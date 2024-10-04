by Ruchi Kumari

Telegram, once hailed as a bastion of privacy, has recently made a significant change that has raised eyebrows among its user base. The popular messaging app has quietly removed its end-to-end encryption feature for private chats, just two weeks after its CEO, Pavel Durov, was arrested on allegations of allowing criminal activities on the platform.



This move marks a departure from Telegram's previous stance on user privacy. The company had previously emphasized that private chats were protected from moderation requests, ensuring that conversations between users remained confidential. However, the recent removal of the end-to-end encryption feature suggests a shift in Telegram's priorities.





While Telegram has attempted to justify this change by stating that it is necessary to combat illegal activities on the platform, many users are concerned about the potential implications. The removal of encryption means that Telegram now has the ability to access and monitor private conversations, raising questions about the app's commitment to user privacy.



Critics have also pointed out that Telegram's large group capacity, which can accommodate up to 200,000 members, has made it a breeding ground for the spread of misinformation and harmful content. The app has been linked to the dissemination of conspiracy theories, hate speech, and even terrorist-related material.



The arrest of Pavel Durov has further intensified scrutiny of Telegram. French authorities accused Durov of allowing illicit content to flow on the app, including fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, and organized crime. While Durov has denied these allegations, the arrest has undoubtedly damaged Telegram's reputation.



In response to the criticism, Telegram has introduced a new reporting feature that allows users to flag illegal content for moderation. However, many users argue that this is not enough to address the underlying issues of privacy and security.



The removal of end-to-end encryption for private chats is a significant blow to Telegram's reputation as a secure and private messaging app. It remains to be seen how users will respond to this change and whether Telegram will be able to regain their trust.

