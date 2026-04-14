The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
8h

I have been on this topic for years. I want a dog someday, but I want the space to have one first. So, I do cats. I tell all my cats the same thing: If your vet bill is going to be more than $500 dollars, you are going to heaven.

So, one of my cats made sure it was always $450 - many times. That acquainted me with several vets in Fort Myers, FL. When I got there in 1996, vet bills were just manageable. Like $100 - $200 for lancing an abcess. Shots could be had at a local drugstore for a very low fee from visiting vets (I would NEVER do this now).

After about 15 years, a "$400 club" evolved. I knew other cat owners and we compared notes on these people. Everyone had the same experience. If you set foot in their offices, you were going to pay $400. Unauthorized treatments and lab work were very common. Just a little something more that wasn't actually necessary to pad the invoice.

Now that we know about how deadly vaccines are, I remembered a senior vet (who was fair), telling me that animals were getting cancer at the injection sites. This was in 1997 when I first got to Fort Myers. He retired, came back, and retired again. We were all so bummed. The vet who took over his practice was a solid member of "the $400 club."

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
2h

I have a 14 year old Bengal talkee, and we never go to the Wet.

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