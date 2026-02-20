The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
2h

Tariffs are being paid by CONSUMERS. UPS and the other small pkg carriers have created an online interface for customers to pay the importer's tariffs. It is disgusting because the customer has no idea what the upcharge is going to be. The seller will keep their money even if the product doesn't clear customs because the buyer refuses to pay.

All Trump's bullshit games have done, is cause the importers to pass on their landed costs that used to be included in the item's price - to the Consumers. There was a program for imports less than $800, and he ended it. This one hurt small purchasers the most.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture