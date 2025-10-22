by Dr. Sam Bailey

Alpha-gal syndrome is said to be a food allergy that develops after a tick bite, causing allergic reactions to red meat and other mammalian products. Dr. Sam Bailey explains the history and story behind this new ‘disease’ is really a tool for globalist agendas. According to experts, the ticks causing the disease have changed their patterns due to climate change. The World Economic Forum has been gaslighting us that consuming meat is endangering the planet due to climate change and claimed that beef alone was responsible for 25% of greenhouse emissions in 2010.

The disease started when some people reacted negatively to the cancer drug Cetuximab. Researcher Thomas Platts-Mills was researching why Cetuximab caused allergies in some when he was bitten by a tick and developed alpha-gal allergies himself. Dr. Sam commented that it was a remarkable coincidence that a researcher who was being paid by a pharmaceutical company would come up with this idea and then he himself was bitten by a tick.

Dr. Bailey said that while some people do get sick from eating meat, she suggested that the cause could be bad meat, dietary errors coinciding with the ingestion of the meat, or something else like pharmaceuticals.

