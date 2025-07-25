by Tyler Durden

A new survey published in the JAMA Network by researchers at Emory University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that an increasing number of pregnant women and new mothers are delaying, or even outright refusing, government-recommended vaccines that hospitals and pediatricians push on newborns and young kids. The findings come just ahead of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s much-anticipated announcement on what the federal agency believes to be the root cause of the autism spike in children ahead of the fall school season.

Titled "Vaccination Intentions During Pregnancy and Among Parents of Young Children," researchers found that 33% of parents with children under age 5 intend to delay or refuse some or all government-recommended vaccines. In contrast, only 4% of first-time pregnant women reported plans to delay or refuse all recommended vaccines.

Researchers noted that first-time pregnant women are increasingly distrustful of newborn vaccinations. About half of these women are unsure whether they will commit to the entire vaccine schedule promoted by the government, which includes dozens of shots, compared to only 4% of parents of young children who reported being uncertain about the same schedule.

Wonder why parents are increasingly concerned...

"Given the high decisional uncertainty during pregnancy about vaccinating children after birth, there may be value in intervening during pregnancy to proactively support families with childhood vaccination decisions," the researchers stated.

Only 40% of parents report that they intend for their child to receive all the government-recommended vaccines, while 20% plan to delay some vaccines. Over 30% of parents with young children intend to refuse some or all vaccines for their children.

"Only 37% of young and expecting parents now plan to fully vaccinate their children — a seismic shift. Why? Because when parents ask real questions about the vaccine schedule to their pediatricians, they're met with silence or deflection," Children's Health Defense wrote on X. Notably, RFK Jr. served as chair of CHD's board from 2015 to 2023.

CHD noted, "No answers. No informed consent. Just blind trust demanded. Parents aren't buying it anymore."

For parents with newborns and young children, CHD offers ten questions to ask your doctor or pediatrician...

Hmm.

Countdown begins to RFK Jr.'s big reveal in September of what HHS believes could be the root cause of the autism spike in children.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Offer On Substack… The Easiest Way to Support the Voluntaryist R EvoLution

We are a start up voluntaryist think tank widely exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of “Government” from a principled voluntaryist perspective AND then fact that the “government” in Washington DC is being openly run as a criminal operation with trillions being funneled out the back door to identified interests. There is simply no one in the developing alternative media hitting it harder! You can support our work (and Get Perks!) at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor

OR we have the BEST “Go Paid” Deal on Substack!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.