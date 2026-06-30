The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
3h

Maybe normis will see now

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
4h

Citizen's United that turned legal fictions into "persons" with more rights than real people wasn't enough? The USSC is a farce.

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