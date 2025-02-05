by Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Criminal complaint against Federal Councillor Rösti for failure to act in an acute danger situation

The Swiss Scientific group WIR, whose research and interview with Reinette Senum I wrote about has filed a criminal complaint against the authorities in Switzerland for ignoring the imminent danger to the population.

Nanotechnological Poisons From Above - Swiss Research Team Reveals Geoengineering "Spider Filaments" Are Polyamide Nanofibers Delivering Highly Toxic Chemicals - We Are Inhaling Them

Bravo! On February 19th I will be joining the team with Reinette for an international live stream. I hope others will take note of this great work by our Swiss colleagues and start filing criminal complaints against their governments for poisoning the people and ignoring the issue.

We have to demand to end this depopulation effort from the skies!

___________________________________________________________________________

A-POST REGISTERED MAIL / 98.00.992205.01114544

Federal Prosecutor's Office

Guisanplatz 1

CH-3003 Bern Eriz, February 4, 2025

CRIMINAL COMPLAINT

Criminal charges filed against Federal Councillor Albert Rösti and Yves Bichsel for negligent or intentional omission in an acute danger situation (imminent danger). Despite scientific evidence of the release of toxic threads, no protective measures were taken.

Ladies and Gentlemen

I hereby file a CRIMINAL COMPLAINT against:

Mr Albert Rösti , in his capacity as Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Environment , Transport , Energy and Communications ( DETEC ), and Mr. Yves Bichsel , UVEK Secretary General

In the name of protecting public health, the environment and the safety of the population, I hereby file a criminal complaint against Federal Councillor Albert Rösti on suspicion of negligent or intentional omission in connection with an acute dangerous situation (“imminent danger”).

Despite clear, scientifically proven evidence of a serious threat from the release of toxic threads throughout Switzerland - with proven effects on humans, animals and the environment - the responsible federal authority under the leadership of Federal Councillor Rösti has neither taken appropriate protective measures nor shown adequate responses to urgent warnings and analyses.

The facts are clear:

Concrete evidence was provided by independent, highly professional laboratory analyses.

Repeated requests to the responsible federal authorities remained unanswered or were dismissed with evasive, inadequate answers.

Imminent danger : Continued inaction not only represents a failure of administration but actively endangers the life and health of the population and the integrity of the environment.

In accordance with the provisions of the Swiss Criminal Code (StGB), in particular the articles on abuse of office (Art. 312 StGB) , breach of the duty of care (Art. 128 StGB) and endangering life and public health (Art. 129 StGB) , I demand the immediate initiation of criminal investigations.

I request:

The immediate opening of an investigation against Federal Councillor Albert Rösti. Ensuring all relevant documents, communication protocols and decision-making processes. The criminal prosecution of all other persons involved in the inaction or deliberate delay.

This criminal complaint will attract both national and international attention, as the dimension of the problem extends far beyond national borders.

In the interest of justice and the protection of the population, I expect your immediate confirmation of receipt and prompt processing of this application.

Detailed facts

1. Physical and chemical properties of the threads

These threads are hollow and consist of nanoscale polyamide structures with a diameter of about 4 to 6 micrometers. Their structure and properties differ clearly from natural spider webs or similar biological materials.

Chemical analyses have identified more than 30 different substances, including highly flammable, toxic and harmful compounds such as: Benzene derivatives: These substances are considered carcinogenic and highly toxic. Epoxides and ketones: chemicals with high hazard potential. Histamine derivatives: substances with possible biological effects.

In addition, an increased aluminum content was detected, which could indicate possible geoengineering activities or experimental technologies. Other metals such as iron, copper and chromium were detected in trace amounts.

2. Relevance of scientific research

Scientific analyses carried out by independent laboratories show that the chemical composition of these threads poses a significant risk to humans, animals and the environment .

The use of modern analytical methods such as FTIR and Py-GCMS has shown that the threads are not of natural origin and suggest experimental, industrial processes, or even hostile and military operations. They may also have been released intentionally. (See the Scientific Investigations section for details).

International reporting and scientific analyses on similar phenomena:

USA:

Italy:

3. Responsibility and official duties of the accused

As a sworn Federal Councillor and head of the Federal Department of Environmental Protection, Mr Albert Rösti is obliged to ensure the protection of the environment and the health of the population in accordance with the relevant legal requirements of the Federal Constitution and environmental laws. These official duties include in particular the control and prevention of environmental hazards caused by chemical or other harmful substances.

The repeated and documented spread of these poisonous threads on private initiative represents a risk to the environment and health that falls under the supervisory duties of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport and Communications (DETEC). Failure to investigate and contain these risks therefore constitutes a breach of official duties under Articles 11 and 312 of the Criminal Code (abuse of office).

There is a reasonable suspicion that, despite repeated warnings about the problem, Mr Rösti did not take appropriate measures to prevent a threat to public health and the environment.

4. Legal assessment

The available findings indicate violations of the following legal bases:

Federal Constitution: Art. 2 Purpose (protection of the rights of the people and security of the country)

Art. 3 Cantonal sovereignty (intervention by the federal government and internal omission)

Article 5, paragraphs 1-4, principles of constitutional action!

Art. 7 – 10 Human dignity to the right to life and personal freedom

Art. 35 Guarantee of Fundamental Rights (Obligation for Authorities)

Art. 57 Security – Protection of the population (including against hybrid attacks)

Art. 74 Environmental protection – Liability – Jurisdiction

Art. 76 / 77 Water Protection – Forest Protection

Art. 79 / 80 Fishing and hunting – animal protection

Art. 102 / 104 National Supply – Agriculture (Protection from Chemicals)

Art. 118 – 120 Protection of health – Protection from poison and genetic engineering

Art. 185 External and internal security (also against hybrid attacks)

Swiss Criminal Code (StGB): Art. 11 Committing an offense by omission in conjunction with StPO Art. 302 Duty to report

Art. 128 Violation of the duty of care

Art. 129 Endangerment of life (through publicly distributed poisonous substances)

Art. 186 Trespassing (spreading poisonous substances in the yard or garden)

crimes and offenses against public health

Art. 230 – 232 (Release / hazard with toxic substances and organisms) Art. 234 / 235 Contamination of drinking water and feed (grass, herbs, etc.)

crimes against humanity

Art. 264 Use of biological or chemical substances (hybrid attack)

Crimes and offenses against the state / administration of justice

Art. 275 Endangerment and disruption of the constitutional order Art. 312 Abuse of office

Environmental Protection Act: obligation to prevent environmental hazards

International Agreements: Violations of the Precautionary Principle UN: Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Other Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques (AS 1988 1888; BBl 1987 III 797) National and possibly international perpetrators are currently violating the declaration of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change adopted in Stockholm on 16 June 1972.

The violation lies in the intentional or negligent use of environmentally altering technologies that cause significant harm to our country, other states, the global environment, and people and animals.

risk assessment and urgency

The proven toxic properties of the threads represent an acute danger that requires immediate action. In particular, the potential use of these threads as a transport medium for chemical or biological substances poses considerable risks. The lack of official response by Mr Albert Rösti exacerbates these risks and raises the question of whether this was done negligently or intentionally. A further failure to investigate is irresponsible.

demands

Initiation of an investigation to clarify whether Mr Albert Rösti has fulfilled his official duties in his capacity as Federal Councillor. Investigation of the origin, mode of distribution and intention of these poisonous threads. Identification of the responsible persons, companies or institutions. Examination of possible links to experimental or military activities. Immediate measures to prevent further dangers. Transparent information to the public. Criminal assessment and sanctions

evidence

Results of laboratory analyses (detailed reports in the appendix)

Photographs and physical samples of the discovered threads (location, date, etc.)

Testimonials from those affected and experts

Patents: https://www.vereinwir.ch/spinnenfaeden/#flipbook-252410/1/ https://www.vereinwir.ch/spinnenfaeden/#flipbook-meso-und-nanoroehren/1/

Scientific reports from independent laboratories

Documentation on flight and weather phenomena in the affected regions

Information about further information and video discussions https://www.vereinwir.ch/spinnenfaeden/



Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.