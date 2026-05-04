The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
7h

Campus USA Credit Union allowed Mastercard to force enroll me in Link. I had to contact both and demand to be removed. My data is still probably out there in Link's system.

I want my data OUT of any organization where I request that it be removed... and you would not believe the fight back bullshit I'm getting from Costco.

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