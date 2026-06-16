The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
24m

With such consistent incompetence, it makes one wonder if they can achieve their plans to have each of us surveilled and located everywhere we go. I guess, when it's not their money that's being wasted....

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
3h

The eventual use is for the android robot military. Terminator is on its way. Skynet was first built in 2012

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