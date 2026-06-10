The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
6h

I stopped using that stuff years ago. I lived in coastal FL for 22 years. You get a tan going to the grocery store.

I switched to Siberian Pine Nut Oil. You have to put it on after going in the water, and it is good not to stay out there all day. A morning and a little afternoon, or just the afternoon is plenty.

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R.'s avatar
R.
8h

Sounds like another 'conspiracy theory'. Time to bury this study and discredit it. If you read up on sunscreen ingredients, most sources argument is, 'yes, the chemicals are bad but skin cancer is worse '. It is looking like keeping people from reasonable sun exposure is one of the greatest medical sins out there.

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