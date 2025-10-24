Tech CEO's are using this man's behavioral science tool to turn our children into addicts
2 Minute Video Breaks Down Persuasive Design – Ability to Control Behavior Through Technology
Stanford University Behavioral Psychologist Dr. BJ Fogg gave the tech companies the formula for screen addiction: B=M+A+T or Behavior = Motivation + Ability + Trigger. The science is called Persuasive Design - The Ability to Control Behavior through technology. A flash of color (Trigger) + A Simple Tap (Ability) + A burst of Rewards (Motivation) is the formula to hook a child’s brain.
Scary. Parents have to be really smart and savvy now. They have to navigate: vaccination, an aggressive medical system, toxic food, communistic government regulations, woke school systems, transhumanist agenda, military registration, internet use, sexual predators, child debt management, failure to thrive economically and leave home, and much more.
I know parents who have had their children at home, not registered their birth anywhere or gotten them a social security number, home schooled and not vaccinated and not claimed on a tax return. Bravo for them.