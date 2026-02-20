Texit Coin was a “Titanium Sponsor” of the Anarchapulco conference even though serious allegations and investigations of the founders and team have been circulating since late 2025. There is no conceivable way that the Anarchapulco conference could not have know about these allegations. The sponsorship logos have been pulled from the conference website (although someone forgot to take down the press release) and we have had a report that the sponsor information has been excised from the conference program using a black sharpie marker at the event itself.

The Art of Liberty Foundation had just published a breakdown of the many scams of the Anarchapulco conference, Anarchapulco, The TZLA Machine and the Many, Many Other Scams of Jeff Berwick, when news of the latest scam reached us today. Fresh as today’s headlines we just learned that the apparent 2026 “Pump & Dump,” an annual conference tradition, scheduled to rip off the 2026 audience appears to have dumped early when the Texas State Securities Board “issued an Emergency Cease and Desist Order against [Anarchapulco Titanium Sponsor] TEXITcoin, MineTXC, Blockchain Mint, and their founder Robert J. Gray for alleged violations of the Texas Securities Act related to the fraudulent offer and sale of cryptocurrency mining investments to Texas residents.”

The Disruption Banking story on the fall continues:

“The hammer came down, and Robert “Bobby” Gray, founder of TEXITcoin, fled to Hong Kong, which doesn’t have an extradition treaty with the US. He hasn’t stopped selling TEXITcoin, either. On February 12, the day after the cease and desist (C&D) order, Gray hosted a Zoom call with an audience of new investors.

Disruption Banking was on the call, recording Gray’s bizarre confessions.

Seemingly aware of his legal exposure, Gray exclaimed, “I’m over in Hong Kong… I’m going to stay out here… People will accuse me of running.”

The price action on the coin shows movement pre-conference in what appears to be the classic hallmark of a classic “Pump & Dump” before the coin dumps prematurely when knowledge of the Texas State Securities Emergency Cease & Desist order began to circulate.

Jeff Berwick and Anarchapulco Speaker/Sponsor Joby Weeks Pumping the Bitclub Ponzi Scheme

The conference is notorious for running “Pump & Dump” crypto scams on its audiences and previous examples include Pirate Chain and SMART Cash. Other crypto scams featured at the conference include Karatbars and Bitclub, a $722 million dollar Ponzi scheme, that was featured prominently at the conference and by conference founder Jeff Berwick’s Dollar Vigilante newsletter.

