by Jacob Willeford

Giant robotic printers have given home hunters a sneak peek into the future with the houses of tomorrow.

A company in California is making a neighborhood with 3D-printed homes (pictured)Credit: Jam Press/4DIFY

The modern properties can be built in just 24 days with standard amenitiesCredit: Jam Press/4DIFY

Full bedrooms and bathrooms come with the structuresCredit: Jam Press/4DIFY

The massive SQ4D printers are being operated by 4DIFY to create the homesCredit: Jam Press/4DIFY

The $1.1 million 3D-printers have churned out at least five new modern properties so far, with the first one taking only 24 days to complete.

Made by 4DIFY, the 1,000-square-foot house was the initial installment in the 3D-printed neighborhood.

The homes are located in Yuba County, California, as reported by Luxury Property News.

An original house hit the market on February 13, 2026, for 280,000, which is almost $50,000 cheaper than the average price in the area

Additionally, the process requires less labor and materials and also produces less waste, helping keep costs down.

The 3D printers mainly use concrete as filament for their builds.

DURABLE DESIGN

The walls, which are layered inch by inch, are even bulletproof, being able to withstand ballistic fire from handguns and machine guns.

The buildings are also fire, pest, and mold-resistant.

Nan Lin, the founder of 4DIFY, claims insurance rates for their homes are lower than traditionally-built structures as well.

A spokesperson for 4DIFY said that it is “a next-generation construction company redefining how homes are built.”

“With exclusive rights to SQ4D’s ground-breaking 3D printing technology in California, we’re leading the shift toward faster, more sustainable, and more resilient housing,” they continued.

“Our mission is simple: build better, smarter, stronger, and greener.”

“By automating the construction process with robotic precision and reducing material waste, we’re cutting build times by up to 75% and significantly lowering costs while increasing structural integrity, fire resistance, and seismic performance,” the spokesperson emphasized.

“Whether we’re printing homes for wildfire recovery or powering the next wave of affordable housing, 4DIFY is committed to solving California’s most urgent housing challenges one layer at a time.”

CAMPING HAVEN

Another innovative home concept is the Wingcube, designed by inventor Paul Schulz.

It’s effectively a tiny home on wheels that creates a camper’s dream experience.

The structure comes on wheels for portability, has built-in shelves, two beds, and a small kitchenette area, complete with a fridge.

Setup can also be completed in minutes, with a dining table sliding out beneath the unit, making it a fully functioning miniature living space.

Tiny living can be extremely affordable and rewarding.

A family recently quit their jobs and moved into an RV, and pays only $2,900 a year in rent.

Another couple made their tiny home for just $3,700, complete with all the needed amenities, including a key feature that keeps it cheap.

