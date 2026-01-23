by Andrew Gregory Health editor

Higher consumption of some food preservatives is associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cancer, two studies suggest.

The findings, published in the medical journals Nature Communications and the BMJ, may have important public health implications given the ubiquitous use of these additives globally, researchers said.

While more studies are needed, they said the findings should lead to a re-evaluation of regulations governing the use of preservatives by companies in products such as ultra-processed foods (UPF) to improve consumer protection worldwide.

Preservatives are substances added to packaged foods to extend shelf life. Previous experimental studies have shown that certain preservatives can damage cells and DNA, but firm evidence linking preservatives to type 2 diabetes or cancer risk remains scarce.

In both studies, researchers set out to examine the association between exposure to preservatives and the risk of type 2 diabetes and cancer in adults, using diet and health data from 2009 to 2023. The findings were based on more than 100,000 French people enrolled in the NutriNet-Santé study.

Beyond the effect of preservatives overall, 17 preservatives were analysed individually.

In the cancer study published in the BMJ, of the 17 individually studied preservatives, 11 were not associated with cancer incidence, and no link was found between preservatives overall and cancer. However, higher consumers of several preservatives were associated with higher risk of cancers compared with non-consumers or lower consumers.

For example, potassium sorbate was associated with a 14% increased risk of overall cancer and a 26% increased risk of breast cancer, while sulfites were associated with a 12% increased risk of overall cancer.

Sodium nitrite was associated with a 32% increased risk of prostate cancer, while potassium nitrate was associated with an increased risk of overall cancer (13%) and breast cancer (22%). Total acetates were associated with an increased risk of overall cancer (15%) and breast cancer (25%), while acetic acid was associated with a 12% increased risk of overall cancer.

While more studies are needed to better understand these potential risks, the researchers noted that several of these compounds could alter immune and inflammatory pathways, possibly triggering the development of cancer.

This was an observational study, so no firm conclusions could be drawn about cause and effect. The researchers could also not rule out the possibility that other unmeasured factors may have influenced their results.

However, this was a large study based on detailed dietary records linked to food databases over 14 years and the results were consistent with existing experimental data suggesting adverse cancer-related effects of several of these compounds.

“This study brings new insights for the future re-evaluation of the safety of these food additives by health agencies, considering the balance between benefit and risk for food preservation and cancer,” the researchers wrote.

In the meantime, they called on manufacturers to limit the use of unnecessary preservatives, and backed recommendations for consumers to eat fresh and minimally processed foods.

Prof William Gallagher, of University College Dublin, who was not involved with the study, said the findings had public health implications. “These higher rates of cancer are modest but are significant when taken at a population-based level in terms of potential impact,” he said.

In the type 2 diabetes study published in Nature Communications, higher intake of preservatives overall, of non-antioxidant preservatives and of antioxidant additives was associated with increased incidence of type 2 diabetes, by 47%, 49% and 40% respectively, compared with the lowest levels of consumption.

Of the 17 preservatives studied individually, higher consumption of 12 of them was associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

“This is the first study in the world on the links between preservative additives and the incidence of type 2 diabetes,” said Mathilde Touvier, a coordinator of the study. “Although the results need to be confirmed, they are consistent with experimental data suggesting the harmful effects of several of these compounds.”

Continue reading...

The Everything Bundle – The Ultimate Voluntaryist Sampler and/or Homeschool Curriculum

The Everything Bundle Includes THREE (3) books from Larken Rose!

The Everything Bundle is the ULTIMATE sampler of the best of voluntaryist thought. It is $115 in the Art of Liberty Foundation Store OR you can get one free including signed, personalized high-resolution hard cover versions of BOTH of Etienne’s books by “Going Paid” as a Founding Member of the Substack.

Simply “Go Paid” or Upgrade and we will reply with details. Domestic shipping is included, International includes $10 S&H credit and we will reply with total cost.

The Everything Bundle – The Ultimate Sampler of Liberty