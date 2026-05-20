by Vince Lanci

Tether’s gold holdings are now close to $20 billion in value as the company keeps buying large amounts of physical gold. The move strengthens Tether’s position as one of the world’s biggest private owners of gold outside of governments and central banks.

According to a May first report from Bloomberg, the purchases are part of Tether’s effort to diversify its reserves and support the growth of its gold-backed digital token called XAUT. The company is adding more hard assets like gold alongside the cash and government bonds that back its stablecoin business.

“Tether’s gold reserves are nearing $20 billion as the company continues its buying spree.”

Analysts believe Tether now owns around 130 to 140 metric tons of gold. That amount is similar to the gold reserves held by some smaller countries. The company has continued buying steadily through early 2026, making it an important buyer in the global gold market.

“The scale of accumulation puts Tether among the largest private holders of gold globally.”

Tether’s strategy shows how parts of the cryptocurrency industry are starting to rely more on physical assets to strengthen confidence in their financial systems. By combining dollar-backed digital currencies with gold-backed products, the company is trying to connect the crypto world with traditional safe-haven assets.

The buildup also comes during a period of strong global demand for physical gold. Central banks, investors in Asia, and growing geopolitical tensions have all helped push interest in gold higher. As a result, gold continues to play a major role as a trusted reserve asset for both governments and private companies.

Continue reading…

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.