by Olivia Cook, naturalnews.com

Many popular U.S. beers contain toxic "forever chemicals" (PFAS), with some exceeding the EPA's 2024 safety limits for drinking water. Contamination primarily stems from PFAS-laced water used in brewing.

PFAS exposure is linked to cancer, infertility, developmental delays, hormonal disruption and weakened immunity. Nearly 99 percent of Americans have PFAS in their blood, and beer consumption adds to cumulative exposure.

Craft breweries that rely on municipal water without advanced filtration are especially vulnerable to PFAS contamination, as are ingredients and packaging materials.

While the EPA has set PFAS limits for drinking water, enforcement won't begin until 2029, leaving utilities and breweries unchecked in the interim.

Consumers can reduce exposure by checking water quality reports, asking breweries about filtration, drinking in moderation, choosing beers from low-PFAS regions, using certified home filters and advocating for stronger water policies.

Americans cracking open a cold beer would be shocked to discover that their favorite pint contains more than just barley and hops.

A new study has found that many popular beers in the U.S. contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Commonly called "forever chemicals," these toxic substances are linked to everything from cancer to reproductive issues.

PFAS are human-made chemicals used in everything from food wrappers, firefighting foam, nonstick pans to stain-resistant fabrics. They're nicknamed "forever chemicals" because they don't break down easily in the environment or in the human body.

According to researchers at RTI International, PFAS make their way into beer through the most basic ingredient of all – water. In a study published in Environmental Science & Technology, they outlined the results of their tests on 23 beers from both craft and commercial breweries in the U.S., as well as international brands.

The RTI researchers stumbled upon a concerning discovery: PFAS were detected in most of the beers they tested. Four even exceeded the new safety limits for water set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Water makes up more than 90 percent of beer, and where that water comes from really matters. Many small and mid-sized breweries use municipal tap water in their brewing process. If that water source is contaminated with PFAS – as it is in many areas of California, Michigan and North Carolina – the beer brewed with it is likely contaminated, too.

One North Carolina beer tested in the study had a perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) level of 6.2 parts per trillion (ppt), which exceeds the EPA's 2024 drinking water safety limits of four ppt. Another beer from Michigan clocked in at 6.6 ppt of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). Both PFOS and PFOA belong to the larger PFAS group.

RTI International Senior Director for Environmental Health and Water Quality Jennifer Hoponick Redmon, the study's first author, pointed out that beer is more than just alcohol and flavor -- it is also a window into the quality of the water used to brew it.

Not just a water problem, but a health problem

PFAS are associated with a laundry list of health concerns, including:

Increased risk of cancer

Infertility and reproductive issues

Development delays in children

Hormonal disruption and early puberty

Weakened immune response

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found PFAS in the blood of nearly 99 percent of Americans. And because beer is the third most consumed beverage in the world – right behind water and tea – even low levels of PFAS in beer could increase total exposure.

Food scientist and industry consultant Dr. Bryan Quoc Le, who isn't involved in the study, emphasized that the health risks linked to PFAS are serious – especially with long-term exposure. He noted that even if beer isn't the primary source of PFAS, it still contributes to the overall toxic burden on the body.

One striking detail from the study is that smaller craft breweries – many of which are beloved for their authenticity and flavor – are especially vulnerable. Unlike large breweries that often have more advanced filtration systems, smaller operations typically rely on basic water treatment. That means they may not be filtering out PFAS at all.

And it's not just the water. Packaging materials, brewing equipment and even ingredients like grains and hops could introduce small amounts of PFAS during the brewing process.

Proactive steps to take against PFAS

In 2024, the EPA announced the first ever enforceable limits on PFAS in drinking water. But here's the catch: These rules won't be enforced until 2029. In the meantime, utilities are not required to take action, even if PFAS levels exceed safety limits.

Water treatment facilities typically use standard filtration methods – like coagulation or sedimentation – that simply aren't effective against PFAS. More advanced methods, such as activate carbon or reverse osmosis, do work. However, they are costly and difficult to implement at scale.

Until those protections are fully in place, consumers are left to fend for themselves. This might feel overwhelming, but knowledge is power. Here are some practical ways to protect one's health while still enjoying a cold one:

Check the water supply : Use tools like the EWG Tap Water Database or your local utility's water quality reports to see if PFAS have been detected in the water supply.

Ask breweries : Don't be afraid to contact beer brands and ask if they test for PFAS or use advanced water filtration.

Drink in moderation : Lower consumption translates to lower cumulative exposure – not just for alcohol, but for PFAS and other hidden toxins.

Choose wisely : Consider opting for beers brewed in regions with lower PFAS contamination – or better yet, ones that use filtered water.

Install a home water filter : Look for certified filters that use activated carbon or reverse osmosis systems. Affordable, under sink or pitcher-style filters, like Berkey (with the right cartridges), Clearly Filtered or ZeroWater, have been shown in independent tests to significantly reduce PFAS and other health-harming contaminants.

Support clean water policies: Advocate for stronger water safety standards and defend EPA protections to reduce PFAS exposure at the source.

While this study raises serious concerns about the presence of toxic forever chemicals in beverages, it also opens the door to awareness, advocacy and better consumer choices.

Watch this news report about the RTI study that explores how PFAS could contaminate beer.