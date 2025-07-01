by CoinDesk, Tom Carreras

The Lone Star State appears as if it will be the first in the U.S. to hold bitcoin.

Was Sie wissen sollten:

Texas has become the first U.S. state to establish a publicly funded bitcoin reserve after Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 21 into law.

The state will allocate $10 million to purchase bitcoin, setting it apart from other states like Arizona and New Hampshire, which have not funded their reserves.

A companion bill, HB 4488, ensures the bitcoin reserve is protected from being absorbed into the state’s general revenue.

Texas has become the first U.S. state to create a publicly funded, stand-alone bitcoin reserve after Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 21 into law over the weekend. The bill directs the state to establish a bitcoin reserve managed independently from the main treasury, joining a small but growing group of states exploring digital asset reserves.

Unlike Arizona and New Hampshire, which passed similar legislation, Texas did not just authorize the reserve but is actively funding it. The state will be appropriating $10 million in order to purchase bitcoin for the reserve.

The purchase “represents just 0.0004% of the state’s budget but could create an outsized impact by sending the signal to investors and entrepreneurs alike that Texas understands that the future of finance is digital,” Lee Bratcher, president of the Texas Blockchain Council, told CoinDesk.

The news comes months after the Trump administration announced the creation of a national crypto reserve — though that vehicle is supposed to be funded in strictly budget-neutral ways, like through crypto asset seizures or by issuing crypto bonds.

Abbott also signed bill HB 4488, a companion measure that protects the bitcoin reserve from routine ‘fund sweeps’ into the state’s general revenue.

The legislation marks a shift in how states may begin treating digital assets — not just as speculative tools, but as sovereign financial instruments worth holding long-term.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.

