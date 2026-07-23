By Humanoid.guide

Xiao Liu is Tencent Robotics X Lab’s newest demonstration humanoid, a wheeled eldercare and home-assistance robot that performs precise, human-like therapeutic massage through advanced force and tactile sensing.

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Description

Tencent Robotics X Lab created Xiao Liu, its newest demonstration humanoid. The robot is the direct successor to the fifth-generation Xiao Wu. The lab unveiled it in July 2026 at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, where it quickly drew crowds. Xiao Liu carries forward a mission the lab has held since 2018. Simply put, Tencent builds robots that live alongside people and genuinely help them. Rather than chase factory work or athletic feats, the team aims this machine at eldercare and home assistance. Both areas matter, because China faces a widening caregiver shortage.

The robot moves on a stable wheeled base. It reaches for objects with two arms and three-fingered hands. This layout keeps Xiao Liu steady while it works close to a person’s body. Meanwhile, the rounded white shell signals approachability instead of industrial muscle. Tencent built the arms around cable-tendon drive technology, so the joints move smoothly and yield gently on contact. The robot also shares space with frail users. For that reason, the team put safe physical interaction above nearly everything else.

Xiao Liu’s headline skill is therapeutic massage. The demonstration shows why the lab invested so heavily in touch. Engineers first captured expert techniques through a custom system that fuses force, tactile, and visual sensing. Next, they trained the robot with reinforcement learning until it could reproduce each stroke faithfully. As a result, Xiao Liu performs back-tapping, shoulder point-pressing, and arm-kneading with care. Throughout, it holds contact pressure within roughly 0.2 newtons. It also re-senses and repositions when the person shifts, so the routine stays accurate.

For now, Xiao Liu remains a demonstration platform rather than a product you can buy. Tencent has not announced pricing or a firm release date. Indeed, the lab openly frames these robots as works in progress. The team continues to refine both hardware and software before any real deployment. Still, the direction is clear and deliberate. Tencent wants a gentle, perceptive assistant that eases daily burdens for older adults. Xiao Liu marks a meaningful step toward that goal.

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Website: www.tencent.com

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