The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hilbert's avatar
Hilbert
1d

How it really works: dating apps commodify "love". You get the 90-10 effect, where women browse the app like a catalogue and pick the "top 10%" of men while 90% of men get to beg for crumbs. Turns out that the few men who do get flooded with matches don't want to settle because, well, why would they. In the end nobody is satisfied.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture