By Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge

A new University of California, Davis, study found that a shocking number of avocado oil-labeled chips at the supermarket, marketed as a healthier alternative to toxic seed-oil chips, might not be made with pure avocado oil and, in fact, contain other oils.

UC Davis researchers tested 54 avocado oil-labeled products purchased from California supermarkets and online retailers in 2025 and 2026 and found that 48, or 89%, contained cheaper oils despite being labeled as containing premium avocado oil. The failure rate included 93% of chips, and beyond the snack aisle, 71% of mayonnaise products and 100% of salad dressings tested also failed.

“Consumers are increasingly paying a premium for products made with avocado oil or olive oil,” lead author Selina Wang, Professor of Cooperative Extension in the UC Davis Department of Food Science and Technology, stated in a press release. “They deserve to get what they pay for and food manufacturers deserve confidence that the ingredients they purchase from suppliers are authentic.”

The Trump administration helped propel the MAHA movement into the mainstream, prompting millions of consumers to reevaluate what’s actually in their food, including the widespread use of seed oils amid study after study showing potential health effects:

Results by brand:

There is only one real solution here: take control of what you eat. We’ve long believed that winning the information war starts with properly fueling the brain, which means getting back to real food and cutting out as much ultra-processed junk as you can.

And if you’re still going to snack on a bag of chips, why not just keep it super simple? Potatoes cooked the old-fashioned way in actual grass-fed beef tallow. No mystery oils. No ingredient-label guessing games. Just a better chip.

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