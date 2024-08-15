Etienne Note: This should say: “US “Government’s” Botched Exit. The Military Industrial Complex needs to have credible enemies for the next war based on lies and manufactured intelligence. The organized crime “government” left the Taliban BILLIONS in military equipment so we can fight them again in a couple of years.

The Biden-Harris administration's poor planning and execution in Afghanistan resulted in the botched withdrawal that killed 13 US service members, left Americans stranded, and allowed billions of dollars in US military equipment to flow into the hands of the Taliban terror group.

Since the Afghan government's collapse in August 2021 under Biden-Harris, the war-torn nation (thank you, Bush/Cheney), landlocked in the Middle East, has once again become a safe haven for terrorism. The chaotic withdrawal allowed Taliban fighters to commandeer Black Hawk helicopters, A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft, armored Humvees, and 600,000 weapons, including grenade launchers, machine guns, and rifles.

There has been zero accountability from President Biden or Vice President Kalama Harris over these colossal failures. Even to the extent that Biden made the stunning claim during the presidential debate in June that he was "the only president this century" and "this decade" that did not have any troops "dying anywhere in the world.”

Meanwhile, Americans might get fired up after learning that Taliban fighters have showcased all of Biden-Harris' gifts from the botched exit in a massive military parade, marking the third anniversary of the takeover of Afghanistan.

What were those gifts?

Here's what X users are saying:

"If this doesn't raise your BP and your temperature, then you don't realize what the Biden/Harris Administration did: they have made the Taliban a 21st century kinetic warfare force," one X user said.

Another person said, "The Democrat’s presidential nominee made it possible for this Taliban parade to happen. Yes, those are our vehicles and weapons, left behind by Biden/Harris."

Harris' presidential campaign has been running far from her 3.5-year toxic track record as VP, with elderly Biden guiding rudderless foreign policy that has led the world to the brink of war.

The Biden-Harris duo has little to show for their time in office. Even White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre could not name one of Harris' accomplishments.

All Harris needs to do - is continue to avoid all press conferences and hide under the cloak of far-left corporate media that has launched a massive info war to convince the American people the person who pushed terrible economic, domestic, and foreign policy is the best choice in November.

