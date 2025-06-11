by Richard Gage, AIA - Architect

WTC Building 7

Free-fall

1. How is it possible that 47-story Building 7 fell suddenly, symmetrically in free-fall acceleration, without any resistance from any of its 81 columns?

2. Why did NIST deny its free-fall for 7 years, only to be proven wrong and be forced to officially admit that it did collapse in free-fall?

Symmetry

3. How, if Building 7 was damaged asymmetrically in the north-east corner on floor twelve, as per the NIST report, could it fall symmetrically downward?

Shouldn’t the building have tilted toward its damaged side – and not fall straight down through the path of what was the greatest resistance?

Fires

4. How could a few, small, and scattered ordinary office fires have brought this Type-1 fire-protected steel-frame skyscraper down, when several dozen examples of much hotter, much larger, and longer-lasting fires have never in history brought down such a building?

5. How could normal office fires take out all the columns in the building sequentially floor by floor, in 7 seconds?

6. Why did NIST claim that the fires were still burning, up until the time of the collapse, when the photos show that they were burnt out more than an hour before the collapse?

7. Why aren’t all the firefighters concerned, in the wake of the NIST report during the last 24 years, that such ordinary fightable fires can now bring skyscrapers down on top of them, and on top of the public who are told to “defend in place” in the building (and not obstruct access by firefighters)?

8. Why are many of these same firefighters calling for a new investigation of the NIST report itself?

Controlled Demolition

9. Since the collapse of Building 7 looks exactly like a controlled demolition, why did NIST avoid any serious consideration of this hypothesis?

10. How could a 40,000-ton “moment-resisting” and X-braced structural steel frame collapse like a house of cards in 7 seconds, with most of its columns and beams severed – one from another?

11. Why does WTC 7 have all of the key features of a typical controlled demolition, and none of the features of collapse by fire?

Explosions

12. Why didn’t NIST include in its report on WTC 7 the half-dozen witnesses of explosions prior to its collapse, and even claim that there were no witnesses?

13. What could have caused an elevator cab to be “blown 30 feet out of its hoist-way,” as Deputy Director of NY-Office of Emergency Management, Richard Rotanz, reported at noon, when the building didn’t collapse for another 5 hours?

14. What caused Barry Jennings and Michael Hess to be injured by explosions and subsequently trapped in the building before either Twin Tower collapsed?

Foreknowledge

15. Why did Fire Chief Nick Visconti declare, “We’re moving the command post over this way, that building’s coming down!”?

16. How could Fire Chief Hayden’s engineer declare, upon being asked, “how long until the building comes down?” – then accurately state, “In its current state you have about 5 hours,” when no steel-frame fire-protected high-rise had ever come down due to fire alone?

17. Why did construction workers, while walking away from Building 7 and upon hearing an explosion from the building, look straight into the CNN camera saying, “You hear that? Keep your eye on that building. That thing’s coming down. The building is about to blow up, flame and debris coming down”?

