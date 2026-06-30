The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
2h

The joke is on the immigrants. Like almost every country on the planet, this country (and it's courts) is currently run as a business: USA, Inc. (circa 1871).

Every child born here is enrolled into uncompensated debt slavery as collateral for the USA, Inc.'s debt via their Birth Certificate. The Birth Certificate assigns them a unique number, so that the value of their future work can be securitized in the Financial Investment Marketplace. Hospitals probably get compensated in some way for doing this because it is really hard to get them to NOT issue a Birth Certificate.

A person who is no longer enrolled in this presumed contract as surety for the USA, Inc.'s debt, is called an American National. All hell will break loose if immigrants who come here to have babies with USA citizenship - start refusing the Birth Certificates and demanding that their babies be considered American Nationals...:))

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DrugDiscovery's avatar
DrugDiscovery
2h

I have not read the Justices positions yet. The point of contention has always been the "and subject to the jurisdiction thereof" phrase, which can be interpreted in a myriad of ways. My understanding is that citizenship (in any country) is not a right, but its a claim: "country X recognizes so-and-so as citizen because of reasons". A country can legally define this claim in whichever way. But why a country would count someone as a citizen without clearly documented legal jurisdiction is beyond me.

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