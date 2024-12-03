by Currency Insider

exas lawmakers are proposing a new idea: a state digital currency linked to gold and silver. Representative Mark Dorazio has introduced two bills, House Bill 1049 and House Bill 1056, seeking to introduce this new form of currency, fully backed by physical gold and silver from the Texas Bullion Depository.

These bills would allow Texans to conduct transactions with a digital currency directly linked to precious metals, providing an alternative to traditional US dollars issued by the Federal Reserve. Each unit of this proposed digital currency would represent a specific fraction of a troy ounce of gold held in trust.

Dorazio emphasises that this initiative transcends the realm of typical cryptocurrencies . He argues that it offers Texans a stable and transparent monetary option, protected from inflation and the fluctuations inherent in federal monetary policy. This proposal builds on longstanding discussions about state currency. Although Article I, Section 10 of the US Constitution prohibits states from minting money, it does allow the use of gold and silver as legal tender.

Economists recognize the innovative nature of this proposal, but also point out the significant challenges. They point out that the current federal monetary system gives the government crucial tools for economic management, including control over the money supply during economic shifts. Some experts suggest that a state-backed digital currency, if widely adopted, could reduce the Federal Reserve’s influence and reshape the US financial landscape.

The bill is scheduled to be reviewed by House committees when the 2025 legislative session begins on 14 January. Until then, this proposal continues to generate heated debate among economists, policymakers and financial experts. The potential consequences of this unprecedented monetary experiment remain a subject of keen observation for investors and citizens alike.

