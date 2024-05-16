By Paul Ridden

The Eli Zero is classed as a LSV or NEV in the US, and will go on sale from Q3 for a starting price of $11,990

LA-based Eli Electric Vehicles is launching its flagship Zero electric micro-car in the US market later this year, hoping to build on sales success in Europe and beyond. The teeny two-person city dweller starts at just $11,990.

If your daily drive is only a few miles, and you don't have school runs or carpools to worry about, smaller makes a lot of sense when selecting a city runabout. We've seen a number of micro-EVs make a play for the wallets – and hearts – of savvy penny pinchers recently, including Citroen's Ami, the adorable Microlino, Italy's S04 and of course Renault's Twizy (renamed the Mobilize Duo).

Los Angeles-based mobility startup Eli always had the US in its production sights for the Zero, but first headed over the pond to start with sales in Europe and French Polynesia, where they're reportedly being used for "personal transportation, eco-tourism and government fleets." Later this year, revised and updated models will roll onto US roads.

Eli says that the Zero combines "motorcycle-like nimbleness with car-like smoothness and stability, easing mobility and parking hassles in all weather." It's classed as a Low-Speed Vehicle or Neighborhood Electric Vehicle in the US, and is being offered in two model variants – a standard micro-EV and a Plus version with some tasty extras.

Inner-city parking shouldn't present too many problems for the compact Eli Zero

Eli Electric Vehicles

Inner city streets can soon get clogged up with regular-sized vehicles, and finding a parking spot is often challenging if not wholly futile. The Zero has been designed with both of those things in mind – measuring just 88.6 x 54.3 x 64.4 in (2,250 x 1,379 x 1,635 mm), benefiting from a relatively tight 23-ft (7-m) turning circle, and taking up a fraction of a standard car parking spot.

Its 6-kW rear-wheel-drive electric motor offers two drive modes up to a top speed of 25 mph (40 km/h), which will naturally keep it off the highway but should be a good fit for its suggested use as an urban commuter, in gated communities, on campuses, and for tourism. The micro-EV can be had with either an 8-kWh LFP battery pack for up to 60 miles (~95 km) of per-charge driving, or a 12-kWh pack for up to 30 miles more.

Regenerative braking could potentially eke out a little more, and top-up time when plugged in sits somewhere between two and four hours at 220-240-V (longer via a 120-V outlet). A home charger is included and a Type 1 AC cable is available as an option.

"The Brake and Energy Recovery System, also known as regenerative braking, along with Eco Mode help achieve 285+ MPGe, about 10% of a conventional car's energy consumption and 2 times more efficient than a regular electric car," said the company in a press document.

The Eli Zero seats two and has room in the trunk for groceries or a gym bag

Eli Electric Vehicles

The Zero accommodates two side-by-side on either fabric or vegan leather seats, depending on model option, and features glass doors and a push-up tilting sunroof. There's keyless entry and start, an A/C system is included too, a digital instrument display sits in front of a steering wheel that's wrapped in vegan leather, and rear parking camera plus radar sensors are cooked in for safely reversing into tight spots.

The vehicle benefits from MacPherson front strut suspension and an anti-roll bar, and features aluminum-alloy rims wearing 13-inch 165/65 tires as well as power-assisted hydraulic disc brakes. ABS is not available on the standard vehicle but can be optioned with the Plus package, where drivers will also be treated to power-assisted steering, a soft-close door setup, LED running lights along with the standard dual-beam headlights, speakers and Bluetooth connectivity and the option to include a 10.1-inch Sony infotainment screen that works with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Rounding out the key specs is 5.65 cubic feet (160 liters) of trunk space that's reckoned enough for "two carry-ons, groceries or a gym bag." Oh, and there's a built-in audio alert to let pedestrians know a vehicle is approaching.

The Eli Zero Plus variant comes with a soft closing system for those glass doors

Eli Electric Vehicles

The Eli Zero is due to open for general sales through local distributors and dealers across the US from Q3 this year, with prices starting from US$11,990.

"The US is the largest micro-EV market, with an addressable market of over $120 billion, representing a significant opportunity for Eli to lead in this segment," said Marcus Li, Eli's CEO and founder. "Our goal is to transform urban trips, empowering riders to reconnect with their communities through compact and agile EVs that allow for a better utilization of urban space, reduced congestion, ease of parking and ultimately an improved quality of life in cities."

Reservations can be placed now for a fully refundable deposit of $200. The company's 11-workstation assembly line has a production capacity for more than 4,000 vehicles per year.

