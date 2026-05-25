by Michelle Perro, MD

We have entered an era where “food” is no longer grown, raised, or even traditionally manufactured. Instead, it is now being engineered in labs through synthetic biology that create novel proteins and fermentation byproducts never before consumed in human history.

And now, these products are being offered as substitutes for one of the most biologically important foods in childhood: milk.

A newly published study in Scientific Reports should serve as a dire warning to regulators, physicians, parents, and public health officials alike. The paper directly challenges one of the central assumptions driving the synthetic milk industry: that these products are “substantially equivalent” to natural dairy and therefore safe enough to enter the food supply under existing regulatory frameworks.

The findings demonstrate otherwise.

Researchers performed detailed molecular analyses on a commercially available synthetic milk product created through precision fermentation. What they discovered raises alarming concerns not only about these products themselves, but about the regulatory collapse that allowed them onto the market with no independent scrutiny.

The synthetic milk product analyzed in the study contained 236 fungal proteins and 93 unidentified fungal metabolites. Researchers also found major differences in amino acid composition and nutrient profile when compared to bovine milk. Perhaps most strikingly, the product consisted largely of fungal proteins rather than the singular milk protein consumers are often led to believe they are purchasing. (nature.com)

A clinical lens: Certain fungal metabolites are already known to exert profound biological effects in humans, even at very low concentrations. Mycotoxins such as ochratoxin A, aflatoxins, and trichothecenes have been associated with immune dysregulation, mitochondrial injury, endocrine disruption, neurotoxicity, gut barrier impairment, and carcinogenicity. While the unidentified compounds identified in this study are not necessarily these toxins, the finding highlights an important issue: biologically active fungal metabolites can exert powerful physiological effects, particularly in developing children whose detoxification and immune systems are still maturing.

This is not a trivial finding.

In medicine, we do not introduce a novel biologic into infants and children without years of toxicology, allergenicity, developmental, immunologic, reproductive, and longitudinal safety testing. Yet, synthetic biology-derived food products are now entering grocery stores under a regulatory framework that allows corporations to determine safety largely on their own.

This framework is known as GRAS: “Generally Recognized As Safe.”

To the average consumer, GRAS sounds reassuring. In reality, the modern GRAS system has evolved into something far different from what the public assumes it to be. Companies can declare safety for novel food substances without requiring extensive independent pre-market review by the FDA. While some manufacturers voluntarily notify the agency, many ingredients can enter the food supply through industry-led safety assessments rather than rigorous long-term human testing.

That system was never designed for an era of synthetic biology.

It was not designed for genetically engineered microorganisms producing novel proteins. It was not designed for precision fermentation platforms generating compounds with limited histories of human consumption. And it was certainly not designed for products aimed at children during the most biologically vulnerable windows of development.

Children are not mini adults.

Infants and children have immature detoxification pathways, developing immune systems, and highly sensitive neurological and endocrine networks. Early childhood nutrition is not merely caloric intake; it is biological instruction. Every exposure during infancy helps shape immune tolerance, microbiome construction, neurodevelopment, metabolic signaling, and inflammatory response patterns for life.

This is precisely why the findings in this study matter so deeply.

What happens when developing children are repeatedly exposed to dozens of unidentified metabolites and hundreds of novel fungal proteins that have not undergone long-term pediatric safety evaluation? The honest scientific answer is that we do not yet know.

And that uncertainty alone should stop this market expansion in its tracks.

The precautionary principle exists for a reason. When widespread exposure could affect vulnerable populations, especially infants and children, the burden of proof must rest on demonstrating safety before commercial release and not after the public has already become exposed.

Unfortunately, the opposite is now occurring.

Synthetic biology companies are racing products into the food system under the guise of sustainability, innovation, and climate solutions using enticing and deceptive language while fundamental biological safety questions remain unanswered. Public relations campaigns are moving faster than toxicology. Regulatory oversight is lagging behind or absent from technological capability. And once again, children risk becoming unwitting participants in a large-scale nutritional experiment.

This issue extends far beyond milk.

We are witnessing the rapid normalization of genetically engineered microorganisms throughout the food supply: engineered yeasts, fungi, bacteria, and fermentation-derived compounds designed to replace traditional foods. These technologies are advancing far more rapidly than independent long-term safety science. At the same time, regulators continue relying upon outdated assumptions of equivalence that may no longer apply in the age of synthetic biology.

The current study serves as an immediate call for action.

At a minimum, there should be:

an immediate moratorium on synthetic milk products marketed toward children pending an independent review,

mandatory long-term toxicology and allergenicity studies,

developmental and reproductive safety testing ,

microbiome impact studies,

transparent labeling requirements,

and a hold on the GRAS program as it applies to synthetic biology-derived foods until their is an independent and full reevaluation.

Consumers cannot provide informed consent when the science itself remains incomplete.

As a pediatrician who has spent over four decades caring for increasingly chronically ill children, I view this study through a clinical lens that is impossible to ignore. We are already witnessing unprecedented rates of immune dysregulation, food sensitivities, neurodevelopmental disorders, inflammatory disease, metabolic dysfunction, and microbiome disruption in children. Against this backdrop, introducing toxic synthetic food systems into early childhood nutrition without robust and honest independent safety science is not precautionary medicine. It is regulatory recklessness.

The question is no longer whether synthetic biology will transform the food supply.

The question is whether society will demand meaningful safety science before these technologies are normalized in children’s diets.

Food should nourish development, not become an uncontrolled biological experiment conducted in real time on the next generation.

For more information on children and milks including our infant formula toxic metal study, please visit our “Got REAL Milk?” series here: https://gmoscience.org/gotrealmilkseries/.

GMOScience is a 501c3 and your support furthers our work.

Reference

Heineken, E., et al. “Molecular compositional analysis of precision-fermented dairy proteins reveals substantial differences from bovine milk.” Scientific Reports (2026). Springer Nature. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-026-38994-7.

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