by Max Borders

At Human Respect Labs, our dual mandate is to advance the philosophy of Human Respect or expand people’s ability to self-govern. The following set of tenets represents our commitment to both approaches and provides a clear heuristic for thinking through potential projects.

Happiness is each person’s fundamental mission in life, but each must find it in his or her own way. Given this, we must vigorously pursue our own ends and leave others free to pursue theirs as they choose.

Threatening or harming the innocent in their person or property deprives them of happiness. So, we should first refrain from harming others, and then endeavor to protect the innocent from anyone who would harm them.

We have two means of getting others to do what we want: persuasion and compulsion. Given that compulsion deprives others of happiness, we shall endeavor to use persuasion in all of our human relationships.

Government authorities are groups of people who may legally threaten or harm innocent people or their property, forming a monopoly on violence. Therefore, we should make every effort to minimize government authority and develop a consent-based social order.

Delegating harmful actions to agents or cheering violence initiated by others does not absolve one of moral responsibility. We shall hold ourselves accountable not only for our direct actions but also for the harms we support, encourage, or benefit from.

Crimes are committed by individuals against individuals, which means making someone worse off by injuring their person, reputation, or property. We believe justice should prioritize repairing victims’ injuries and preventing future harm.

To minimize coercion and harm against innocents, we shall enact laws prohibiting the initiation of such actions by all, and join various security and justice associations. We retain the right to withdraw from these whenever they are found in breach.

Personal integrity is being true to oneself and others, honoring one’s commitments, and keeping one’s word. The more we operate together with integrity, the more we can trust one another and live in a society where more people can flourish through voluntary cooperation.

Giving wisely out of compassion brings joy to both the giver and the receiver. We shall endeavor to serve others through generous and caring acts.