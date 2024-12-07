by James Evenden

A FLOATING train that is faster than a plane has begun construction, marking a huge step forward for the 621mph lighting locomotive.

China Railway will use magnetic levitation (maglev) technology to zip passengers through vacuum tubes faster than they have ever gone.

The model will use 5G technology to connect passengersCredit: Youtube / CGTN

The first track has been laid for the floating trainCredit: Youtube / CGTN

The magnets on the train are able to interact with the metal on the sides of the pipe to levitate the train and propel it forwards.

China's high-speed trains operate currently at 217mph and support 5G connectivity, even in long tunnels.

This new design will allow passengers to travel over 400mph faster than they are currently able to.

The average cruising speed for a long-haul commercial passenger aircraft ranges from approximately 547 to 575mph.

According to China Railway, their aim is to quicken the development of trains that are faster, smarter, more environmentally friendly, and more energy-efficient.

Magnetic levitation, otherwise known as maglev, use superconducting magnets in a low-vacuum pipe to strengthen the magnetic field.

These latest trains eliminate friction, to zoom by, effectively floating on thin air.

It will branch from the existing 11.5mile Maglev Express Line S2 from Changsha Nan station just west of the airport.

There is already one maglev train in operation in China, which connects the Airport in Shanghai to the city center - making the 19 mile journey possible in around seven minutes.

CONNECTION ISSUES

Maintaining communication between phones and base stations at near-sonic speeds has often been a challenge for experts.

As the speed of the train changes, the signal frequency shifts, disrupting the signals needed to sustain the data transfer necessary.

Installing base stations in near-vacuum tubes is also tough.

If an antenna dislodges due to vibrations, it could endanger the high-speed train.

Researchers from Southeast University, led by Professor Song Tiecheng of the National Key Laboratory of Mobile Communications, have proposed a solution.

They have proposed laying two parallel cables along the inner wall of the tube.

These will emit electromagnetic signals to minimise disruptions.

The Sun has previously reported on China Railway's tests to get the levitating train off the ground and onto the track, so it can get off the ground.

China are the leaders in the high-speed railway development, but other global powers have also been developing their own high-speed trains to provide an alternative to flying.

