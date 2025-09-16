Drop Pod tiny homes – Courtesy of Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios

By Good News Network

Created for our changing climate and rising sea levels, architects in the island nation of Indonesia designed the Drop Pod, a modular structure that is “quick to distribute and easy to install.”

The futuristic prefabricated homes developed by Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios are designed to be both stylish and expandable, with the ability to be placed on a variety of terrain and deployed rapidly.

“Whether it’s an urban area in a wealthy country or a developing country battling climate change, the Drop Pod provides the solution,” says the company’s website.

“Nowadays, we see ourselves more and more confronted with issues of constant population growth and major changes in our climate.”

For decades, sea levels have risen about 8 millimeters per year, according to a video report shot in Indonesia by Al Jazeera. This has caused major flooding and tidal surges that have consumed thousands of homes.

Drop Pod saw the need for a house that is quick to distribute and easy to install. Their goal was to provide a tiny house that is both user and environmentally friendly.

Courtesy of Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios

“The design provides a quality space that can be built in one week,” claims the firm. And, the stone foundation, which elevates the home above potential floodwaters also allows the structure to be placed on sloped terrain with ease.

Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios

The shell of the structure stands on a footing of 1.2 meters high (about 4 feet), allowing for flood resistance and is easy to add-on additional wings for more space.

Despite its diminutive size, the home emits a light and airy feeling with its light wood finish and mirrored wall.

Built-in shelving helps solve storage issues, while steps lead to a bedroom loft overlooking the living space. The glass front can be fitted with large curtains to provide privacy.

The bathroom and bedroom follows the same principle, combining practical layouts with design detail such as rounded windows and integrated cabinetry.

Courtesy of Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios

The first Drop Pod prototype has been installed in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, and, if nothing else, it shows us that “prefab doesn’t have to mean boring”.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.