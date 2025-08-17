The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Guitarman's avatar
Thomas Guitarman
1h

Of course this what they now call Gov, corp, and private partnerships in the big business of war and surveillance which is now targeting ALL humanity not just these "enemy states"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture