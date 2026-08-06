(© Kaspars Grinvalds - stock.adobe.com)

By StudyFinds Analysis

The More People Swipe and Scroll, the Less Love Seems To Matter, Research Suggests

In A Nutshell A study of 664 Iranian adults found that compulsive, addiction-like use of dating apps and adult videos was linked to weaker beliefs that romantic love is meaningful.

People with higher problematic use also leaned toward a more transactional, money-focused view of love and fell in love more quickly and indiscriminately.

Dating apps and pornography use were positively correlated, meaning people who struggled with one were more likely to struggle with the other.

Using social media mindfully, meaning staying aware rather than scrolling on autopilot, was linked to lower levels of both problematic behaviors.

For millions of adults, finding a romantic partner now begins with a phone screen. Dating apps have become as ordinary as grocery shopping, and adult websites attract billions of visits every month. A new study suggests that when engagement with either platform turns compulsive, people’s sense that romantic love is meaningful and worth taking seriously may be associated with how they use these tools, at least among the Iranian adults studied.

Researchers surveyed 664 Iranian adults who had used a dating app within the past year and had watched adult videos for at least 30 minutes per week over the prior month. Those who scored higher on measures of problematic use, meaning addiction-like patterns such as restlessness, failed attempts to cut back, and conflict in daily life caused by the habit, reported lower existential reflection on love and lower perceived meaningfulness of love. The accepted study, available online in BMC Psychology ahead of final editing, raises a meaningful question about how adults in this Iranian sample perceived the significance of romantic love.

This is not simply a story about cynical people gravitating toward cynical platforms. The study’s authors argue that experiences baked into these platforms, including rapid judgments based on a handful of photos, shallow conversations, frequent rejection, and adult content that emphasizes physical gratification over intimacy, may gradually be associated with shifts in how users think about romantic relationships. That framing is the authors’ interpretation, not a demonstrated pathway, since the study’s design cannot confirm cause and effect.

The Sample Came From Iranian Psychology Channels Online, Not a National Survey

Participants were 664 Iranian adults with an average age of about 26, ranging from 18 to 60. Roughly 54 percent were female, and 59 percent identified as single. The survey was advertised through Iranian psychology social media channels and completed online, so the sample was self-selected rather than nationally representative.

Researchers used established psychological scales to measure how problematic each participant’s dating app use and adult video consumption had become, looking for addiction-like signs distinct from simple frequency of use: a growing need for more engagement to feel satisfied, failed attempts to cut back, and conflicts in daily life caused by the habit. Participants were also asked whether they reflected on love’s deeper meaning, whether love felt meaningful to their lives, whether they held practical or skeptical views about love, and whether they tended to develop romantic feelings quickly. Researchers then ran a statistical test that measures how strongly different factors move together, linking these behaviors to participants’ views on love while accounting for age, gender, education, relationship status, and sexual orientation.

New research ties addiction-like dating app and adult video use to a fading sense that love matters. (© Feng Yu – stock.adobe.com)

Both Habits Track With a More Transactional View of Love

Both problematic dating app use and problematic adult video consumption were positively associated with stronger agreement in practical and skeptical beliefs about love, including beliefs about money, as well as higher scores on emotional promiscuity, a pattern of developing romantic feelings quickly, frequently, and with less selectivity. The two problematic behaviors were also positively correlated, meaning people who struggled with one were more likely to struggle with the other.

There was one bright spot. Participants who used social media mindfully, meaning they stayed consciously aware of what they were doing online instead of scrolling on autopilot, showed substantially lower levels of both problematic dating app use and problematic pornography consumption. Researchers did not test this directly, but they suspect the same habit of paying attention rather than zoning out could carry over from one app to another, offering a practical foothold for anyone looking to change their own patterns.

Rapid Swiping and Impersonal Content May Erode Faith in Love

Dating apps, by design, encourage rapid evaluation: a person is swiped left or right within seconds based on a few images and a short bio, and post-match conversations often stay shallow or fizzle out quickly. Authors of the study offer one possible interpretation, not something directly tested: for users with the highest levels of problematic engagement, seeing partners as easily replaceable, and love as fleeting, may become a kind of psychological adaptation to an environment that rewards transactional thinking.

Adult videos, meanwhile, focus heavily on physical pleasure while largely sidelining emotional intimacy. For people showing signs of problematic or difficult-to-control use, the authors similarly speculate that the cumulative effect may weaken the sense that committed, meaningful love is desirable or realistic. Separate prior research cited by the authors, though not measured directly in this sample, has found some problematic users escalate toward more extreme content over time. These mechanisms are plausible, but this study’s design cannot confirm them.

A Snapshot Study Can’t Prove What Caused What

Because this was a snapshot study, it cannot prove that these platforms caused changes in how people view love. People who already hold more transactional views of romance may simply be more likely to use these platforms compulsively, and a mutually reinforcing cycle is also plausible. As noted, the sample was self-selected rather than representative of Iranian adults broadly, faced government restrictions on dating apps and adult videos that required a VPN to access, and relied on self-reports that carry a risk of underreporting given social stigma.

What the study leaves behind is a simple, unsettling possibility: the tools built to help people find love may, for the people who lean on them hardest, be quietly changing what love means.

Disclaimer: This article summarizes findings from a single observational study that has not yet completed final peer-reviewed publication. It cannot establish that dating apps or adult videos cause changes in beliefs about love, only that the two are associated in this sample. Readers should not draw conclusions about their own relationships or habits based on this study alone.

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