Etienne Note: A great article from Max Borders BUT he leaves out that “government” is illegitimate on its face. That there is no way to have a moral, logical legitimate “government.” As long as folks believe in the legitimacy of “government” they are trapped in organized crime’s game where they wrote the rules and control the courts. There are thousands hacking at the branches of evil to one striking the root! We are achieving a “one-way revolution” by getting folks out of the easily rigged game of “elections” run on unauditable black box voting machines and mail-in ballots! There is definitely some gold in his article, but we need to start with exposing the illegitimacy of the system as a whole!

by Max Borders



The President has appointed you U.S. Attorney General, and you have been narrowly confirmed. It’s your first day on the job.

Your two-person security detail accompanies you on a brisk walk from the parking garage to your office, but they’re hanging back. Suddenly, four men in black suits and dark shades leap from a parked SUV. The men pull you into an alleyway and through a metal door into a building. You try to stop short, but they insist with firm shoves. You turn your head and see that your security detail is gone.

The black-clad men take you to a room, empty but for a chair. It’s for you.

A bright hanging light shines on you from above, making the faces around you difficult to see. The men in black all look the same. They let the silence hang, leaving you to grapple with the mystery. You’re not too afraid, though. ‘This is probably just protocol,’ you say to yourself. Then one of the men steps forward, straightens your collar, and softly speaks:

“Congratulations on your confirmation. Before you start, remember that you’re living among the most well-resourced, well-staffed, well-trained organizations in the world. The authority you now enjoy is… ceremonial. While you serve at the President’s pleasure, he serves at ours. That means you serve at our pleasure. When it comes to prosecuting murderers, terrorists, and drug dealers, go be a hero. We won’t stand in your way. But if you love your friends and family, you’ll remember your place…



Do we understand each other?”

The Deep State—unelected authorities entrenched in agencies like the FBI, CIA, DoD, and DHS—wields immense power with almost no oversight. TV and movies often glorify these agencies, but decades of unchecked power have made them an enemy within.

“Enemy” is harsh, but anyone who cannot be held to account must be viewed in this light.

As Senator Chuck Schumer once quipped, they have “six ways from Sunday” to take down anyone who challenges them. Congress lacks the muscle to enforce accountability, and even presidents face grave risks. Just look at the attempts against JFK MLK RFK Trump. If agencies can act with impunity, they will.

Here are ten practical, non-violent ways to neutralize the Deep State and restore accountability.

Create a Safe, Distributed Whistleblower System

Whistleblowers expose corruption but face severe retaliation. A decentralized, encrypted platform—modeled on blockchain or secure peer-to-peer networks—can protect their identities while amplifying revelations. By crowdsourcing leaks securely, we can shine a brighter light on hidden abuses. Activate White-Hat Hackers in Other Jurisdictions

Ethical hackers operating beyond U.S. jurisdiction can uncover and share evidence of Deep State overreach. Their distance from domestic agencies reduces the risk of detection and prosecution, allowing them to bypass censorship and expose truths that domestic actors might fear to touch. Out Spooks and Goons on Social Media (with Care)

Publicly identifying operatives who abuse power can deter misconduct, but it must be done carefully. Use open-source intelligence to document and share credible evidence, ensuring accuracy to prevent defamation or retaliation. People like John Brennan and James Comey should have been investigated long ago. More public pressure, sooner, might have helped. Transparency is a weapon when wielded responsibly and with due care. An info army taking measured risks together can be far more effective. Execute Counter-Psyops Against Snake Heads

Figures like former CIA Director John Brennan often shape narratives to protect Deep State interests. Counter their influence with coordinated, fact-based campaigns that expose their contradictions, manipulations, and dubious agendas. Think viral infographics, videos, or threads that chisel at their credibility without resorting to their tactics of lying and distortion. Set Agencies Against Each Other

Bureaucratic rivalries exist within the Deep State. By highlighting conflicting agendas—say, between the FBI and CIA—citizens can exploit these divides. Leaked documents and/or public pressure can amplify internal frictions, weakening their unified fronts and forcing them to take accountability. Swarm with Social Media

Amplify exposés through coordinated social media campaigns. Hashtags, viral challenges, and mass sharing on platforms like X can overwhelm censorship efforts. When thousands share the same evidence simultaneously, it becomes harder for gatekeepers to suppress the truth. (Mass adoption of uncensorable social media such as Nostr would help, too.) Compile and Reveal All the Ways They Lie and Dissemble

Create public databases or wikis cataloging Deep State tactics—propaganda, false flags, or surveillance abuses. Historical examples like COINTELPRO or MKUltra reveal their playbooks. Deep researchers like Mike Benz are showing the way. By making their methods common knowledge, we strip away their ability to manipulate from the shadows. An informed public, aware of Deep State tactics, is harder to manipulate and control. Support and Fund Independent Investigative Journalism

Mainstream media often aligns with Deep State narratives. Crowdfunded journalists and decentralized outlets, free from corporate or government control, can dig deeper than the MSM. Platforms like Substack let citizens directly fund truth-seekers who expose institutional corruption. Build Grassroots Legal Defense Networks

Whistleblowers and activists face legal and extralegal persecution. Community-driven legal teams, funded by small donations, can provide defense against surveillance, harassment, or unjust prosecutions. These networks empower those targeted to stand firm, knowing they’re not alone. Form a Counternarratives Syndicate

Because the information landscape is littered with nonsense, it’s essential to focus on a few effective counternarratives for a limited period. Use OODA loops, Bayesian thinking, and Coherence to choose those counternarratives most likely to be true/provable. Collaborative syndicates capable of collective decision-making on counternarrative focal points ensure that the most effective stories get propagated. We have to summon Geists to counter their Egregores.

The Deep State thrives on lies, secrecy, and fear, but networked power can weaken its grip. These ten strategies—rooted in transparency, education, and collective action—offer a roadmap to keep unaccountable agencies in check.

No single person can do this alone, but a decentralized networked guerrilla force can.

Continue reading...

New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.

See the Press Release with more details HERE.

Buy the book at SeeTheCage.com

Substack readers can get the book for FREE by “Going Paid” to ANY of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s four Substacks AND get access to all four of those Substacks! Simply “Go Paid” and we will reply with details.