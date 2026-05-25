The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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alchemy
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Morning all, While the contents of Michelle Perro's substack is accurate, the reference at the end of the article from Dr Perro is not correct. The link leads to the correct paper, but the citation is not correct. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-026-38994-7 Multi-omics profiling finds synbio milk differs nutritionally from bovine milk and contains 93 uncharacterized fungal metabolites and 236 fungal proteins Velamuri, Yertha, and Fagan. See also the substack by Courageous Truth from May 21: The Synthetic Counterfeit: Unmasking the Molecular Deception of Lab-Grown Dairy for an expanded analysis and comments.

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