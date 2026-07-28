The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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DRK
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Vitamin D levels in the body are apparently a marker for the benefits of sunshine exposure - in those not taking Vitamin D supplements - not the cause of the beneficial effects of sunshine.

Clarification:

"No traditional culture ever needed sheep’s wool dissolved in chloroform and irradiated to be healthy."

Vitamin D supplements are *not* made from sheep's wool. They are derived from lanolin, the natural oil that protects the wool.

Lanolin is a good moisturizer for the skin, though consuming adequate natural animal fats works even better. Lanolin also helps leather resist moisture and prevent cracking..

Speaking of leather, the tanning process makes the protein in the hide indigestible. It seems likely that few other nutrients would survive the process.

As with most things, returning to the basics makes sense. We all understand that animals thrive in their natural environment, consuming the foods they were designed to eat. Fish have to swim. Zebras need to run. Birds must fly. Spending a lot of time outdoors, moving throughout the day, and eating real food - while avoiding man-made chemical compounds & non-native radiation - and engaging in co-operative activities with other people- this is how humans were meant to live. And thrive.

Dr. Barry Groves, PhD explains, 'What We Are Designed to Eat'

https://rumble.com/v33hg7e-the-carnivore-diet-what-we-are-designed-to-eat-barry-groves.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=c833adf8-864d-4ce6-b020-83667caf0ef1

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