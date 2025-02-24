By Infowars

Medical industry expert Brigham Buhler says that the ‘big five’ insurance companies make over 400% more in revenue than pharmaceutical companies! The average American is on four or more prescription drugs that only treat symptoms. Medicare/ Medicaid spends $500 billion per year on pharmaceutical drugs, and when all government programs are combined, the US government spends $1 trillion on drugs and products. Determining the root cause of disease and preventative care are ignored. 1.7 million Americans die per year from chronic disease. Most chronic disease is preventable.

Insurance companies tell doctors what, when, where, how and what they are allowed to do for patients.

Buhler explained that the cycle of corruption and profit includes the NIH, FDA, the drug manufacturers and insurance companies. Pharmacy benefit managers were brought in to drive down the price of drugs, but they were captured by the big five insurance companies that turned the savings into a profit center for the companies. The insurance companies buy up large supplies of drugs and then they profit by 30% on the sale of the drugs.

Incentives drive the pricing of drugs and insurance companies make only high profit margins drugs accessible for patients.

Out of 365 ‘blockbuster’ drugs that hit the market form 2010 to 2019, zero were created by Big Pharma; instead, 100% of those drugs originated at the National Institute of Health (NIH) that is funded by American taxpayers. Once the compounds have a certain potential, they are sold off to Big Pharma that sells them to the American public that funded the products.

View Source

