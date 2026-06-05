By Mike Sertic

On the evening of May 19, 2026, in a banquet hall in Hebron, Kentucky, a defeated congressman raised a toast of raw milk, and before the night was out the crowd was chanting for him to run for president. Thomas Massie had just lost. By a margin of roughly 55 to 45 percent, the four-term incumbent had been turned out of the Republican primary in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District by Ed Gallrein—a retired Navy SEAL and farmer who had never held elected office and who declined to debate his opponent even once.

Massie lost the vote but seemed to win the room. The more telling fact, though, was that the contest that ended his congressional career was not, by most accounts, decided by the people of northern Kentucky at all. It was the most expensive primary for a U.S. House seat in the nation’s history—by some tallies north of $34 million, combined across both campaigns and a swarm of outside groups, poured into a single district most Americans could not find on a map. For anyone who cares about self-government, the race warrants a close look: it is a case study in what happens when national money, presidential power, and ideologically motivated donor networks converge on a local election, and a sobering occasion to ask who, exactly, is governing whom.

The maverick who broke too many rules

Thomas Massie was never an ordinary congressman. An MIT-trained engineer who powers his Kentucky farm with solar panels and once drove a Tesla with the plate “KYNUKE,” he built a national following as one of the few legislators willing to vote no on his own party’s bills, often as the lone dissenter. He had held Kentucky’s 4th District since a 2012 special election, and he had held it comfortably—roughly 75 percent of the primary vote in 2024, around 65 percent of the general. By his own estimate, in an ordinary year he would have won this primary with 80 percent.

This was not an ordinary year, because Massie had spent it collecting powerful enemies. He opposed short-term funding bills on fiscal grounds. He resisted military action against Iran and Venezuela, insisting that Congress, not the president, holds the power to declare war. He sponsored what became the Epstein Files Transparency Act, forcing the release of documents that, by his telling, had already implicated CEOs, an ambassador, a prince, and a prime minister. And—most consequentially—he was one of the very few Republicans willing to criticize the U.S. relationship with Israel: he voted against aid packages, skipped Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 2024 address to Congress, and refused on principle to take money from groups whose central purpose was supporting a foreign government.

Each of those stances had a constituency that wanted him gone. Together, they drew a coalition unlike anything ever assembled against a single House member.

The most expensive primary in history

By the most widely cited count, from the ad-tracking firm AdImpact, nearly $33 million was spent on the race; some tallies put it as high as $35 million. Either way it shattered the prior record—the 2024 New York Democratic primary that unseated Representative Jamaal Bowman, which drew about $25 million. But the headline figure can mislead, because it is combined spending across both campaigns and every outside group—and the bulk was aimed against Massie. By Al Jazeera’s count, outside groups spent more than $25.8 million, including over $15.5 million from PACs tied to pro-Israel donors. On Massie’s side, two pro-Massie PACs spent roughly $7.6 million, atop the $5.5 million his own campaign raised. The money was lopsided, but it was not one-sided.

The effort aimed at Massie ran along two reinforcing lines. The first was Trump-aligned: MAGA KY PAC, run by Trump advisers Chris LaCivita and Tony Fabrizio, spent roughly $7.5 million backing Gallrein and attacking Massie. Its disclosed early funding came from three out-of-state donors—hedge-fund billionaires Paul Singer ($1 million) and John Paulson ($250,000), and Preserve America PAC ($750,000), the super PAC bankrolled by casino magnate Miriam Adelson—though the group never made its later finances fully public.

The second line, larger and worth naming without euphemism, was a concerted pro-Israel campaign. The groups set out to defeat Massie over his record on Israel and, once the polls closed, openly celebrated having done so. AIPAC’s super PAC (the United Democracy Project), the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Victory Fund, and Christians United for Israel together put somewhere between $9 million and $16 million into opposing Massie or boosting Gallrein, depending on the tally. Massie placed the share higher, claiming pro-Israel organizations accounted for some 95 percent of the outside money against him—”three billionaires from outside of Kentucky,” he told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, “trying to buy this seat.” When the result came in, AIPAC congratulated Gallrein for defeating an “anti-Israel incumbent” and pronounced being pro-Israel “good policy and good politics.”

This was no covert operation that reporters had to expose; it was an avowed, lavishly financed effort to unseat a sitting congressman over a single foreign-policy question, and its architects treated his defeat as a trophy.

Massie’s own side of the ledger was smaller but, in its way, more striking. His campaign committee raised about $5.5 million for the cycle from an unusually broad base: in the first quarter of 2026 alone he drew more than 20,000 donors, roughly three-quarters of them first-time givers, at an average gift under $100, and a single May fundraising drive pulled in over $1 million. His unitemized small donations—those under $200—topped $1 million between January and April, against under $200,000 for Gallrein, whose committee is estimated to have raised more than $3 million from a smaller pool of higher-dollar donors.

Massie had outside help too—from libertarian and pro-gun groups, from allies like Senator Rand Paul and Representative Jim Jordan, and from a super PAC seeded by billionaire Jeff Yass—and a pop-up super PAC called Kentucky 4th PAC spent nearly $6.7 million attacking Gallrein. That group is now the subject of a complaint filed in June by the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center, which alleges it gamed federal reporting deadlines to keep its donors hidden until after the votes were cast. The complaint is only an allegation, and the FEC has yet to make a finding, but the opacity seems to have run both ways.

Two things about all this money matter most. The first is the contrast in character: Massie’s funding came from a great many small, voluntary gifts spread across the country—his average contribution under $100—while Gallrein’s effective war chest was dominated by a handful of wealthy donors and aligned issue groups, his average closer to $1,000.

The second is what the two sides shared. Both raised the overwhelming bulk of their money outside Kentucky; the Herald-Leader found the outside PAC spending was funded entirely by out-of-state donors, and for both candidates fewer than 6 percent of named contributions came from inside the district. National megadonors and ideological networks, in other words, dwarfed local input in a safe-seat primary fewer than 100,000 people would decide. Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who stumped for Massie, put it bluntly: “This race will set a precedent for every other race for our entire country.”

The foreign-influence question

The most contested dimension of the race—and the one with the highest stakes for self-government—is foreign influence. It needs careful handling, because the loose version of the claim is both inflammatory and wrong, while a narrower version raises a real and serious problem.

Start with the law, which is clearer than the rhetoric. Federal statute flatly bars foreign nationals and foreign governments from spending to influence any American election, directly or indirectly. AIPAC, the Republican Jewish Coalition, and Christians United for Israel are U.S.-registered organizations; AIPAC states plainly that it is “neither directed nor funded by the Israeli government.” Taken at face value, their spending sits within the same First Amendment protections every domestic advocacy group enjoys, and the loosest charge—that a foreign treasury is cutting the checks—has no public evidence behind it.

But all of that depends on taking the denials at face value. The cleaner claim—that there is simply no foreign money here, and anyone who suspects otherwise is mistaken—asserts more certainty than the system can deliver.

Three complications deserve honest analysis:

First, “funded by American citizens” is looser than it sounds: the law permits contributions not only from U.S. citizens, including the many who also hold a second citizenship, but from green-card holders, who are foreign citizens. A donor pool can be entirely legal without being purely single-nationality American.

Second, AIPAC and groups like it are organized partly as 501(c)(4) “social welfare” nonprofits, which need not disclose their donors—the very structure that makes independent verification impossible. The public can see that money passed through a U.S. entity before reaching a super PAC, but not who originally supplied it; reporting on AIPAC’s books has noted filings showing large sums arriving “from AIPAC” with no disclosure of who gave that money to AIPAC.

Third, campaign-finance analysts across the spectrum have long flagged the (c)(4)-to-super-PAC pathway, anonymous shell LLCs, and weak FEC enforcement as a standing channel through which foreign-linked money could enter undetected. None of this proves illegal foreign money funded the campaign against Massie, and it should not be twisted into that claim. It means only that confident denials and confident accusations alike outrun the facts—and that the disclosure regime is not built to let anyone know for certain, which is its own problem for self-government, whatever the money’s source.

Massie’s own argument was narrower and sharper. He never claimed the donors were foreign citizens; he argued that an organization “heavily engaged in influencing U.S. policy in ways that principally benefit a foreign country” should have to disclose that under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). To press the point he introduced the Americans Insist on Political Agent Clarity Act—pointedly nicknamed the “AIPAC Act”—stressing that it “does not ban speech, restrict advocacy, or prohibit Americans from supporting foreign allies,” but simply requires transparency about whose interests a group advances. Persuasive or not, it is a transparency argument, not an ethnic or religious one, and it should be judged on those terms.

That distinction matters, because the race also drew out a darker undercurrent. In its aftermath some online commentary slid into conspiratorial and antisemitic framing—talk of “control,” “dual loyalty,” “overlords”—the very rhetoric responsible critics of the spending, Massie included, have rejected, and it deserves to be named as the bigotry it is. A serious debate about money in politics and the disclosure duties of foreign-policy advocacy groups is not a conspiracy theory about a religious minority, and conflating the two corrodes the debate it claims to advance.

The legitimate worry that remains is structural, and it holds regardless of one’s foreign policy: when the dominant funding in a local election comes from national networks organized around a single litmus test, a district can find its representation effectively decided by interests that don’t share its daily concerns. The donors who opposed him, Massie said, favored “more war... more bombs... more foreign aid”—the very things he had built his career voting against. One need not share his views to see the problem: a congressman was removed less for failing his constituents than for failing a national donor consensus.

The Trump factor

Money was only half the machine. The other half was the president.

Donald Trump had feuded with Massie for years. After Massie moved to oppose a short-term funding bill in early 2025, Trump posted that he “SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him”—and he kept the promise. In October 2025 he recruited Gallrein, met him at the Oval Office, and endorsed him before the challenger had formally declared. He called Massie a “loser” and “the worst congressman in the long and storied history of the Republican Party.” He rallied for Gallrein in Kentucky. The day before the vote, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth campaigned in the district—a rare step for a sitting cabinet officer, and one that, Trump later said, came just hours before a planned, then postponed, U.S. military operation against Iran.

This was the only U.S. House primary in the 2026 cycle in which Trump endorsed a challenger to a sitting Republican, and it fit a broader pattern observers called his “revenge tour”: in the same stretch, Trump-aligned efforts helped end the career of Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who had voted to convict him in 2021, and ousted several Indiana state senators who crossed him on redistricting. Massie, with characteristic dark humor, called himself the “main event.”

Which force mattered more—the money or the man—has been argued ever since. Massie said the day before the vote that the pro-Israel spending disrupted his race more than the president did; other reporting found that for ordinary primary voters, Trump’s open contempt was the decisive signal and the money merely amplified it. Several voters told reporters they had backed Massie before and switched because Trump asked them to. The likeliest reading is that the two converged—a national donor infrastructure and a sitting president’s operation aimed at the same target—and that together they were more than any incumbent’s local goodwill could withstand.

When the ads are fake and the debates don’t happen

The campaign’s character was as telling as its cost. With tens of millions to spend, it became a showcase for the most degraded tools of modern persuasion. One pro-Gallrein ad used an AI-generated image of Massie holding hands with Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, accusing him of a political “throuple” with “the Squad”; pro-Massie groups answered by branding Gallrein “Woke Eddie” and a “Trump traitor” and running their own AI spot of the retired SEAL abandoning Trump on a battlefield. Gallrein declined to debate Massie at all, reasoning—not wrongly—that he didn’t need to.

The premise of an election is deliberation: that voters weigh records, hear candidates defend themselves, and choose. A contest waged through synthetic imagery and a refusal to debate, financed from outside the district and tipped by an endorsement from Washington, is closer to a marketing campaign than a deliberation. The voters still cast the ballots—but the conditions under which they did were shaped by forces they neither controlled nor could easily see.

The case for the other reading

The strongest version of the counterargument is that none of this is as alarming as it sounds—that the race was simply democracy working. In that reading, Massie was no martyr but a representative who had drifted from his district. Kentucky’s 4th is deeply Republican and strongly pro-Trump, and Massie had spent years voting against the president those voters overwhelmingly backed. Constituents said as much, telling reporters he had “let the people down.” The money, by this logic, didn’t override their will; it informed them, and they agreed.

There is also evidence that money is not omnipotent. The same night Massie lost, AIPAC’s preferred candidate in Pennsylvania’s 3rd District Democratic primary lost to Chris Rabb, a vocal critic of the war in Gaza. Spending buys attention and amplification, not outcomes outright.

And the spending is itself constitutionally protected speech by American citizens—a First Amendment principle that libertarians, of all people, have long defended against rules that empower the government to decide how much political speech is too much. The libertarian tradition distrusts concentrated power, but it distrusts just as deeply the state’s authority to limit expression in the name of fairness. The discomfort this race produces is not resolved by either reflex.

What it means for self-government

Strip away the personalities and the foreign-policy fight, and the race poses a question that should unsettle anyone who takes self-government seriously: when a single House seat can draw as much as $35 million—from billionaires, national lobbies, and a sitting president, almost all of it raised elsewhere—what does it really mean to be represented?

Self-government rests on a simple proposition: that people should be free, and that any authority over them must rest on their consent. The 4th District’s voters did choose—that isn’t in dispute. But the menu they chose from, the information they received, and the incentives their representative faced were largely set from outside. A congressman who answered to his constituents on the issues most of them cared about was removed mainly because he refused to answer to interests beyond them. The lesson for other legislators is unmistakable: cross the wrong national network, and the most faithful local record may not save you.

The proposed remedies cut in different directions, and people who share the same worry disagree about them. Transparency measures like Massie’s FARA bill wouldn’t limit spending but would at least show voters whose interests a campaign serves; tighter disclosure for super PAC donors aims at the same end. Others see the deeper fix as cultural—a renewed insistence that representatives belong to their districts, and a voter’s wariness toward candidates airlifted in on outside money. Still others argue the answer is more speech and more competition, not more rules, trusting voters to discount manipulation once they see it.

What the race makes clear is that the threat to self-government is not only the familiar one of an overreaching state. It is also the quieter capture of local choice by concentrated private and national power—money, media, and machine politics that can make a district’s decision feel less like a decision than a ratification. Massie, for all his idiosyncrasies, governed as if his vote belonged to his constituents and his conscience rather than to his party’s leader or its donors. That he was punished for it is exactly why the race is worth remembering.

He left the stage in Hebron unbowed, joking that the campaign had “gone on longer than Vietnam,” reminding the crowd he still had seven months left in Congress, and warning his colleagues not to learn the wrong lesson from his defeat. The crowd chanted “No more wars!” and “USA!” and he joined in. Whether American self-government can sustain representatives like him—or whether the price of independence has simply been set too high—is a question the coming election cycles will answer. The Massie–Gallrein race didn’t settle it. It only made the stakes impossible to ignore.

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