cultivate. Notifications from people who matter to you directly are a different category. Everything else is the product trying to pull you back in. You are allowed to decline that.

Use app timers with locked settings. Most phones have screen-time controls that can be locked with a separate passcode. Set the limit when you are clear-headed and lock it so you cannot override it in the moment when your judgment is most compromised, which is precisely the moment the platform is banking on.

Swap the feed for formats that come with a built-in stopping point. A book ends. A podcast episode ends. A newsletter lands in your inbox on a schedule you agreed to, and then it is done. A long-form article saved to a read-later app gets read when you decide to read it, not when the feed decides to surface it. The algorithm has no jurisdiction over any of these formats. Swapping out the feed for any of these options is the structural equivalent of leaving the casino and going to the library, where nobody has engineered the lighting to make you lose track of time, and the exits are clearly marked.

Conduct a weekly time audit. Most phones will show you exactly how much time you have spent on each app in the previous week. Look at the number. Assign it a dollar value using your hourly rate. Decide if you got that much value back. Do this once, and you will find the exercise so clarifying that you will want to do it every week.

Create physical distance. Charge your phone outside your bedroom. Leave it in the car during meals. Put it in a drawer for the first hour of the morning. Invest in a portable Faraday bag to keep your phone in when you’re not using it. The compulsive reach is partly habitual and partly proximity-based, and physical distance interrupts both without requiring you to be heroically disciplined.

The Inventory That Walked Out

They built the machine to run on your attention. The entire revenue model depends on a continuous, largely passive supply of it. The moment you start treating your attention as a resource you own and allocate deliberately, you stop being the kind of inventory the model was built for. You become a harder target, and harder targets are less profitable. One person making this shift does not crash the system. Enough people making this shift changes the incentives, which changes the design, which changes the product. It has happened before with other industries, and it will happen here.

You have been working a part-time job you never applied for, for an employer you never chose, in exchange for a product specifically designed to make you want more of it. The resignation letter writes itself. Your attention is yours. Spend it accordingly.

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